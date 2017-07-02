  • Facebook
Trump is not a Hypocrite

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Sunday, July 2, 2017   ·   4 Comments

I cannot disagree with Damon Linker’s assessment:

Trump follows just one, unwavering standard: the advancement of his own good. If electoral meddling by a hostile foreign power benefits him, he has no problem with it. If the meddling harms him, he’s outraged by it. No hypocrisy. Just perfectly consistent, morally poisonous egoism.

Hypocrisy is impossible for Trump because hypocrisy presumes a standard external to the self from which a person can fall short. Trump recognizes no such standard. He’s what human life looks like when the higher, vertical, elevated dimension of morality has been utterly vacated or erased, leaving behind just the individual and his appetites craving to be fed.

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. CSK says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 13:03

    I read Linker’s piece the other day. It makes excellent points. Trump is purely a creature of appetite and impulse, and the consummate solipsist.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  2. Janis Gore says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 13:52

    Cane toads are incapable of higher thought. There’s not a word you can say today that wasn’t already cliche two months ago or ten years ago.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  3. CSK says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 14:17

    @Janis Gore:

    Cane toads are also a more attractive form of carbon-based life than Trump.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  4. Liberal Capitalist says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 14:26

    Sociopath, yes, but certainly not a hypocrite.

    He has standards, doncha know.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

