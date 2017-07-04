Trump Profile from 1997

Commenter AndrewBW pointed me to a 1997 profile of Donald Trump from the New Yorker (Trump Solo). It is illuminating insofar as many of the behaviors we see from the President today are quite evident in the piece.

There were a number of striking passages, but this anecdote struck me:

We hadn’t been airborne long when Trump decided to watch a movie. He’d brought along “Michael,” a recent release, but twenty minutes after popping it into the VCR he got bored and switched to an old favorite, a Jean Claude Van Damme slugfest called “Bloodsport,” which he pronounced “an incredible, fantastic movie.” By assigning to his son the task of fast-forwarding through all the plot exposition—Trump’s goal being “to get this two-hour movie down to forty-five minutes”—he eliminated any lulls between the nose hammering, kidney tenderizing, and shin whacking.

If a person does not have the patience to watch the talky parts of a JCVD flick, it is not a surprise that the same person doesn’t want to read briefing papers and prefers his information chewed and digested by cable news hosts prior to consumption.

Really, it is all there on the page: the braggadocio, the shallowness, the crass flash, etc. It is not surprising to see, and I was aware of all of it well before he ran, but it is an odd experience to read knowing that the person in that 1997 profile is now President of the United States.