Trump Profile from 1997

Commenter AndrewBW pointed me to a 1997 profile of Donald Trump from the New Yorker (Trump Solo). It is illuminating insofar as many of the behaviors we see from the President today are quite evident in the piece.
There were a number of striking passages, but this anecdote struck me:
We hadn’t been airborne long when Trump decided to watch a movie. He’d brought along “Michael,” a recent release, but twenty minutes after popping it into the VCR he got bored and switched to an old favorite, a Jean Claude Van Damme slugfest called “Bloodsport,” which he pronounced “an incredible, fantastic movie.” By assigning to his son the task of fast-forwarding through all the plot exposition—Trump’s goal being “to get this two-hour movie down to forty-five minutes”—he eliminated any lulls between the nose hammering, kidney tenderizing, and shin whacking.
If a person does not have the patience to watch the talky parts of a JCVD flick, it is not a surprise that the same person doesn’t want to read briefing papers and prefers his information chewed and digested by cable news hosts prior to consumption.
Really, it is all there on the page: the braggadocio, the shallowness, the crass flash, etc. It is not surprising to see, and I was aware of all of it well before he ran, but it is an odd experience to read knowing that the person in that 1997 profile is now President of the United States.
Having grown up in the NYC Tri-State area, I can attest to the fact that the Donald Trump of 2017 is no different from the Donald Trump of the mid-1980s.
@Doug Mataconis:
Even as far north as Boston you couldn’t escape him. I agree: He’s just as trashy, stupid, venal, narcissistic, and churlish as he always was. How depressing to think that these were the very qualities that got him elected.
I’m sure that assessment is soothing, but it demonstrates a lack of critical sense in regards to Trump.
I suggest reviewing this rational assessment of Trump’s intelligence by psychologist Jordan Peterson.
Like it or not, Trump has several great achievements in his life, any one of which would be considered a successful lifetime achievement by most. He revitalized Manhattan, NYC, NY when no one else was apparently able. He developed and starred in a successful primetime television show. He not only won the Presidency, but did it with a unique campaign and for far, far less money than any of the professionals would have thought possible.
Dislike his policies, tut-tut over his tweets, but underestimate Trump by ignoring reality is not a good strategy.
An interesting choice of word to describe a man elected by the “Deplorables” here on this 4th of July holiday celebrating our declaration of independence from the dominance of the aristocratic society of England.
Do you know from where the root word, churl, comes?
@JKB:
Yes, I know quite well from whence the word “churl” derives; I have a Ph.D. in English literature (medieval). I also know what the word “churlish” means in present-day English: boorish, rude, vulgar, impolite, surly.
Take your pick. They all apply to Trump.
He was utterly reliant on his family to do things for him even back then. Nice to see that things don’t change at all.
He hadn’t met young master Jared yet, who would doubtless have been able to get it down to 35-40 minutes.
@Gustopher:
I read somewhere that he can’t actually operate a personal computer; he has someone to Google things for him and print them out. He may also be incapable of operating a remote. I’m surprised he can access Twitter on his Android. Or maybe he dictates his Tweets.
