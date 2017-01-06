Trump Tweets about the new Apprentice…

I saw these on FB and they were so bizarrely petty that I thought they were fake. But, in fact, I found them on his Twitter feed:

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Ok, so you have been elected President of the United States of America. Not only is this a singular accomplishment that should make whatever ratings you earned on a reality show pale in comparison, you also have a heck of a lot of work to do. And yet: you go on Twitter to gloat about low ratings for the new guy? (Not to mention: you are executive producer on the show, so should want high ratings for it).

The self-absorption, pettiness, and misplaced priorities here are amazing to behold. (And more than a little concerning).

Update (Doug Mataconis): In addition to the self-absorption that Steven notes, Trump’s tweets this morning also continue to repeat one of the most boastful lies that Trump tells regarding his tenure as host of The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. Except for the first three seasons, when it ended the season ranked 7th, 11th, and 15th respectively, the original version of The Apprentice never again appeared in the Top 25 shows as ranked by Nielsen and, in its final season in 2010, actually ranked near the bottom of the pack at 113th. (Source) Celebrity Apprentice, meanwhile, never ranked higher than 46th. (Source) Trump’s contention that he was a “ratings machine” and that his show was a “huge hit” was, for the most part, a lie.