Trump Tweets about the new Apprentice…

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Friday, January 6, 2017   ·   25 Comments

I saw these on FB and they were so bizarrely petty that I thought they were fake.  But, in fact, I found them on his Twitter feed:

Ok, so you have been elected President of the United States of America. Not only is this a singular accomplishment that should make whatever ratings you earned on a reality show pale in comparison, you also have a heck of a lot of work to do. And yet: you go on Twitter to gloat about low ratings for the new guy? (Not to mention: you are executive producer on the show, so should want high ratings for it).

The self-absorption, pettiness, and misplaced priorities here are amazing to behold. (And more than a little concerning).

Update (Doug Mataconis): In addition to the self-absorption that Steven notes, Trump’s tweets this morning also continue to repeat one of the most boastful lies that Trump tells regarding his tenure as host of The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. Except for the first three seasons, when it ended the season ranked 7th, 11th, and 15th respectively, the original version of The Apprentice never again appeared in the Top 25 shows as ranked by Nielsen and, in its final season in 2010, actually ranked near the bottom of the pack at 113th. (SourceCelebrity Apprentice, meanwhile, never ranked higher than 46th. (Source) Trump’s contention that he was a “ratings machine” and that his show was a “huge hit” was, for the most part, a lie.

FILED UNDER: Donald Trump, Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  Kylopod says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:09

    This may all seem like something only worth gawking at, but how long do you think it'll be before he launches one of his dick-measuring tweetstorms against Kim Jong Un?

My God, people are morons.

    My God, people are morons.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  CSK says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:18

    What you and I see as “self-absorption, pettiness, and misplaced priorities” his fans see as indicators of his great strength. Trump doesn’t take anything lying down!!! He goes after his enemies and vanquishes them!!!

    Oh, and that business about Celebrity Apprentice being only 46 in the ratings? That’s “fake news” produced by the lying enemedia.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 13 Thumb down 0

  al-Alameda says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:23

    … and he hasn't even been inaugurated yet.
    He’s even worse than I thought he’d be, and my expectations were damned low to begin with.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0

  CSK says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:27

    @Kylopod:

    Li'l Don and Li'l Kim are a matched pair, aren't they? Both desperately insecure cases of severely arrested development, suffering from delusions of grandeur, psychotic vengefulness, unbridled narcissism…what pathology have I neglected to mention?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 11 Thumb down 0

  Kylopod says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:43

    @CSK:

    Both desperately insecure cases

    …with nuclear weapons at their helm.

    Who would have thought Dr. Strangelove wasn’t black comedy but prophecy?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  CSK says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:50

    @Kylopod:

    Yeah, I keep thinking that.

    And they both have fugly hairdos.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  Scott says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:55

    As I've said many times, Trump is a classless pig and always will be.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  Gustopher says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 12:07

    I blame the executive producer.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0

  wr says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 12:47

    What really bugs me about this — and about his complaints about the intelligence agencies — is that Schwarzenegger is his employee. Trump is still an EP and owner of the show, and he’s trashing the guy who works for him in public.

    And it is the same, although on a far more serious scale, with the people who work in intelligence. Yes, if you’re a celebtrity buffoon who likes to yap about politics, then it’s perfectly appropriate to do this on Twitter. But he is their boss. Which means first, if he has a serious problem, he can take it up with the people responsible. And second, he’s publicly trashing the people who are being paid to help him do his job.

    What is wrong with this man?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0

  michael reynolds says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 13:00

    @wr:

    What is wrong with this man?

    How much time have you got?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 0

  Liberal Capitalist says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 13:30

    Swartzennegger responded & stated that he wished Trump well…

    He may as well said “bless his heart”… or an even more to th point “Bye Felicia”.

    What a maroon.

    Cant admit that Russia had any involvement… Denies the CIA & FBI and NSA… Wants everyone to move on…. But wants detailed investigations that NBC received some of the briefing before he did.

    Seriously. Does this guy have a dildo for a brain?

    Today, one of the other news outlets stated that Trump told the FEC that he had a debt of $350 mil (to ten lenders) before going into the election… but they are beginning to see that it is more like a total of 1.5 BILLION of debt.

    wow.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  MarkedMan says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 14:34

    I've been saying it since Trump started knocking off the competition in the primaries: he IS the modern Republican Party. Oh sure, he has no filter so it is all right there and obvious, but just add it up. Disbelieves reality if it conflicts with what he wants to believe? Check. Attacks those that tell him otherwise with over the type lies and slander? Check. Talks endlessly about how he alone knows the answers to the economy/business deal but it turns out to be a scam which fleeces the little guy? Check. I could go on. We all could.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 1

  gVOR08 says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 18:17

    Only peripherally on topic, Trump's people have ordered all political appointee ambassadors out by inauguration day It's been normal to allow extensions for personal reasons like kids finishing out a school term. The Trump people are saying no exceptions. Of course replacement appointees are far from lined up. This is on topic only to the extent that it's another petty and pointless action,

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  Just 'nutha ig'rant cracker says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 18:57

    When I was in university, we had a saying, “he’s so small that when he stands next to an ant, he needs to put up an umbrella.”

    Seriously. Does this guy have a dildo for a brain?

    Seriously. You need to ask?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  OzarkHillbilly says:
    Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 08:55

    @wr: @michael reynolds: Everything.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  James Pearce says:
    Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 13:18

    He’s not even president yet and I’m already sick of reading about the stupid shit Donald Trump posts on Twitter. How about we make a pact with ourselves?

    Let’s ignore what Trump says on Twitter….like….just pretend it doesn’t exist or it doesn’t matter.

    Don’t worry, you can do this. A Tweet is not a legal instrument.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  Steven L. Taylor says:
    Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 13:20

    @James Pearce: I think they provide useful, albeit disturbing, insights.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  James Pearce says:
    Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 14:08

    @Steven L. Taylor:

    I think they provide useful, albeit disturbing, insights.

    Insights I’ll grant, though I’m not sure how useful they are. I think it would be a mistake to take them at face value, to think they provide a window into Trump’s mind.

    Trump’s Tweets seem like uncontrolled impulses, and so they provide some -not much- insight into that dimension of his personality.

    But they’re also a performance of a sort –“artifice” is the word that keeps coming to mind– and how are we to know whether we are getting insights into the man or the character?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 12:48

    Big news this morning: Trump “fires back” at Meryl Streep by tweeting mean things at her.

    This is the dynamic: Trump tweets something stupid. It becomes the big news story. We all respond to it, even if just emotionally in our heads.

    Donald Trump is a troll. Don’t feed the troll.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Steven L. Taylor says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 13:26

    @James Pearce: well, it is essentially impossible to ignore him, so that’s not much of a strategy.

    And, really, discussing him is more about influencing his followers and those sympathetic to him, not so much an attempt to influence him.

    I would love to pretend he doesn’t exist, but that is simply denial.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 14:31

    @Steven L. Taylor:

    it is essentially impossible to ignore him, so that’s not much of a strategy.

    I’m not saying ignore Trump. I’m saying ignore his Tweets.

    His followers want nothing more than to debate whether Meryl Streep is a talented actor or just a Hillary stooge who should shut up. They don’t want, on the other hand, to confront Russian hackers, or to defend the nepotism of naming Kushner as Trump’s senior adviser, or to argue the merits of Jeff Sessions as AG.

    Why should we play their game?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Steven L. Taylor says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 14:34

    @James Pearce: Well, a few thoughts:

    1) I didn’t bring up the Streep tweets, you did. 😉

    2) I don’t think you can utterly ignore the tweets, given the way he is using the medium.

    3) I am not talking about persuading hard core supporters, but rather his soft support, who are in denial at the moment regarding what they vote for.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 16:02

    @Steven L. Taylor:

    I didn’t bring up the Streep tweets, you did.

    I did, because it’s on CNN right now. They have two talking heads debating…well, I’m not sure what they’re debating. It’s just sad that they’re debating it.

    2) I don’t think you can utterly ignore the tweets, given the way he is using the medium.

    Houdini would argue that, yes, you should ignore the matted cheesecloth “ectoplasm” regurgitated by the sham medium and focus, instead, on the trick mechanism being used to lift the table.

    (Or is that analogy too esoteric and metaphorical to convey my point? Which in a nutshell is this: Don’t allow your attention to be misdirected.)

    but rather his soft support, who are in denial at the moment regarding what they vote for.

    Well, consider this: Trump’s “soft support” is already ignoring his Tweets.

    The rest of are just getting yanked around.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Steven L. Taylor says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 16:22

    @James Pearce: I cannot be held responsible for what cable news is discussing: which is the cheapest and easiest thing available to them at a given moment.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 17:38

    @Steven L. Taylor:

    I cannot be held responsible for what cable news is discussing

    I’m merely addressing you and to make this clear, I should have probably said “Don’t allow one‘s attention to be misdirected.”

    It’s not an accusation leveled in your direction….

    the cheapest and easiest thing available to them

    On this we agree, which is why I think it’s folly to focus on Trump’s bizarre tweets. Let’s be diligent and effective, not cheap and easy.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

