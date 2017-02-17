Trump’s First Choice To Replace Mike Flynn Turned Him Down Due To Chaos In Administration
President Trump’s first choice to replace Lt. General Michael Flynn turned the job offer down:
WASHINGTON — Robert S. Harward, the retired vice admiral and former Navy SEAL who was President Trump’s top choice to replace his ousted national security adviser, on Thursday turned down the post in the latest setback for a White House already in turmoil.
“This job requires 24 hours a day, seven days a week focus and commitment to do it right,” Mr. Harward said in a statement. “I currently could not make that commitment.”
He added that since retiring from a 40-year military career, he now had “the opportunity to address financial and family issues that would have been challenging in this position.”
Two senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, confirmed that Mr. Harward cited family and financial considerations in turning down the post.
But his decision reflected the continuing upheaval in Mr. Trump’s White House, which was rocked this week by the resignation of Michael T. Flynn, the national security adviser, quickly followed by the abrupt withdrawal of Andrew Puzder, his nominee for secretary of labor.
White House officials had scrambled to head off the refusal, asserting as late as Thursday evening that Mr. Harward, who is close to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, was still in the running to become Mr. Trump’s national security adviser.
Current and former national security officials familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, said Mr. Harward had harbored strong reservations from the beginning about taking the post because of Mr. Trump’s unpredictable style and the level of chaos that has engulfed his White House. Those were only underscored this week in the politically charged aftermath of Mr. Flynn’s ouster, despite the attempts of Mr. Trump’s inner circle to allay his concerns.
One person briefed on the discussions said that Mr. Harward, who had been interviewing for a different administration post when he was tabbed for the N.S.C., had been startled by media accounts of Mr. Trump telling the deputy national security adviser, who was close to Mr. Flynn, that she could stay in her post. It added to his concerns about working for a mercurial president.
Mr. Trump suggested earlier Thursday that he had demanded Mr. Flynn’s resignation on Monday partly because of enthusiasm about an unnamed person he had in mind to replace him. The president had known since last month that Mr. Flynn had misrepresented conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States, before Mr. Trump was inaugurated, about American sanctions on Moscow.
“I have somebody that I think will be outstanding for the position,” Mr. Trump said at a news conference on Thursday. “And that also helps, I think, in the making of my decision.”
But by then Mr. Harward, who is a top executive at Lockheed Martin, had decided he was not willing to take the post. He wrote to Mr. Trump and Mr. Mattis conveying his decision, two of the officials said.
Late yesterday, Harward issued a statement in which he cited family considerations as the main reason for turning down the job:
Vice Admiral Harward statement: pic.twitter.com/Vxfh1Ub4l6
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2017
However, other sources indicated that he apparently was also motivated by other considerations:
A friend of Harward’s says he was reluctant to take NSA job bc the WH seems so chaotic; says Harward called the offer a “shit sandwich.”
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2017
In other words, Admiral Harward took a look at the way the Trump Administration has been operating just in its first month in office and decided he didn’t want or need to be a part of that mess. A conclusion that others have no doubt reached as well. As it stands, reports this morning indicated that Trump was leaning toward offering the position to retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg, who is currently in the role on an interim basis after Flynn’s resignation. Presumably, Kellogg will accept the offer given that he stayed after Flynn’s departure. No doubt General Kellogg will fill the position skillfully and, given the fact that he lacks the questionable ties to Russia that Flynn was plagued with, it is perhaps for the best that Flynn is out and he is in as the placement as National Security Adviser. Additionally, the fact that Flynn was apparently woefully unprepared for the task he was given suggests that perhaps Kellogg should have been the first choice all along.
Notwithstanding Kellogg’s qualifications, though, the fact that someone of Harward’s stature turned down an important position because of the chaos inside the Trump Administration is obviously concerning. Harward’s attitude is certainly understandable, of course. As I’ve noted in repeated posts since Inauguration Day, the Trump Administration seems to be having particular problems adjusting to the White House, in no small part because the transition process seems to have been rather rushed and disorganized. Because of that, we’ve had a bizarre at best communications strategy, policy rollouts that have been bungled to say the least, and of course a President who continually throws the entire Administration off message just by picking up his (unsecure) phone and tweeting away the night or early morning. Why would someone who seems to be enjoying his retirement after serving honorably in uniform for decades want to sign up for such a mess? I certainly wouldn’t. At the same time, though, the fact that Trump hasn’t been able to attract top talent notwithstanding his pre-election claims to the contrary makes it inevitable that we’re like to see more of the same chaos that has marked the first four weeks of this Administration. Indeed, at this rate, one wonders how long it will be before the Trump Administration has what can objectively be called a good week. So far, there hasn’t been one, and I don’t see one in the near future.
Comments
Yeah, most people need to have another job in 4 or less years after the sh^tstorm is over. Anyone with a brain won’t take these jobs – even FOX and Breitbart are starting to show intolerance towards the Administration so the last great cushion is deflating fast. It’s a hard fall to the bottom and the abyss is getting deeper by the second.
Relevant hiring question: Would *you* want this dumpster fire on your resume? If yes, applicant is clearly in it for: (1) notoriety, (2) greed, (3) blatant power grab or (4) blind faith. All of the above would get you escorted to the door fast.
Think about what this says about the others who took cabinet positions. Who in their right mind would want to serve under Trump? Exactly what are they getting for doing so?
For Pence, I can see it’s a backdoor to the Presidency.
Trump has gone further around the bend today, than even yesterday.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/832708293516632065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
@Argon:
Yup. Pence has a backdoor into the presidency, which I’ve mentioned a few times, and is waiting in the wings for the moment when Trump descends into total gibbering lunacy. I can’t speak for the others. Maybe they have some vague hope of controlling him. Or they’re banking on getting great book deals and speaking fees afterward, when this all crashes and burns: “My Three Months of Horror in the Trump Administration,” or “I Worked for a Maniac and Lived to Tell the Tale.” Whatever.
@Argon: Oligarchs want to run the country directly rarher than through surrogates. They’re literally getting what they paid for during the general election, and that’s power. What they don’t have is an understanding of the system they’ve put their grubby hands on so they’re unlikely to accomplish much in the next four years. I expect Trump will be a right-wing Jimmy Carter.
My main hope at this point is that all of these folks end up with the stain of Failed Trump Presidency permanently attached to them as they move through life.
I wrote kind of a long responsd a while back in response to one of “we need someone to run the government like a business!” comments here, laying out some of the practical, legal, and administrative reasons why that can’t happen and *shouldn’t* happen. Suffice it to say, we are seeing all of these limitations play out, as the career professionals in D.C. continue to follow the rule of law in doing their jobs.
What we are seeing right now is what happens when blustery entitlement and know-nothingness runs smack into a wall of intelligence analysts and attorneys and program directors and budget coordinators keep showing up to work and doing the jobs they were hired to do. It is a demonstration of the strength of the civil service.
I don’t blame the man, I would not want to deal with Trump either. And he might think he is a traitor as well.
How’s the enraged class doing today?
@Ben Wolf: That’s soooo unfair to Jimmy Carter. Why are you being so mean? Sad. Pathetic.
Trump would have better luck finding applicants if he posted the job on some Russian websites.
Here’s wha a well oiled Administration looks like
http://thefederalist.com/2017/02/17/president-obamas-national-security-advisor-deceived-people-media-laughed/
You are all frauds. You just don’t like that Trump calls Libs out for what they are. Dishonest frauds.
What’s fun about this is that Admiral Harward is just the kind of guy Trump and the Trumpettes claim to admire. He’s white, he’s manly, he’s likely killed people. Unfortunately for Trump, the admiral is also smart, educated and experienced. So he wisely decided not to buy a ticket on the Titanic.
But it’s all running like a fine-tuned machine.
It’s not at all surprising that the man-baby can’t attract good help. His entire administration runs from a gentleman’s C down to multiple F’s. The collective GPA is a D minus. But that’s OK, because stupid is the point of all this from the position of the Trump hardcore. The smart world passed them by and they are determined to re-impose stupid. Being a loser is part of Trump’s appeal, and make no mistake: he’s a loser.
@Guarneri:
First…the federalist? Why not just link to zer hedge.
Second…even if the source was credible…That’s not what it says.
Fool
@Guarneri:
I savor the edge of desperation in your writing lately, Drew. Don’t bother denying it, I’m far better at understanding what you write than you are.
I love the smell of Republican flop sweat in the morning.
@Guarneri:
“How’s the enraged class doing today?”
They are supporting Trump as blindly as ever. Thank you for asking.
Perfect
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump 2h2 hours ago
The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!
A mercenary professional doesn’t associate with a sh!t storm unless the paycheck is very high and they can later evade the taint. Eyes on the upside.
A true professional avoids the sh!t storm situation altogether as a matter of honor.
We’re three weeks in and it is an utter disaster. The Trump debacle taint will be very stanky.
And @Jake: shows up to illustrate my point.
@Moosebreath:
Your ego is hurt
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl: @Jake:
You know, this is really unacceptable on so many levels. I take most of his BS in stride but this is incitement. If something happens, it is on him.
I’m putting a call tonight into may cowardly Republican Congressmen asking whether they condone this and what are they going to do.
@Jake:
The media aren’t the ones trying to make sure 20 million people lose health insurance so they can give a tax cut to the 1%. Although the media does help Trump and the GOP try and hide that fact, so I’m not sure why you aren’t thanking them for the help.
Can’t wait for the fake Harvard lawyer response sure seems he has a lot of free time.
@David M:
Those are not real numbers. Study a little all you do is listen to the talking heads do your on research
@Jake:
Um, 20 million is understating it if anything. Partial repeal through reconciliation would kick off closer to 30 million. It should be obvious that those numbers are reasonably accurate, given that they match the number of people who have gained health insurance through Obamacare.
@Jake:
Jake, do you seriously think that a bunch of paranoid crackpot semi-literate bloggers are providing you with real news?
@Jake:
“Your ego is hurt ”
No, I am capable of telling the difference between my ego and your butt. Even after you take your once-a-month shower.
@de stijl: Unless you happen to be a mercenary captain who switches sides during the wars a few times.
I misremember which noted mercenary captain it was who did that during the 30 Years War in Germany. After he switched three times, someone was fed up enough to assassinate him, surprise surprise.
@Jake:
Coming from an average Joe Moron this would be bluster.
Instead, the President of the United States just tweeted that.
1. The POTUS tweets
2. Trump just said that most major US news organizations are “the enemy of the American People!”
3. And you approve of that sentiment
I could give a crap about you, Jake, but that Trump said that is extraordinary. Not just troubling, but utterly chilling. Evocative of the worst times in human history. Terrifying. shocking, stunning. I am gob-smacked.
This travesty cannot continue. My God what have we done?
Enemy of the people?
Prior to the Revolution the British authorities prohibited and controlled the circulation of information the didn’t approve of.
There’s a reason that freedom of the press is in the very first amendment.
Trump, and the complete morons who support him, want the US to return to the authoritarianism and tyranny of King George 3.
We owe it to everyone who has lost their life fighting for our freedom to oppose these stupid fuqs.
Speaking of those who’ve sold their souls at the crossroads long ago…. Do we need to put Kellyanne Conway’s picture on the side of a milk carton? She’s been uncharacteristically absent from the front of cameras for at least two days.
@Argon: “Think about what this says about the others who took cabinet positions. Who in their right mind would want to serve under Trump? Exactly what are they getting for doing so?”
Note that there were a lot of billionaires, and IIRC they seemed to be taking offices directly relevant their
prime looting interestsdesires to serve America.
@Argon:
Lawyer shopping?
Flynn fired for inadvertently revealing that his boss is a
SovietRussian tool; Harward doesn’t want to eat sh-t; Petraeus says nope. We just need to raise Patton and MacArthur from the grave so they can tell the man-baby to f-ck off and maybe it’d get through.
@Jake:
Try harder, dear boy. I don’t swing at whiffle balls
@michael reynolds: to slap the shit out of some malingerers
Well, that’s a pity. I respect his choice but Trump, more than anyone, needs competent people around him. He tends to be swayed by whomever has whispered in his ear latest and the more competent people around him, the more likely he is to hear good advice. Upgrading from Flynn to Harward would have been a huge improvement.
