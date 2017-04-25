Democrats Are More Out Of Step Than Republicans, Poll Says
While Republicans worry about their own political fortunes in the context of Donald Trump’s continued unpopularity, CNN’s Chris Cillizza points to poll numbers indicating that Democrats have issues of their own to worry about:
One number in the Post-ABC poll really stood out to me as something that should worry Democrats pondering the party’s future: Asked whether the Democratic Party is in touch with the concerns of the average person, just 28% of respondents said it is — as opposed to 67% who said Democrats are out of touch. Those numbers are worse than the “in touch/out of touch” numbers for either the Republican Party or Trump in that same poll.
More amazing to me is that only 52% of self-identified Democrats said their party was in touch with peoples’ concerns, while 44% said it was out of touch. (Also of concern for Democrats: Fewer than 1 in 5 independents — 18% — said the Democratic Party was in touch with the average person.)
Those numbers — particularly among Democrats — are striking. Party leaders in Washington have positioned the party as the voice of the little guy since the earliest days of the Trump presidency: Their side would be the one to stand up for the disenfranchised people in the country whose lives Trump neither cared about nor even thought much about.
As evidence of the organic groundswell behind this idea, Democrats touted the successes of things like Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “nevertheless she persisted” moment with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor. Twelve million people watched Warren reading a letter from Coretta Scott King on Facebook Live! Republicans were on the ropes, courtesy of a populist punch-out!
The problem with that conclusion is exposed in the numbers above. Yes, there are lots and lots of Democrats who support Warren, buy “nevertheless, she persisted” T-shirts and wear them proudly. But that doesn’t mean the party can automatically be assumed to be the voice of “the people.”
What it also means is that Trump’s election isn’t a panacea for the Democratic Party. While it’s easier to attribute the party’s 2016 loss to stated (and unstated) racism and sexism in the country — and there was some of that! — that analysis absolves Democrats of the sort of internal review the party badly needs.
Consider this: A billionaire businessman raised in New York City was able to successfully cast his Democratic opponent as the candidate of the elites in this country. How? Because there was already a preconceived notion within the populace that Democrats were coastal snobs — shopping at Whole Foods, sending their kids to private school and viewing the rest of the country with utter disdain. That sentiment still very much exists in the country.
These numbers run counter to the traditional Democratic Party mantra that they are the party of the common man, of course, and will likely come as something of a blow to Democratic populists who have come to believe that the talking points they repeat on a daily basis that they are the part of the regular people. In reality, it would appear that Americans don’t see Democrats as anything like this, which may be one of the reasons why so many working-class voters seemingly tuned out the party over the course of recent elections and, especially, in the 2016 election when so many of them chose to support an aloof, arguably out of place, boorish New York real estate developer over a candidate who was seemingly backing the kind of measures that would appeal to working and middle-class voters would support, It also seems to explain at least in part why we’ve seen voters that might otherwise have voted Democratic turn to the GOP in Congressional and state-level elections in 2010, 2012, and 2014 during which time the GOP gained control of the House and the Senate and gained power at the state legislative and Gubernatorial levels that seem likely to stay in place through the redistricting that will follow the 2020 Census. Because of that, Democrats have seen their political influence dwindle in the heart of the nation while the party continues to fall under the influence of power bases on the East and West Coasts that arguably continue to leave a vast swath of American voters with the impression that, on several important levels, the party is out of step with the values, concerns, and needs of a huge segment of the American public.
As Cillizza goes on to note in the post linked above, these numbers also suggest that if Democrats are going to make gains in the coming years, most immediately in the midterm elections in 2018, they are going to have to find a way to be more than just an anti-Trump party. It also suggests that the efforts of people such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to push the party further to the left to assuage the progressive wing of the party that is largely dominated by elites from the two coasts is also not exactly the key to success either. Instead of doing that, they need to find ways to convince the people in the vast middle of the country that they aren’t the out of touch with their concerns and values, and that they are about something other than finding new ways to increase the size and power of the state. If they don’t do that, they could find themselves making at best modest gains that won’t really change the status quo.
Comments
I would like to know their data gathering methodology.
For instance, if it is based on calls that go primarily to Land Lines, would that not possibly catch those who are older or homebound… and then (by coincidence) catch Fox News viewers?
… Thus demonstrating a reasonably firm grip on reality
The GOP have successfully weaponized ignorance. Can’t remember where I read this, but it’s demonstrably true.
Shocking…Democrats are out of step with the people who want Government out of their Social Security.
With the people who think that Comb-over Donnie is a straight shooter.
With people who think climate change is a hoax.
With people who think tax-cuts for the rich will magically pay for themselves.
With people who think that anyone who isn’t lily-white is evil.
With people who think that the most BS conspiracy theories are true.
For years the Republican party has been conning their base into widespread acceptance of completely unsupportable ideas. And now Democrats should hew those ideas? Nonsense.
Hate to say it, but the problem may be this: For far too long, northeast liberals have been unable to mask their contempt for the middle classes. Granted, I live and work in the Cambridge/Harvard bubble, but it’s the one in which the Democratic Party movers and shakers do as well. I’ve been listening to the sneering at dinner parties for more years than I care to recall.
So, in a poll where 58% of respondents indicated that Trump is out of touch, and 62% indicated that Republicans are out of touch, the takeaway is a Democratic poll number?
This poll is bad news for everybody in DC, and as time moves forward you can arguably expect them to swing more anti-Republican simply by virtue of the fact that they’re in control and therefore stand to take the bullets.
I expect Cilizza to carry water for Trump. Hell, doing so has become his de facto job lately, but seriously; I expected more than this from you Doug.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
So look…I’m not defending Clinton or Schumer or Sanders or anyone.
But seriously…we are talking about people who think that if we just deport 11 million immigrants the US will be just like the glory days in the 50’s that never, ever, really existed.
These are people who railed against LED lighting…how dare anyone question the incandescent light bulb?
People who believe in clean coal, and that Dumb Don is bringing coal miner jobs back.
People who think marijuana is just one step from heroin.
Who think that a single cell constitutes a human being and deserves the same rights as you and I.
Someone is out of touch, OK…but I don’t think it’s the Democrats.
I think Obamacare is the perfect example of what’s wrong with the Democrats. As successful as it”s been they have never been able to sell it properly.
Same with alternative energy.
Michael Reynolds is dead-on about this.
Trump is right about one thing: It’s more politically expedient for a politician to tell people what they want to hear before the fact, then later deny that it was a lie, than it is to be truthful.
Many voters want to get cash and prizes for their particular tribe while denying those same things to “bad hombres” who aren’t in their tribe. Many voters feel overtaxed, even though the budget deficit should make it obvious that the government doesn’t collect enough taxes to cover its spending. They can’t handle the truth, so why give it to them?
