Why Hillary Clinton Lost
There’s an old saying reported to have originated with the Roman Senator and historian Tacitus that ‘success has a hundred fathers, while failure is an orphan.’ If there is any modern arena where this old aphorism is true, it’s politics and the way that people react to a winning campaign versus a losing campaign. When a candidate for office wins, the number of people who try to claim some responsibility for the win often ends up exceeding the number of people who worked on the campaign in a significant enough manner to impact decision-making. This is especially true when a campaign exceeds expectations either by winning despite predictions of failure going down to the wire or when a campaign does worse than expected or just loses in general. In the first case, you’ll find countless numbers of people claiming responsibility for the win. In the second you’ll generally find everyone involved in the losing campaign either pointing their fingers at advice given by other campaign advisers, pointing their fingers at factors outside the campaign, or arguing that advice they gave that wasn’t properly followed, The same is true of the election pundits, who generally spend the time after a given election either touting the fact that the were right, or blaming some unknown factor for why their confident prediction of an imminent and inevitable victory by one candidate over the other turned out to be so very wrong.
Most recently, of course, this phenomenon has been on display with regard to the 2016 Presidential election, and as we hit the six month anniversary of Donald Trump’s stunning and surprising Electoral College win, the effort to determine why Trump won and, perhaps more interestingly, why Hillary Clinton lost has been ramping up and is only likely to continue. This has become especially true in the past week with the released of Shattered, a book by political reporters Jonathan Allen and Annie Parnes that tells the inside story of what was going on inside the Clinton campaign, especially in the final weeks leading up to Election Day. While I have not read the book itself, reviews and summaries that have been released it seems clear that the Clinton campaign was far less organized and far more ridden by internal divisions than it seemed from the outside. This release has caused many pundits and analysts to break out their favorite theories about what went wrong.
James Joyner highlighted one of those theories in his post about Kevin Drum’s two posts over the weekend — here and here — regarding the impact that James Comey had on the outcome of the election. Drum’s hypothesis, of course, rests on the proposition that the late-October letter that the FBI Director sent to Congress advising them that the Bureau had reopened the closed investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server due to the fact that it had discovered emails that appeared to originate from that server during the course of an unrelated investigation. It has been speculated, but not confirmed, that this unrelated investigation involves Huma Abedin’s estranged husband former Congressman Anthony Weiner and his sexually explicit conversations with an underage girl in another state that ended up being the apparent final straw in the Abedin-Weiner marriage. According to the hypothesis advanced by Drum and others, including apparently Hillary Clinton herself, the letter that Comey sent to Congress in late October ended up spelling the death knell for Clinton’s campaign. The people advancing this theory also tend to assert, incorrectly, that there was something improper about his letter. As James noted in his post, and as I note in a comment to that post, Comey had an impossible choice to make under the circumstances and did the best he could:
[I]t’s worth noting what happened between the July press conference and the late-October release of the letter regarding the reopened investigation. It was just about a week after the press conference that Comey testified under oath to Congress regarding the investigation and the conclusions he announced at that press conference. Among other things, he had testified under oath that the Bureau had examined all of the emails connected to Clinton’s server it was aware of before reaching the conclusion he announced. Once these additional emails were found — apparently as part of a separate investigation of Huma Abidin’s estranged husband Anthony Weiner — he was under a legal obligation to supplement his sworn testimony. Had he not done so, he would have been potentially subject to legal sanctions. To the Bureau and Comey’s credit, they were able to conclude their investigation in a short period of time and a second letter was sent to Congress indicating that there were no new emails found among those mentioned the week before.
As you say, Comey was put in an impossible situation. If he didn’t inform Congress, he’d have broken a promise and thus endangered his own and the FBI’s credibility with Congress and the public and he would have potentially been subject to legal sanctions. If he did, he’d be accused of trying to influence the election. In the end, I think he made the right choice.
This isn’t to argue that Comey’s letter had no impact at all, of course. Like every other event that happens during a campaign, there were any number of reasons why Hillary Clinton lost and Donald Trump won. At the top of the list, of course, one has to place the candidates and their respective campaigns.
At the top of the list, of course, one has to place the candidates and their respective campaigns. Donald Trump ran a far from flawless campaign, of course, especially during the General Election. While he managed to get out of the Republican National Convention relatively successfully notwithstanding major fractures in the party over his candidacy, it’s worth remembering that he spent much of the summer floundering and shooting himself in the foot via actions such as attacking a sitting Federal Judge over the Trump University lawsuit and attacking a Gold Star family who appeared at the Democratic National Convention. In October, his campaign was rocked by revelations from a tape from the mid-2000s where he made sexually explicit, demeaning comments about women that caused many top Republicans to seemingly abandon his campaign and his poll numbers to drop. Had those events happened closer to Election Day, it’s probable that his campaign would not have recovered.
Of course, while Donald Trump was flawed as a candidate in almost every respect, Hillary Clinton was far from an ideal candidate herself notwithstanding her popularity inside the Democratic Party. Her favorable/unfavorable numbers were nearly as bad as Trump’s throughout the course of the campaign, for example, and continued questions about things such as the Clinton Foundation and her use of a private email server while Secretary of State. Additionally, as Shattered and other reporting from the inside of the Clinton campaign have revealed, in many cases the Clinton campaign made questionable strategic and tactical choices that ultimately may have cost her the election. As I have pointed out several times since Election Day, Clinton arguably lost the Electoral College vote by the rather small margin of just 77,744 votes (.0.60% of the vote) in three states — Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — and that had she won those states she would have won a narrow Electoral College victory. All three of these states had been voting Democratic since at least the Election of 1992 and were expected to go for Clinton last year. Why they didn’t will be the subject of speculation for years, but one thing that is undeniable is that the Clinton campaign chose at a crucial time during the closing weeks of the campaign to divert resources from these crucial Midwestern states and move them toward trying to steal a state from the Republicans, with particular efforts focused on Arizona and Georgia where some polling had shown Clinton performing better than expected. In the end, Trump ended up winning both of those states easily, meaning the Clinton camp had essentially been baited into moving its forces in much the same way that Patton’s shadow army kept convincing the Nazis that the “real” D-Day invasion would come at Calais rather than Normandy.
One final factor that many Clinton supporters and Democrats have cited as a reason for Clinton’s loss are the alleged Russian efforts to intervene in the election and alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Again, like the Comey letter, it’s likely that the revelations that came from whoever hacked into DNC computer system and leaked emails that ultimately proved embarrassing to the Clinton campaign had at least some impact on the outcome of the election. At the same time, though, it’s worth remembering that the contents of these emails, which detailed the extent to which the DNC worked to manipulate the primary and debate schedule to benefit Clinton and keep challengers such as Berne Sanders from gaining momentum were the truth, not disinformation or so-called “fake news.” Additionally, other events during the campaign, such as the questionable way that the Clinton campaign handled questions regarding her health in the wake of that fainting incident on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, likely also influenced the outcome of the election.
In other words, pointing to a single component to try to explain what is perhaps the most historically unusual election result in recent American history is largely a waste of time. Just as there were many reasons that Donald Trump won the Electoral College, there are many reasons that Clinton, the seemingly inevitable victor for more than a year, ended up falling short notwithstanding the fact that she received so many more popular votes than Trump did. Clinton’s problem, of course, came from the fact that much of her popular vote margin came from running up votes in states she was going to win anyway such as California and New York while falling short in states that she should have one, such as the three Midwestern states I mention above. In this case, rather than being an orphan the failure of the Clinton campaign has many, many fathers and many explanations that political analysts and historians will no doubt be exploring in the coming years.
Update: Greg Sargent reaches similar conclusions.
I don’t blame Hillary and I don’t blame the voters. No one in history got so many more votes than her opponent and still lost. The Electoral College biases the results toward the whiter more backwards states, which is why it’s in there in the first place, and that’s why she lost. The only 2 times in my lifetime there’s been an EC/Pop Vote split, the people wanted the liberal, but the EC gave it to the candidate of rural whites.
I’ve been seeing excerpts and it’s really astonishing to read how they didn’t want to campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin because they thought it would hurt them. That’s really outthinking yourself.
Hilary wasn’t elected because of hubris. She was convinced she had an agenda that made her unbeatable, and she didn’t need the 25% of the traditional Democrat voters that disagreed with it. Exactly what used to kill Republicans, public litmus tests of doctrinal purity, was suddenly establishing a DINO class of rejects. And in the end most of those “polling as Johnson voters” went for Trump who didn’t seem to put up the same kind of barriers to his message.
tl;dr version: HRC underperformed a “typical Democrat” and was not a good candidate and her campaign wasn’t perfect and made mistakes but that alone wasn’t enough to defeat her. Anyone claiming that there is a singular reason isn’t being honest and isn’t reliable.
One note of warning about Shattered: at least one of the people cited in it, Jon Favreau, has stated that the “translation” of what he said was flawed and inaccurate. That they took what he said and extrapolated it and ascribed conclusions to him he did not reach or share. Not surprising the extrapolation was far more declarative and designed to grab headlines and ascribe blame.
@Hal_10000:
Why did they think it would hurt them to campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin? I assumed they thought (stupidly, as it turned out) that they had both states in the bag, so simply didn’t bother. But hurt?
If nothing else, can we please stop pretending that humans are easily quantifiable? Humans are not numbers, they don’t behave like numbers. The Clinton team were great believers in data, but there is no STEM approach to predicting or controlling human behavior. This is why the ‘science’ of economics fails at its core task of prediction.
Enough with number crunchers, the number crunchers got their asses kicked by a game show host with a sideline in real estate scams. Fire all the numbers people and tell a fwcking story that you actually believe in. Authenticity matters, and as weird as it sounds, Trump was more authentically Trump than Hillary was Hillary. He told a story, she didn’t. He was himself, she was not.
Was Clinton an ideal candidate? No.
Did Clinton run an optimal campaign? The more that we learn about it, the more that the answer to that appears to be “no.”
Could Clinton have won the electoral vote with more effective campaigning? My guess is that the answer to that is “yes.”
Could another Democrat have won? I would surmise that Joe Biden could have, but Bernie Sanders would have gone down in flames.
Does any of that absolve the GOP of its smear campaigns and nastiness? No. The GOP is not a legitimate political party and should be treated as the tyrannical political cancer that it is.
@SKI:
Favreau may be telling the truth…or he may be engaging in a little CYA. It is not uncommon for people to deny they said things they in fact did say.
Once when I was interviewing someone very high in law enforcement, he told me some very interesting stuff, then said he’d deny it if I quoted him.
@michael reynolds:
This. Clinton made the same mistake as Gore: Desperately trying on different personas to find one that people would like. It shows.
@michael reynolds:
The data was not the problem. Data, if used properly, could have been part of the solution.
On one hand, Trump was unlikely to win the election. The fact that he won the electoral college is largely a statistical fluke.
On the other hand, it was quite obvious that if Trump had any chance of winning at all, then it would happen by winning the Rust Belt. So it should have been obvious to the Clinton campaign that defense of the Rust Belt was a top priority.
These things are won or lost on the margins, which calls for marginal analysis. That seems to have been missing here — you treat your opponent’s best opportunities for creating gains as battlegrounds, even if the opponent’s odds of capitalizing on those opportunities are low.
@CSK:
He didn’t deny that he shared negative information about the campaign or that the quote itself was accurate. He was very clear in how and why he criticized them and from what vantage point. His criticism was that they took his quote (that the campaign had messaging issues around the purpose of the campaign) and then claimed that he thought the campaign workers themselves didn’t believe in the campaign – something he doesn’t believe and didn’t say. You can listen for yourself here (the discussion starts around the 28 minute mark on their 4/20 podcast).
@michael reynolds:
Based on the summaries and reviews of Shattered that I’ve read it does appear that Rodney Mook, Clinton’s campaign director, and the people around him were so convinced of their data that they were refusing to listen to reports indicating that the data might not be telling the whole story, or advice that contradicted it. Inexplicably, this included political advice from perhaps the best adviser Clinton had in her corner, the former President. There were reports even during the campaign about Bill being frustrated because the HQ in Brooklyn was so sold on its own models that it wasn’t listening to common-sense political advice.
” The GOP is not a legitimate political party and should be treated as the tyrannical political cancer that it is.”
Sparkling analysis. And they wonder why they are losing everywhere you look.
You can analyze it all you want…Clinton lost because 63 million Americans are mentally deficient.
@Pch101:
It is the reliance on data that makes these contests marginal. Data is all about turning out your base, and that is a limiting approach. Data does not tell you how to create a narrative that will draw in voters across the aisle. We’ve all stopped even trying to convince anyone, we’ve fallen back on scorn and exclusion when what we need is a unifying narrative; We focus on intra-party purity, on pandering to demographic groups, rather than explaining to voters just how we are going to make their lives and this country a better place.
Every time Hillary did her robot roll-call of ethnicities I cringed – that is buying into the racialist ideology of the far right. I thought we Democrats believed that we should look beyond race. I thought we rejected the notion that race or gender were destiny. Instead we’ve become as racialist (not racist, different word) as a 19th century Alabama plantation owner or an 18th century British colonist.
At the most fundamental level we have done an excellent job of deconstruction. We deconstructed the hell out of every institution and philosophy and offered nothing as replacement but a void, an absence – tolerance. Our sole unifying belief on the left is, “don’t be this or that ‘ist.” That’s not a plan. That’s not telling people where their kids are going to be economically in ten years. And to make matters worse, the campus left goes right off the deep end and turns our bland ‘tolerance’ into obnoxious intolerance, cutting the legs out from under even our vapid tolerance message.
We need to stop obsessing over who we are, and start thinking about what we do. Identity politics is narcissism, it has zero appeal beyond groups we already hold, it actively alienates potential allies, and it ends up excusing the very white racism we are supposedly against. We know what we’re not going to be: various ‘ists.’ But aside from a laundry list that amounts to ‘more of the same’ we have no forward-looking plan, no action-oriented philosophy. ‘We’re not assholes’ is clearly not sufficient. Less of what we are or are not, more of what we plan to do.
@Pch101: You know, it’s moronic thinking such as yours that lead people to brown-shirts and goose-stepping. It is estimated that 25% of blue collar Democrats went for Trump. Whom do you idolize? I suspect Cuba’s Castro and Venezuela’s Maduro are in your Pantheon of heroes
@Doug Mataconis:
Not listening to political advice from Bill Clinton is like not listening to Stephen King talking horror. Numbers always seem so solid and real. They are hard to argue with.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
@john430:
Thanks for reminding me why I can’t take you seriously.
@michael reynolds:
Data is what it is. You can use it intelligently or not, and it would seem that they did not.
This country has 51 elections, and it would be wise for the candidates to prioritize the elections among those 51 that are most likely to be moved either for or against you. In this case, that would have called for Democrats defending the Rust Belt because that’s what your opponent might have a chance of winning.
@Pch101:
The goal cannot just be winning. The goal has to be solving problems and pointing the way ahead. Rather than slicing the pie into ever smaller tranches, we need a bigger pie, and that comes from authenticity and a vision. But authenticity and vision will immediately be countered by some hotshot STEMie in your campaign telling you this or that position isn’t selling. And once you digest that data and trim your sails accordingly, you cease to be authentic. So we end up combining inauthenticity with racialism and the far left’s insufferable intolerance, and what have we got for sale to the average voter?
Even I can’t stand us. Don’t get me wrong, my contempt for the GOP is at 10 out of 10, but that doesn’t mean I’m comfortable with a Democratic voter base with heads full of drivel and litmus tests.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
Actually , this is part of the reason she lost.
Arrogant, condescending crud like that.
And the inability to even entertain the thought that others have legitimate differences of opinion.
@TM01:
No, he’s right: Trump voters are stupid. Astoundingly stupid. They picked the biggest liar in the history of American politics. They picked an abject ignoramus. They picked a man repeatedly caught committing fraud. They picked a man who was also the pick of Vladimir Putin, the KKK and every neo-Nazi on earth. They picked a man incapable of human empathy. They made the single worst decision in the history of presidential politics and they have permanently degraded the office of the presidency, obliterated our position in the world, and reduced the world’s greatest democracy to a joke.
There is not a single HR department on earth that, looking at the resumes, would have picked Trump over Hillary.
No, you don’t escape from the ‘stupid’ label. Not now, not ever. You fwcked up. You fwcked up really badly.
We fwcked up, too, but our fwck up was very small by comparison.
@michael reynolds:
I have a masters degree and took graduate-level statistics. I am data-driven generally.
But I would not have reached the same conclusions that they did for the reason that I provided.
Data does not always point to the same answer. Ultimately, data is a tool for people to use or misuse; if it is misused, then you blame the people, not the data.
@TM01:
Republicans are fond of personal responsibility, if they aren’t the ones who are personally responsible.
Republicans are fond of calling for others to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps, while demanding benefits for themselves.
It is not the Democrats’ fault that a bunch of perpetually angry snowflakes with questionable racial views and limited IQs are called out for being idiots. If Republicans don’t wish to be labeled as dumb bigoted hypocrites, then they should take some personal responsibility and stop behaving like dumb bigoted hypocrites.
@michael reynolds:
Yeah, but telling the Trumpkins they’re morons, while gratifying, only serves to make them dig their heels in harder.
But perhaps it doesn’t matter, since they’re beyond rational reach anyway. At this point if Trump Tweeted “Ha-ha, you stupid saps, you really thought I was gonna build a wall?” they’d swoon over his brilliance at four-dimensional chess.
@michael reynolds:
How cute.
Your tirade, with its implicit assumption of intellectual superiority (with absolutely no data to support it) is a picture-perfect snapshot of why she – and democrats in general – lost.
Thank God you have the self-awareness of a bivalve. Otherwise you might learn enough from your loss to be dangerous.
@CSK:
Who cares how they feel?
The reason to attack them is to remind your own side of the need to brawl.
These types of people have to be confronted. Passivity is not the answer, nor is hoping against hope that being polite to them will somehow help. They are who they are because they are deficient, not because there are others who aren’t.
Being polite to them actually makes them worse because it serves to normalize them. They may hate it when you beat them up, but they would hate you even more if you are nice to them because they would regard that courtesy as a sign of weakness.
@alanstorm:
Tell me where I was incorrect. Let’s start with Trump’s incessant lies. Do you maintain that he’s honest? Just how many lies do we have to catch him in before you face reality?
@TM01: I’m sure Darryl’s comment was tinged with bitterness, but this isn’t about differences of opinion. This is about large numbers of people voting for someone who is a lousy human being and a con-man, in addition to being obviously not fit for the job of president. That should have been the end of it. If this was Mitt Romney or Jeb Bush, we could at least begin to talk about opinions.
@CSK:
Oh, I agree. But I live in reality, and I don’t ‘adjust’ reality or deny it, I accept it. They were morons. Granted we shouldn’t make a fetish of telling them just how stupid they were, but that they were stupid is inarguable.
@Guarneri:
Except for the popular vote ….
But one thing that is undeniable is that the Clinton campaign chose at a crucial time during the closing weeks of the campaign to divert resources from these crucial Midwestern states and move them toward trying to steal a state from the Republicans, with particular efforts focused on Arizona and Georgia where some polling had shown Clinton performing better than expected.
They did that because they were going to win those states prior to the Comey letter. Even when people acknowledge this, they still undersell the impact it had. She saw a significant drop in support and never recovered according to internal pollsters in both parties.
Clinton made mistakes, but the Comey letter was the backbreaker and the primary reason she lost. Everything else, her slogan, resources allocations etc. were secondary. But of course, it just easier for pundits and journalist to just blame Clinton, instead of pointing to the real elephant in the room; She got knee-capped on the final lap.
@michael reynolds:
The reality is that a lot of knuckle dragging, mouth breathing, racist, homophobic, islamophobic, misogynistic, bigoted, white working class people that have been voting Democratic for 30 years switched parties this time.
@michael reynolds:
That’s true if politics is about choosing the right person.
But for most Americans (and Canadians for that matter) – and by most I mean 90+%, politics is a team sport, and you cheer for your team even if the quarterback is an asshole who couldn’t throw a spiral more than ten yards to save his life, if the front line couldn’t block a drunk staggering down the street, and the defense trip over their own feet every three steps.
The weirdest conversations I had was when I visited the old southern home a month ago. Not one person in ten could tell me a single thing either Clinton or Trump said other than they remembered “You’re Fired!” – and most of those folks voted (about half D, half R). It totally disabused me that people voted on either the issues or character (meaning good or bad person rather than interesting or boring) – almost none of them knew anything about either Trump or Clinton. They voted based on the team they always voted on.
It totally changed my view of how to win elections; people you run across online, especially in political forums, who actually follow politics, are a very small minority.
Seriously, most of them didn’t even have opinions about either Trump or Clinton. It was like asking them what they thought about the 2nd string corner back on their favorite NFL team – they recognized the names but knew nothing about them.
If you want to win, you need someone with charisma. This is why some people (and I met quite a few) voted for Obama twice and now Trump (and who would have voted for Obama a third time because they liked him). As you said above, Trump was more true to being Trump (ie a narcissistic sociopath) than Clinton was to being Clinton (she kept trying different roles), and for the few percent who didn’t just vote the party they habitually vote for, charisma was the differentiating factor.
And Clinton still would have won if she’d showed up in the mid-west and campaigned, because not showing up was seen as an insult, and immature as it is, people reacted with the old “if you don’t like us enough to visit then we want nothing to do with you”.
Elections are only very, very minimally about issues or good character. You’re a writer, you’ve probably noticed evil characters are often more entertaining, more charismatic than good ones. That sums up how the undecided in the mid-west voted.
@Gavrilo: The reality is Democrats have been shedding WWC voters since the mid-1960s.
A OTB commenter about 5 months ago said Hillary lost because she was an uninspiring candidate weighed down with over 20 years of baggage or something like that. It was right on the bullseye and I wish I could find the comment.
@TM01:
Sorry…the idea that Comb-over Donnie is somehow qualified to be the POTUS is delusional. And if you voted for him, as I assume you did, then you are mentally deficient.
He’s coming up on 100 days and has accomplished near zero. Every other word out of his mouth is a lie. He doesn’t understand how anything works, from health care to the EU to NATO to nuclear weapons. He is betraying almost every promise he made to con you out of your vote.
This White House has spent the first 100 days in chaos of their own making. I fear the day when an actual crisis occurs. Because the current occupant of the Oval office is proving himself not up to the task.
@george:
Charisma is authenticity + story. Bernie was not charismatic per se, he became charismatic because he had an idea – ‘socialism’ – and he was himself. If you voted for Bernie you knew what you were getting.
Elizabeth Warren is a lousy speaker with an irritating voice, but she has charisma because we know what she believes and she doesn’t pretend to be what she’s not.
In some more extreme cases the charisma is a thing unto itself – Obama and JFK were effortlessly charming and attractive. But we can’t always run rock stars. In the absence of an Obama or a JFK we need candidates who actually believe things, even when those things maybe don’t poll well. Biden would be an example: he’s a doctrinaire liberal but he’s genuine.
I think the trick to just putting it out there regardless of polling is to create an atmosphere of inclusion. So, say, “I don’t like guns, but if you do like guns, we can still work together on unemployment.” Or, “I’m pro-choice, but I respect the fact that many of you find that appalling, so let’s work together to reduce unwanted pregnancies and encourage adoption.” What we’re doing instead is shaming and scorning – something I am very guilty of – which only reduces our numbers and our impact.
@teve tory: Both of those losses followed 2-term incumbent Presidents which is historically a very hard win for the incumbent’s party. Americans traditionally desire a change after 8 years. You’re other point about rural whites is also short-sighted. Those voters never vote Democrat so her path to victory did wasn’t impeded by them. Hilliary Clinton lost the voter that voted for Barack Obama twice. They either didn’t come out or they went third party in states SHE took for granted. If she maintained the traditional Democratic margin of victory with white women and college graduates….we are not even having this debate. She underperformed. Thats the bottom line.
@reid:
It’s not bitterness, it’s concern for the Republic. When 46% of the electorate are idiots, things cannot end well. When the POTUS is an incompetent buffoon, things cannot end well.
Have you read the transcript of the AP interview he did? The man is unhinged.
https://apnews.com/c810d7de280a47e88848b0ac74690c83
@Yank:
Yes, but my point is that Reynolds et al. were fine with the mouth breathers in PA, MI, and WI as long as they voted Democratic. Now, they’re a lost cause-irredeemably stupid, unable to control the drool leaking from the corner of their mouths. All because they didn’t vote the way he wanted them to, or more correctly, the way he thought they were going to.
@michael reynolds:
You probably have a winning methodology there. I’m willing to bet heavily it won’t be followed.
And yeah, I reluctantly agree its hard to find someone like Obama or JFK consistently. That was just wishful thinking on my part.
@michael reynolds:
Like or Dislike: 0 3
And an appalling number of people related to Trump because he’s a crude oaf, which for some reason they saw as “authentically American.” Clinton, on the other hand, was a northern Ivy League know-it-all snot elitist.
The great irony is that no candidate has ever been more contemptuous of his supporters than Trump.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Pch101: You don’t take ANYTHING seriously! That’s why I enjoy reading your grumblings when you ride in your clown car.
I voted for her but I never liked her. She struck me as someone who didn’t enjoy politics very much – she always seemed to have a tin ear for things that other politicians could have handled in their sleep. Her war-monger image seemed to me to be mostly a woman overcompensating with macho language to show that she could be just as tough as any man in a similar position. It just seemed – a bit off, somehow.
I wish she’s stayed in the Senate and worked to be an expert in a particular policy area. Ted Kennedy was more effective once he put his presidential ambitions behind him – or more accurately, the presidential ambitions of those who wanted him to be president. She could have done the same thing.
I actually didn’t think she’d run for president in 2016; I thought she’d put that behind her. Too bad, really.
Hillary went too far to the left in hopes of attracting the Sanders people. She also should have distanced herself from Obama. The leaders of the Democratic party need to take a trip outside of California and listen to the middle class, working people for once. The Democratic party went in the wrong direction in the early ’70’s when socialist radicals took over during the disastrous campaign of Senator George McGovern, an honorable man. One exception was the moderate southerner Jimmy Carter, a fine person.
@michael reynolds:
I’m a scientist and a big believer in victory through sheer data volume, but I think you hit the nail on the head with that one. I thought Clinton’s use of data would be a game-changer. It was … for the other side. Ultimately, you can’t dissect an election down to that kind of micro-level.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
I hope for all our sake’s, he keeps that track record going for about 4 years.
