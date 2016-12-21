Republicans Cower In Fear In The Face Of Trump And His Supporters
When the contest for the Republican nomination was going on, and indeed right up until the Republican National Convention itself, Republicans on Capitol Hill as well as a great portion of the Republican “establishment” were quite loud in their opposition to Trump. Many of them, for example, were reportedly behind largely futile schemes to prevent him from getting a majority of delegates to the convention in the hope that a floor fight would lead to the nomination of a different candidate. Others were reportedly engaged in the largely futile search for a third-party candidate to give conservatives an option other than voting for Hillary Clinton or getting behind an established third-party candidate such as Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson, who ran on a platform that was actually consistent with the principles of smaller government and individual liberty that conservatives claim to believe in. This opposition in the background continued for much of the General Election, especially when it appeared that Trump was going to lead the party to disaster by threatening the loss of the Senate and losses in other down-ballot races. Republicans in vulnerable seats, such as Senators Mark Kirk, Ron Johnson, Rob Portman, Pat Toomey, and Kelly Ayotte, distanced themselves from Trump while others did their best to stay invisible when it came to Trump. The most notable example of the latter, of course, was Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who took longer than most prominent national Republicans to officially say he would support Trump after he won the nomination and who openly criticized Trump several times during the course of the campaign when some controversial remark from Trump put his fellow Republicans on the spot.
Once Trump won the election, though, things began to change rapidly. Republicans who had been critical of Trump began flocking to his offices at Trump Tower to curry favor with the President-Elect. Others who had openly criticized him during the primary began to clamor for positions in the Administration and became obsequious in their praise for the same person who they were denouncing only months earlier. Even people like Mitt Romney, who had made a scathing speech in March that seemed like a declaration of war against the New York real estate developer, gladly met with Trump when word leaked out that he was being considered for the position of Secretary of State. On Capitol Hill, the number of Republicans willing to say anything negative about the new President-Elect shrank drastically and, now, as Politico reports, Republicans on Capitol Hill are afraid to confront Donald Trump for fear of raising the ire of his supporters, a sign that any hope that the House or Senate will end up being much of a check on after he takes the oath of office in less than a month:
It’s little wonder that Capitol Hill Republicans have papered over their not-insignificant policy differences with Trump, shying away from any statement about the president-elect that might possibly be construed as critical. They’re terrified of arousing the ire of their tempestuous new leader — or being labeled a turncoat by his army of followers.
It’s a novel form of party message discipline that stems from Trump but doesn’t necessarily require the president-elect to speak or tweet himself. Plenty of others are willing to do it for him.Since the election, numerous congressional Republicans have refused to publicly weigh in on any Trump proposal at odds with Republican orthodoxy, from his border wall to his massive infrastructure package. The most common reason, stated repeatedly but always privately: They’re afraid of being attacked by Breitbart or other big-name Trump supporters.
“Nobody wants to go first,” said Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), who received nasty phone calls, letters and tweets after he penned an August op-ed in The New York Times, calling on Trump to release his tax returns. “People are naturally reticent to be the first out of the block for fear of Sean Hannity, for fear of Breitbart, for fear of local folks.”
An editor at Breitbart, formerly run by senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon, said that fear is well-founded.
“If any politician in either party veers from what the voters clearly voted for in a landslide election … we stand at the ready to call them out on it and hold them accountable,” the person said.
Republican Hill staffers have wrestled in recent months with how to respond to inquiries from Breitbart or other pro-Trump bloggers. Engage them or ignore them? One GOP aide told POLITICO members are “damned if you do, damned if you don’t.” Another said it’s having a “chilling effect” on GOP lawmakers.
The Republican officeholders see Trump’s unabashed use of his Twitter account to shame critics as the most foreboding threat. During campaign season, he regularly took shots at adversaries, including Marco Rubio (“Little Marco”), Ted Cruz (“Lyin’ Ted,”) and Speaker Paul Ryan (a “very weak and ineffective leader”).
Trump hasn’t gone after any lawmakers on Twitter since the election, but some worry it’s just a matter of time. Eventually, some Republican will feel compelled to challenge his trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, or slap companies that move jobs overseas with massive tariffs. And that’s when things will get ugly, insiders predict.
Flores did not respond to a request for comment for this story. But his remarks to a conference at the American Enterprise Institute on Dec. 1 seemed relatively tame and didn’t make headlines at first.
Flores admitted that Trump’s new brand of populist conservatism wouldn’t always mesh with the priorities of Capitol Hill Republicans. But he went on to suggest it wouldn’t be a big problem, emphasizing that Republicans had plenty to collaborate on, such as tax reform, repealing Obamacare and passing a border security plan.
“Let’s work on the things we know where we’re together,” Flores said, “and then we’ll figure out the rest in the next six months.”
Breitbart picked up the remarks several days later. Its post linked Flores to Ryan and argued that the Texan’s comments hinted at a GOP leadership ploy to quietly stifle Trump’s campaign promises.
Hannity highlighted the Breitbart story on his talk show the next day. The Fox News host told his radio listeners that talk of pursuing areas of agreement was Beltway-speak for telling Trump to “go to hell.”
On one level, of course, it’s not at all surprising that criticism of Trump from the right has calmed down in the wake of the election. Thanks to his victory, Republicans have control of the two most powerful branches of the Federal Government for the first time in a decade and the thought of what they can do with that is no doubt outweighing whatever concerns they have about Trump as President of the United States. Additionally, it’s traditionally been the case that a newly elected President ends up with some sort of ’honeymoon” period during the period after the election. We can see this reflected in the fact that Trump’s favorable/unfavorable numbers have become distinctly more positive in the weeks since the election, although a majority of the country still has a negative opinion of him. Additionally, even many Democrats on Capitol Hill have been more cordial toward the incoming President-Elect than they were during the height of the campaign against him. Given that, it’s no surprise that Republicans that were critical of Trump during the campaign are getting in line behind him. For better or worse, once he becomes President he will be the leader of their party and able to weild significant power to enforce party discipline. Additionally, there are many Republicans on Capitol Hill who are quite obviously hoping that Trump will essentially cede control of the legislative agenda to the Republican-controlled House and Senate and that this will enable them to pass many of the measures that they were unable to pass after winning control of the House in 2010, such as tax reform, entitlement reform, and other measures. Whether that turns out to be the case or not remains to be seen, of course, but for the time being it’s unlikely we’ll hear much criticism of Trump from Republicans with the exception of a handful of people such as Senators John McCain and Rand Paul, both of whom have remained critical of Trump and many of his Cabinet choices even as their fellow Republicans seek to curry favor with the new Administration.
The Politico article is particularly concerning, though, because it suggests that it’s unlikely we’ll see much dissent from Capitol Hill during a Trump Administration even if he starts to show his demagogic side once he’s in office, and even if he begins to attempt to enact some of the more controversial of the agenda that he campaigned on, such as his plans for immigration policy, the War on Terror, and the treatment of Muslims who want to come to the United States. Additionally, as we’ve noted here at OTB several times since the election, Donald Trump is entering office with a whole host of ethical issues tied to his business interests hanging over his head. The fact that Republicans are already being cowered into silence by Trump and his army of supporters does not bode well for any idea that Congress will perform its oversight duties even if it becomes apparent that the President is acting in a way that seems more about enhancing his wealth and power than leading the nation pursuant to the Constitution. It also makes it unlikely that they will be in any way aggressive in investigating any allegations of wrongdoing by the Trump Administration no matter how much evidence there might be to support it.
This isn’t entirely surprising, of course. Republicans were loath to criticize George W. Bush until the final years of his Administration when his job approval numbers were at lows unseen since Harry Truman was President. By then, of course, the damage had been done and the party paid a steep price for it at the polls in 2006 and 2008. With their party now back in full control of the government, though, those days seem to have been completely forgotten and many Republicans are more than happy to hand over power to a man with absolutely no government experience at a time when the nation and the world seems as though they’re both teetering on the edge of a turning point that could become a long-term crisis. Those who aren’t are both small in number and, for the most part, afraid to say anything for fear of being attacked by Trump, his supporters, and the people at Breitbart, who are sadly becoming more powerful with the ascendancy of Trump to the Presidency. That’s hardly a profile in courage, and I’m afraid we’re all going to pay the price for it at some point.
Republicans, as a rule, are cowards. This Republican Congress is even worse. Trump has carte blanche to do as he wishes.
Dark days are upon us.
People are naturally reticent to be the first out of the block for fear of Sean Hannity, for fear of Breitbart, for fear of local folks
This is becoming surreal. No senior Republicans have the balls to even consider standing up to Trump? Also, let’s be clear that this is not both sides do it. The Democrats might be bad, but I don’t believe for a second that no Democrats would speak out if a spectacularly unqualified amoral pig who was a Democrat were elected president. I guess the fact that you heard nothing when he named Bannon, a racist white nationalist (supremacist?) as senior adviser spoke volumes.
How anyone with more than two brain cells can self-identify as a Republican these days is beyond me.
What landslide election? An extremely narrow EC vote (#46 out 56 elections) and an almost 3 million vote popular election loss? WTF? I thought the Bushies were upside down. These Trumpistas are delusional. And yet the sheep in the media allow them to continue to get away with this nonsense.
No push-back by Congress or the Media dooms our Republic to the banana bin.
“Additionally, it’s traditionally been the case that a newly elected President ends up with some sort of ’honeymoon” period during the period after the election. ”
Well, except for the previously elected President, against whom the opposition party was planning scorched earth tactics as he was being inaugurated.
Interesting, Republicans are afraid of their own shadows now.
Republicans are the new Jacobins
During the campaign, Trump ripped the mask of hypocrisy off of two large constituencies: Tea Party and Right wing Christians (yes, they overlap a lot). Trump’s proposals will add at least $10B to the national debt. Tea party people demonstrated they care nothing of deficits and debt. And the right wing Christians voted in droves for the least Christian candidate in history. Now Trump will demonstrate that the Congressional Republican have no real beliefs or principles. I’d laugh if it weren’t so pathetic.
Republican principles = Speak loudly, carry a tiny stick.
The elephant mascot should be replaced with a sniveling, whiny toddler. (White, of course.)
Of course Republicans will be spineless cowards. They’re getting a tax cut. The principles they used to pretend to believe in are all money-soluble.
@Scott:
I don’t know about that. I think we’ve seen that the desire to f*ck the poors and give tax cuts to the rich are the only driving principles left for the GOP. They’ll suck up to Putin and Trump for their fix.
I would question if this is cowardice in facing Trump. I would suggest that the cowardice has been more historical, that until Trump won they had been afraid of displaying open racism, misogyny, greed and corruption. Now that those have proven to be tools, not detriments, and they may be getting a tax cut no further cowardice is needed.
Slightly off-topic:
Trumps new Washington Hotel – the one he using the power of his office to strong-arm people into patronizing – has been ranked the third WORST new luxury hotel in the world.
https://www.washingtonian.com/2016/12/20/travel-group-dc-trump-hotel-one-worlds-worst-new-luxury-hotels/
This is bizarre. What exactly are they afraid *of*? His supporters are loud but not many. It’s probable that a sizable number of his voters didn’t even care much for him (I know a few who are already having buyer’s remorse). They don’t even hold a lot of economic clout.
My suspicion is that Congressional leaders have watched and learned, you get what you want from Trump when you flatter him. They’ll get their agenda pushed through and signed and then do whatever they want to.
@al-Ameda: To be fair, their shadows are horrifying.
There’s another aspect to this that I’m surprised I haven’t seen much discussion of, which is that Trump throughout his career has operated essentially by threatening and intimidating people into submission (his lawsuits, his NDAs), and I suspect that’s how he’s going to handle Congress, basically as the thug-in-chief.
How dare those Republicans not follow the courageous example of the Democrats in Congress who relentlessly and loudly opposed President Obama’s policy of targeted assassinations around the world!
Wait…what?
Mike
@Pch101: The elephant mascot should be replaced with a sniveling, whiny toddler. (White, of course.)
I don’t know, I think that is being generous. Their party leader is in whiny mode 100% of the time when he doesn’t get how own way. I have a 6 year old grandchild who sometimes whines when she doesn’t get her own way. The point is she sometimes whines. That’s one difference. The other being that, although I am somewhat biased, my granddaughter is basically the most adorable creature on earth. As opposed to Trump, a bullying, multi-chinned, man-boobed pig wearing a deceased ferret on his head.
I’m guessing his my way or the highway won’t work too well when dealing with other world leaders. Especially when they realize what an uninformed buffoon he really is.
I think Shakespeare had a quote in Julius Caesar about cowards dying a thousand times . . .
We’ll see what happens once actual policy proposals come down. But put this in the box of why I voted Clinton even though I disagree with her on almost everything. At least the Republicans would have opposed her. My fear that they will refuse to oppose Trump is looking more likely.
It’s spineless because there are Republicans opposing him — Ben Sasse, Rand Paul, Justin Amash. And they aren’t suffering for it. Quite the contrary. They’re allowing themselves to be intimidated by Breitbart and a crowd of Pepe meme tweeters.
They’ll find their guts … after Trump tanks the economy or is embroiled in some giant scandal. Then suddenly they’ll all have opposed Trump the entire time.
@MBunge:
Targeted assassinations?
Please expound…
Republicans are cowards? Really? You think?
Anyone who’s noticed foreign policy in the last 30 or so yrs. night have seen that Republicans are inordinately scared of virtually everything “other”, from women wearing headcoverings to gay people marrying to the inevitable Commie (or Muslim, doesn’t matter as long as it scares them) hordes invading. Although they’ve somehow managed not to give a darn about climate change.
They are scared children who want Authoritarian Daddy to keep them safe from the boogie-man & the tax-collector, & are completely w/o principles or an actual morality.
@C. Clavin: Drone warfare, he means.
Collateral damage is O.K. when you’re a Republican, but let a “Democratic” missile hit someone not intended as a target & it’s the end of the world.
@Scott:
Yup, it has begun.
@M. Bouffant:
Collateral damage is targeted assassination?
I guess it’s time to stop taking Mike seriously.
@Pch101:
That’s very Lena Dunhamesque of you….
@Hal_10000:
I suspect that they will never find their guts. They’ll either fall in line, or their careers will end. It’s either that or become Democrats, right?
That the Republicans would bend over for Trump is completely to be expected and not worthy of much discussion.
The question is “Will Democrats, for once, not let them get away with it?”
Sigh. Another day, another thread of infantile feces hurling……….impotently. You guys sure are tough hombres……snicker.
“I don’t believe for a second that no Democrats would speak out if a spectacularly unqualified amoral pig who was a Democrat were elected president.”
Right. That must be why the Democrats disastrously cleared the field for Hillary Clnton. Smooth move there.
@C. Clavin: “I guess it’s time to stop taking Mike seriously.”
Yes. In the same way it’s time to accept that the Beatles aren’t getting back together.
Trump has carte blanche to do as he wishes.
Cliffie: Is that anything like Pelosi’s (sic) “We have to pass the bill before you see what’s inside it”?
Or Obama’s: “I won. Get over it”?
@Guarneri: You seriously believe that Clinton and Trump are equal? Trump bragged about a sexual predator. Trump stole from his own charity. Trump thinks its okay to mock a person’s disability. Trump was part of a multi-million dollar sham university. Trump has cheated hundreds, if not thousands of contractors out of money owed to them. Trump spent years trying to de-legitimize our current president by pushing a racist narrative. Trump has openly lusted after his own daughter, and laughed as a fellow pig joked that she is nice piece of ass. Tired of typing, these are just the obvious ones.
@Guarneri:
Why are you complaining?
Comey, Putin and Assange took care of everything for you.
No Hillary Clinton did that. As well as DNC operatives. This wasn’t the Russians. I’m not convinced the Russians did anything if you want to know the truth.
I mean how much are we going to blame the Russians for?
http://www.bostonmagazine.com/news/blog/2016/12/20/aaron-hernandez-russian-hackers/
@john430: “Cliffie: Is that anything like Pelosi’s (sic) “We have to pass the bill before you see what’s inside it”?”
Are you really so stupid that all these years later you STILL don’t understand that this was taken out of context by right-wing faux news and didn’t actually mean what you claim it means?
Or are you such a sleazeball that you know it’s a lie and choose to spread it anyway?
Really, I’d love to know.
@Scott:
They’ll agree to more spending if it’s only 50% paid for. If Boehner and Ryan had mad that kind of a deal with Obama, they would have been flayed alive.
@wr:
Hanlon’s razor: Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity.
Although in John’s case, it’s a sort of malicious stupidity.
@wr: you’re still trying to sell that one, are you ?
Snicker
A positive of this election? We now have a third party. The Libertarians have permanent ballot status in 37 states, thus saving millions in ballot access drives. In Alaska Joe Miller for U.S. Senate came in second. The Democrat got only 11.1%. First time in history for a Libertarian to come in second. Plus they got nearly 4 million votes. They have been slowly growing since 1972 when their VP candidate Ms Tonie Nathan became the first woman to receive an electoral vote. A new day has dawned!
@Eric Florack: You mean the truth? Yes. Even to useful idiots who embrace every appealing lie when they know the truth.
@SenyorDave:
You are a walking, talking cliche.
Keep it up. Soon thre will be even fewer selected Dems.
@al-Ameda:
I thought you were better than that. What next, that shining example of a candidate lost because of a basket of goose stepping, Neanderthal deplorables ? Or did she press the wrong reset button with Putin?
@wr: Hey, dickhead- I read the entire 20 min speech.
“But we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy. The ending phrase doesn’t change one iota of context. She said screw you- we’ll pass whatever we want to, away from the fog of controversy.
And…it turned out to be a legislative piece of horseshit.
Or are you such a sleazeball that you know it’s a lie and choose to spread it anyway?
PS: If you partner with Pch101, don’t let him near your children.
@SenyorDave: I’d like to sponsor a DNA paternity test for you Senyor. You’re such an apologist for that Democrat sexual predator that I think you might actually be related to Bill Clinton.
When did you mom meet him?
@michael reynolds: spineless cowards. They’re getting a tax cut.
Yeah, they want parity with all the tax breaks that Hollywood and the entertainment industry get.
You know, like some of the ones you feed from.
Someone needs to let John know that adults who aren’t suffering from arrested development don’t tell mom jokes in earnest.
@Guarneri:
Jeez, drama queen alert.
You’re bringing up goose-stepping Neanderthal stuff? “Deplorables?” Whatever.
As you know well, Trump owes Comey and Putin, and a few of his proposed appointments are an acknowledgment of that.
@john430: Oh, so you’re stupid. Thanks for clarifying.
…maybe instead of cowering the Republicans could join in the feckless whining about Trump that has been going on at OTB.
“elections have consequences”……
and the gop’s failure to support trump is not lost on him. he will work with them however, as he’s already moved on from the hateful liberoids who hate anything they’re told to hate.
at least we don’t have to worry about republicans taking to the streets and burning/looting their towns in some form of “protest”. talk about cowards……
