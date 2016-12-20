Apparent Berlin Terror Attack Kills 12, Injures Dozens
German officials have labeled an incident yesterday at a Berlin Christmas market where twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a heavy truck crashed into a crowd an act of terror, bringing up memories of a similar attack in July at a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France:
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said that the Berlin Christmas market where 12 people died Monday night was the target of a terrorist attack.
The German interior minister, Thomas de Maizière, said that a man arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack was a 23-year-old Pakistani who had applied for asylum.
“We must assume at the current time that it was a terrorist attack,” Ms. Merkel said on Tuesday. “I know that it would be particularly difficult for all of us to bear if it is confirmed that this deed was carried out by a person who sought protection and asylum in Germany.”
Ms. Merkel, dressed in black, made a brief appearance before reporters, saying that she was “horrified, shaken and deeply sad.”
It will be punished “as severely as our laws demand,” Ms. Merkel said. Her policy of admitting refugees by the hundreds of thousands is likely to come under further scrutiny both from allies and from the populist right-wing Alternative for Germany party.
In the attack, a tractor-trailer truck jumped a sidewalk around 8 p.m. and plowed into the market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a symbolic Berlin site whose spire, jagged from bomb damage, was intentionally left unrepaired after World War II.
The driver fled after the attack. The police said they later arrested a man near the scene who was suspected of involvement.
Mr. de Maizière said in a late-morning news conference that the suspect entered Germany and applied for asylum on Dec. 31, 2015, and reached Berlin in February. Several hearings were scheduled in his asylum case, Mr. de Maizière said, but the man did not appear, so the application has not been processed.
Officials in Berlin have been straining to deal with a flood of asylum applications. Although the number of arrivals has slowed recently from a high point in the summer of 2015, tens of thousands remain in communal housing, awaiting processing of their applications.
Besides the 12 dead, 48 people were wounded at the Berlin market, 18 of them critically, Mr. de Maizière said.
Seeking clues about the attacker and his motives, the German special police conducted a search at the refugee shelter at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin early Tuesday, a security official said, declining to give details.
A spokeswoman for the Berlin city authorities referred all queries to the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe, which was put in charge of the investigation.
The Berlin police appealed to anyone who was at the Christmas market or in the vicinity Monday night to send them any videos or photographs of the attack and to refrain from posting the material on social media.
Frauke Petry of the Alternative for Germany party said in a statement early Tuesday that “Germany is no longer safe,” and told citizens that it would be Ms. Merkel’s “duty to tell you that.”
Noting the successive terrorist attacks in France, including a truck driven into a crowded beachfront promenade in Nice in July, Ms. Petry called the carnage at the Berlin market “not just an attack on our freedom and our way of life but also on our Christian tradition.”
The side of the market where the truck slammed into the crowd remained cordoned off early Tuesday. Police officers patrolled the area, as Berlin residents bearing flowers and candles placed them at makeshift memorials on either side of the church.
Subsequent reporting this morning has said that German police apparently have concluded that the person placed under arrest last night in the wake of the attack was not the driver of the truck and may not be connected to the attack at all, although it’s unclear if they have been released or if they are still being questioned to see if they have any knowledge in connection to the attack. The attack itself, of course, took place mere hours after the Russian Ambassador to Turkey was shot and killed as he was beginning to speak at an event in Ankara by a member of the Turkish police who shouted Islamist slogans and brought up the ongoing slaughter and refugee crisis in Aleppo, Syria. In addition to this incident, there was also reportedly an incident at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara where an unidentified man fired shots in the air as well as a shooting outside an Islamic Center in Zurich, Switzerland. Neither motivation nor responsibility have been determined in either of those two cases, or indeed in the attack in Berlin. However, the fact that the Berlin attack in particular appears to mirror the terror attack in Nice in July as well as recommendations for “lone wolf” terrorists in the West that have made by ISIS and its affiliates in recent years.
In any case, this attack caps off what has been quite a bloody year in Europe as far as terror attacks go, and is likely to add to the tension that has been building between Europeans and the refugees from Syria and elsewhere whose populations have been the source for many of the perpetrators of these attacks. In Germany in particular, it’s likely to cause further problems for Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is standing for re-election early next year and who has been on the receiving end of criticism for allowing hundreds of thousands of refugees into the country during her time in office. Given the fact that the truck originated in Poland, it’s also likely to raise questions about the open borders policies mandated by the European Union, although we admittedly don’t know as of yet if the truck left Poland with the intent of being used as a weapon, or whether or where it was potentially hijacked. If nothing else, though, this is likely to refocus European attention on ISIS and the war in Syria just as we prepare for a change in power in the United States that will take our policy in that area in an as yet unknown direction.
Comments
The big issue is that these attacks play into the hands of the AdF, the new populist party in Germany. And it becomes very likely that getting a stable government after next fall’s elections will be exceedingly difficult as no two-party coalition will have enough seats for a majority. This has never happened in the history of the post-war BRD. The only thing that could prevent that would be a Merkel resignation, and a drastically changed course by the governing coalition in regards to the refugees (Merkel has too much political faith vested in the refugee acceptance to be a believable leader of a change in policy). But as the European high court has declared that mere immigration violations are not sufficient reason to jail someone pending deportation it’s not even clear that it’s possible to change the approach under German and European law as it stands.
Berlin ist in unsern Gedanken und Herzen. Berlin bleidt doch Berlin, immer!
The newspapers in Berlin this morning convey solemnity rather than anger to my reading. The Berliner Zeitung called the AdF the “Angst-Partei” which I would translate as the Fear Party in a non complimentary manner. I did not see a big retreat into alt-right nationalism. I should mention that I was totally wrong about American politics recently.
The CDP has no choice but to move to the right to appropriate the ground currently occupied by AdF. The problem is that they have no credibility as long as Merkel is in power. Therefore, she has to go, just as Cameron made way for May. This is coming from someone who is a fan of her thoughtful and technocratic approach to governing, faith which has been shaken over the last few years over her decisions about the Greek debt crisis and the refugee crisis. Merkel forced those issues down the throats of the people, the former by sacrificing European solidarity to curry favour among Germans, and the latter in some misguided attempt to either atone for German historical racism or thinking too long term (the boost to the labour force and population would be welcomed in 20-30 years if these newcomers are properly integrated).
However, the short term transitional costs may result in a breakup of the EU and Eurozone, as well as turning Germany into Belgium or France in terms of % Muslims and the frequency of terrorist activities. Immigration is best done slowly and taking in people with a willingness to integrate if not fully assimilate. So far, European Muslims have not shown either of those.
@Rick Zhang:
The French have a long and unsavory history in North Africa and have generally treated North African immigrants like shit, relegating them to the depressed banlieues and looking down upon them.
At least the Germans have done a reasonable job of welcoming the Turks who have immigrated, and who have in large part been assimilated (in many cases now into the second and third generations).
I would not have high expectations of assimilation for the current group of war refugees, given that many if not most will want to return to their homelands after the war ends which they hope is soon. Some will stay, of course, because some always do. On the other hand, we shouldn’t accede to the fear-mongering of groups like AfD.
I think there’s a certain level of sympathy for war refugees among older Germans, many of whom (including my wife’s mother and her family) were themselves displaced during World War 2.
@Mikey:
The Germans have done a good job only relative to their European peers. Talking to Germans, there is still an undercurrent of otherness associated with the Turkish community, which live in their own barrios in town, eat separate foods (though Tyler Cowen would argue that the doner is the official food of Germany), and worship in different places. By measures of achievement and success, even second and third generation Turks do less well than native Germans. In fact, Turkish newspapers there follow events in Turkey and Erdogan’s messages more intently than that of standard German politicians. This led to Ozdemir warning his community that the long reach of Erdogan must not interfere with domestic German politics.
Those Turks who have managed to assimilate are either mixed (Leyla Lydia Tuğutlu, ) or secular (Cem Ozdemir, though he is also a Circassian).
I would argue that in modern times, it’s much easier to remain tethered to one’s native culture than assimilate. The proliferation of easily obtainable TV shows and restrictive social networks allow Moroccans in France and Turks in Germany to consume media from their country of origin (sometimes with a heavy Saudi influence). It’s the same thing in large metropolitan cities up and down the west coast. Some of my friends’ parents still don’t speak English after 20+ years of living in the US. Come to my parents’ house and everything – the media, the language, the TV shows – will all still be in Chinese.
Merkel will have to exert strong, decisive leadetship: no doubt
about that.
The big issue for Turks in Germany was that for the longest time males were excluded from German citizenship, as Turkey wouldn’t release them from their citizenship without doing 2 years compulsive military training, and Germany didn’t accept double citizenship. They finally changed that 10 years ago, but it’s back up for discussion following recent events.
more “workplace violence” across the pond?!….
@Rick Zhang:
I think that’s a very interesting point about the internet making assimilation less necessary to many immigrants.
@michael reynolds:
It works in all ways. North American retirees who move to Latin America and live in “gringo” colonies want to preserve their culture and language. Why do we give them a pass and not do the same for immigrants to the US who do even better and try to learn some of the local culture and language?
@Rick Zhang: because the “gringos” are retirees and not relying on the foreign gov’t. for assistance?! hence, anyone who wants to succeed and do business with them will try to adapt to their language and such. not like mexico is all that foreign to begin with, it is somewhat of a “western” culture, albeit a 3rd world version.
let’s not forget this (condensed) prophetic quote from hillary about immigrants et al.
she was pretty spot on about it, but it didn’t get much play in the msm for “some reason”…..
