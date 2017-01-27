Protests And Court Orders Push Back Against Trump’s Muslim BanDoug Mataconis · 24 Comments
The first day of implementation of President Trump’s order barring immigration from certain Muslim nations did not go smoothly for the Administration.
The I Did It My Way Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
The first day of implementation of President Trump’s order barring immigration from certain Muslim nations did not go smoothly for the Administration.
Steve Bannon is in. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Director of National Intelligence are out. Sort of.
As expected, Donald Trump yesterday signed Executive Orders targeting Muslims and refugees.
There are two ways (at least) to have cars in America.
As with so many things, the President is demonstrating that he really doesn’t know what he is doing.