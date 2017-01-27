The New Trump Tax Steve Verdon Yet more incoherent economic policy from the Tweeter in Chief. A border tax will mean that Americans will undoubtedly pay for at least part of the Great Wall of Trump™. Read the Article

9 Comments

The Great Wall of America Steve Verdon The Great Wall of Trump™ is almost surely going to be a disaster, the question remains how big of a disaster will it be. Read the Article

54 Comments

Tweeting A Cancelled Meeting Michael Bailey Trump’s tweet may have been casual bluster posted while sitting at the breakfast table (presumably eating Wheaties®—The Breakfast of Champions). We can’t know. And finally it matters not because what really matters is that it was taken at face value by President Peña Nieto. Read the Article

18 Comments

Trump’s First Supreme Court Pick Could Be Days Away Doug Mataconis President Trump hinted today that he’s likely to name his Supreme Court choice next week, and the list to appears have narrowed to three men. Read the Article

45 Comments