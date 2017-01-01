  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Subscribe
  • RSS

Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80

Doug Mataconis · 9 Comments

Another television icon has passed away.

long-voting-lines

President Trump Continues To Claim That ‘Millions’ Cast Illegal Votes In Election

Doug Mataconis · 120 Comments

Despite the lack of evidence, Donald Trump continues to claim that there were ‘millions’ of illegal votes cast in 2016.

Supreme Court Issues Multiple Rulings

Trump’s First Supreme Court Pick Could Be Days Away

Doug Mataconis · 45 Comments

President Trump hinted today that he’s likely to name his Supreme Court choice next week, and the list to appears have narrowed to three men.

Quick Takes

Keystone XL Map

Trump Reverses Obama’s Course On Keystone XL Pipeline And Other Projects

Doug Mataconis · 25 Comments

President Trump reverses a decision made by President Obama just over a year ago.

us-embassy-israel-horizontal-large-gallery

Trump Administration Not Rushing To Move U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem

Doug Mataconis · 11 Comments

Despite campaign promises, President Trump appears to be putting off any immediate decision on the location of the U.S. Embassy to Israel.

A man crosses the Central Intelligence A

Politicization of Dead Spies

James Joyner · 31 Comments

The 117 CIA officers who have died in our service should not be used to score cheap political points.

dc-police-pussy-hats

DC Police Supported Women’s March; We Shouldn’t Know That

James Joyner

Police must be seen as neutral protectors of the peace.

Read the Article
39 Comments
poundit

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Read the Article
49 Comments
callitanight

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Yes, We Done. Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Read the Article
1 Comment
us-embassy-israel-horizontal-large-gallery

Trump To Move Embassy to Jerusalem, Needlessly Inflaming Region

James Joyner

This will get people killed. Quite likely, including American citizens.

Read the Article
37 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Trump Administration Spends First Day Lying About Crowd Size And Attacking Reporters

Doug Mataconis

The first full day of Donald Trump’s Presidency consisted largely of obsessions with irrelevant facts and outright lies.

Read the Article
53 Comments
womens-march

Women’s March Draws Record Crowds: So Now What?

James Joyner

A movement motivated by hurt and fear turned into a political force eight years ago. Can another follow suit?

Read the Article
66 Comments
trump-inauguration-speech

The Most Dreadful Inaugural Address in History

James Joyner

A speech traditionally used to unite was instead a continuation of a divisive campaign.

Read the Article
58 Comments
Donald Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump Is President, America Will Survive This

Doug Mataconis

While vigilance is called for, America will survive Donald Trump just as it has survived everything else we’ve faced since the nation’s founding.

Read the Article
128 Comments
Supreme Court Building

Supreme Court Appears Skeptical Of Law Barring ‘Offensive’ Trademarks

Doug Mataconis

A majority of the Supreme Court appears to be skeptical of a Federal law barring trademark protection for “offensive” names and slogans.

Read the Article
30 Comments
Climate Change Word Cloud

Global Temperatures Set Another Record In 2016

Doug Mataconis

The reality of global climate change made itself evident again in 2016.

Read the Article
52 Comments
MH370 Plane

Search For Flight MH370 Officially Comes To An End

Doug Mataconis

The mystery of what happened aboard Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 may remain at the bottom of the Indian Ocean forever.

Read the Article
6 Comments
Chelsea Manning

Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence

Doug Mataconis

A potentially controversial commutation from President Obama today.

Read the Article
40 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Donald Trump To Take First Weekend As POTUS Off

Doug Mataconis

Donald Trump will take some time off after taking the Oath of Office.

Read the Article
43 Comments
Brexit Puzzle Pieces

British Prime Minister Theresa May Aiming For A ‘Hard Brexit’

Doug Mataconis

British Prime Minister Theresa May made it clear that she intends to move forward with Brexit.

Read the Article
21 Comments
Gene Cernan

Eugene Cernan, Last Man To Walk On The Moon, Dies At 82

Doug Mataconis

One of the few members of a small fraternity of heroes has passed away.

Read the Article
6 Comments
law-gavel-lights

Supreme Court To Hear Argument In Free Speech Case

Doug Mataconis

An important free speech case is coming up this week at the Supreme Court.

Read the Article
45 Comments
callitanight

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Read the Article
42 Comments
RIngling Brothers

Ringling Brothers Circus To Shut Down After 146 Years In Business

Doug Mataconis

A long-standing staple of American culture will soon be no more.

Read the Article
28 Comments
benhur

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Read the Article
6 Comments
Trump And GOP Elephant

Will Donald Trump be a “Legitimate” President?

Steven L. Taylor

The answer is pretty straight-forward.

Read the Article
169 Comments
Radio Dial

Norway Begins Getting Rid Of FM Radio

Doug Mataconis

Norway is switching from FM Radio to digital broadcasting. A similar transition in the United States seems unlikely for the time being.

Read the Article
44 Comments
Dylann Roof In Custody

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Die For Charleston Church Murders

Doug Mataconis

Not surprisingly, Dylann Roof received a sentence of death for the murder of nine people at a historic African-American church.

Read the Article
64 Comments
Joe Biden Senate Presiding

Joe Biden On The Verge Of Setting A Record For Vice-Presidents

Doug Mataconis

Unless something happens in the next ten days, Joe Biden will become the first two-term Vice-President who didn’t need to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Read the Article
12 Comments
congress-healthcare

Key Republicans Pushing To Have Obamacare Replacement In Place Before Voting On Repeal

Doug Mataconis

With repeal of the Affordable Care Act now likely sooner rather than later, key Republicans are urging the party to have a replacement in place before repeal is voted on.

Read the Article
132 Comments




Visitors Since Feb. 4, 2003