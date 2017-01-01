  • Facebook
The Most Dreadful Inaugural Address in History

James Joyner · 49 Comments
trump-inauguration-speech

A speech traditionally used to unite was instead a continuation of a divisive campaign.

Donald Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump Is President, America Will Survive This

Doug Mataconis · 124 Comments

While vigilance is called for, America will survive Donald Trump just as it has survived everything else we’ve faced since the nation’s founding.

Supreme Court Building

Supreme Court Appears Skeptical Of Law Barring ‘Offensive’ Trademarks

Doug Mataconis · 30 Comments

A majority of the Supreme Court appears to be skeptical of a Federal law barring trademark protection for “offensive” names and slogans.

Quick Takes

Climate Change Word Cloud

Global Temperatures Set Another Record In 2016

Doug Mataconis · 52 Comments

The reality of global climate change made itself evident again in 2016.

MH370 Plane

Search For Flight MH370 Officially Comes To An End

Doug Mataconis · 6 Comments

The mystery of what happened aboard Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 may remain at the bottom of the Indian Ocean forever.

Chelsea Manning

Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence

Doug Mataconis · 40 Comments

A potentially controversial commutation from President Obama today.

Donald Trump Shrug

Donald Trump To Take First Weekend As POTUS Off

Doug Mataconis

Donald Trump will take some time off after taking the Oath of Office.

Brexit Puzzle Pieces

British Prime Minister Theresa May Aiming For A ‘Hard Brexit’

Doug Mataconis

British Prime Minister Theresa May made it clear that she intends to move forward with Brexit.

Gene Cernan

Eugene Cernan, Last Man To Walk On The Moon, Dies At 82

Doug Mataconis

One of the few members of a small fraternity of heroes has passed away.

law-gavel-lights

Supreme Court To Hear Argument In Free Speech Case

Doug Mataconis

An important free speech case is coming up this week at the Supreme Court.

callitanight

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

RIngling Brothers

Ringling Brothers Circus To Shut Down After 146 Years In Business

Doug Mataconis

A long-standing staple of American culture will soon be no more.

benhur

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Trump And GOP Elephant

Will Donald Trump be a “Legitimate” President?

Steven L. Taylor

The answer is pretty straight-forward.

Radio Dial

Norway Begins Getting Rid Of FM Radio

Doug Mataconis

Norway is switching from FM Radio to digital broadcasting. A similar transition in the United States seems unlikely for the time being.

Dylann Roof In Custody

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Die For Charleston Church Murders

Doug Mataconis

Not surprisingly, Dylann Roof received a sentence of death for the murder of nine people at a historic African-American church.

Joe Biden Senate Presiding

Joe Biden On The Verge Of Setting A Record For Vice-Presidents

Doug Mataconis

Unless something happens in the next ten days, Joe Biden will become the first two-term Vice-President who didn’t need to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

congress-healthcare

Key Republicans Pushing To Have Obamacare Replacement In Place Before Voting On Repeal

Doug Mataconis

With repeal of the Affordable Care Act now likely sooner rather than later, key Republicans are urging the party to have a replacement in place before repeal is voted on.

benhur

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

hogmanay

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Jerry Lee Lewis Resurgence Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Donald Trump Shrug

Donald Trump Asks Congress, Not Mexico, To Pay For His Border Wall

Doug Mataconis

Once again, Donald Trump has played his supporters for suckers.

jobs-want-ads-magnifying-glass

December Jobs Report Reveals Tepid Jobs Growth

Doug Mataconis

A tepid December jobs report tops off a tepid year.

Julian Assange

An Excellent Question (The New Love for Assange)

Steven L. Taylor

What is the deal with the love-fest for Julian Assange?

Donald Trump Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan Breaks With Trump On International Trade Policies

Doug Mataconis

In a break with President-Elect Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Congress would block any effort to increase tariffs.

Supreme Court Building

The GOP’s Supreme Court Gamble Pays Off

Doug Mataconis

Just under a year ago, Senate Republicans took a big risk regarding the Supreme Court. Now, it’s paid off big time.

Chuck Schumer

New Senate Democratic Leader Regrets Supporting Filibuster Reform

Doug Mataconis

The new leader of the Senate’s Democrats says he regrets supporting the filibuster reforms his party passed in 2013.

United States Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. Aerial

House GOP Votes To Gut Independent Congressional Ethics Board (Update: GOP Pulls Rules Change At Last Minute)

Doug Mataconis

On the eve of the 115th Congress, House Republicans voted to gut a key office charged with investigating Congressional ethics.

Donald Trump Victory

Don’t Want to Live your Life Counting on an Impeachment Fantasy

Steven L. Taylor

Impeachment fantasies are the new EC fantasy.

hogmanay

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Donald Trump Shrug

Trump Claims Special Knowledge of Hacking; Will Let us Know Later

Steven L. Taylor

Trump’s populism, personalism, and irresponsibility are on display.

