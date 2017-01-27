How Should Democrats Respond To The Gorsuch Nomination? Doug Mataconis In the end, an effort by Democrats to block Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court does not seem like a good use of their rather limited options. Read the Article

Trump Names Judge Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court Doug Mataconis With a relatively smooth announcement, Donald Trump has named a solid and qualified conservative who will likely be confirmed to the nation's highest court.

Firing Sally Yates Was Not A "Monday Night Massacre" Doug Mataconis The Acting Attorney General was fired last night after announcing that she would refuse to defend President Trump's Executive Order on immigration. As a result she was fired. Contrary to some arguments, this was not improper.

More on Megaprojects Steve Verdon Megaprojects are not a partisan thing. Megaprojects are large projects typically costing more than $1 billion and often tens of billions of dollars and impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people if not millions.

Donald Trump's Plan to Increase the Trade Deficit Steve Verdon Yet another example of why Trump and his views on Trade and the economy are contradictory and even incoherent. Not only should Trump be building his Great Trump Wall™ in Mexico he should be furiously working against any and all foreign investment in the U.S.

Trump Reorganizes, Politicizes National Security Council James Joyner Steve Bannon is in. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Director of National Intelligence are out. Sort of.

The New Trump Tax Steve Verdon Yet more incoherent economic policy from the Tweeter in Chief. A border tax will mean that Americans will undoubtedly pay for at least part of the Great Wall of Trump™.

The Great Wall of America Steve Verdon The Great Wall of Trump™ is almost surely going to be a disaster, the question remains how big of a disaster will it be.

