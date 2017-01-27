  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill · 1 Comment
poundit

The I Did It My Way Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Airport Protests

Protests And Court Orders Push Back Against Trump’s Muslim Ban

Doug Mataconis · 24 Comments

The first day of implementation of President Trump’s order barring immigration from certain Muslim nations did not go smoothly for the Administration.

obama-national-security-council

Trump Reorganizes, Politicizes National Security Council

James Joyner · 37 Comments

Steve Bannon is in. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Director of National Intelligence are out. Sort of.

Quick Takes

Donald Trump Inauguration

Trump Imposes Ban On Travel From Several Muslim Countries, Halts Refugee Program

Doug Mataconis · 84 Comments

As expected, Donald Trump yesterday signed Executive Orders targeting Muslims and refugees.

two_ways_to_build_cars

How to Make Cars

Steve Verdon · 37 Comments

There are two ways (at least) to have cars in America.

Flag_of_Mexico.svg

The Deep Significance and Importance of NAFTA

Steven L. Taylor · 15 Comments

As with so many things, the President is demonstrating that he really doesn’t know what he is doing.

taxes

The New Trump Tax

Steve Verdon

Yet more incoherent economic policy from the Tweeter in Chief. A border tax will mean that Americans will undoubtedly pay for at least part of the Great Wall of Trump™.

9 Comments
brickwall

The Great Wall of America

Steve Verdon

The Great Wall of Trump™ is almost surely going to be a disaster, the question remains how big of a disaster will it be.

54 Comments

After One Week, Donald Trump Has Soured Relations With Mexico

Doug Mataconis

Nice work, Mr. President.

54 Comments
27mexicomeeting-master768

Tweeting A Cancelled Meeting

Michael Bailey

Trump’s tweet may have been casual bluster posted while sitting at the breakfast table (presumably eating Wheaties®—The Breakfast of Champions). We can’t know. And finally it matters not because what really matters is that it was taken at face value by President Peña Nieto.

18 Comments
health-costs-money-stethoscope

Putting Health Care Policy in Comparative and Philosophical Perspective

Steven L. Taylor

The problem with all the replacement talk is that there is no evidence that the GOP pathways will work.

66 Comments

Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80

Doug Mataconis

Another television icon has passed away.

13 Comments
long-voting-lines

President Trump Continues To Claim That ‘Millions’ Cast Illegal Votes In Election

Doug Mataconis

Despite the lack of evidence, Donald Trump continues to claim that there were ‘millions’ of illegal votes cast in 2016.

134 Comments
Supreme Court Issues Multiple Rulings

Trump’s First Supreme Court Pick Could Be Days Away

Doug Mataconis

President Trump hinted today that he’s likely to name his Supreme Court choice next week, and the list to appears have narrowed to three men.

45 Comments
Keystone XL Map

Trump Reverses Obama’s Course On Keystone XL Pipeline And Other Projects

Doug Mataconis

President Trump reverses a decision made by President Obama just over a year ago.

25 Comments
us-embassy-israel-horizontal-large-gallery

Trump Administration Not Rushing To Move U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem

Doug Mataconis

Despite campaign promises, President Trump appears to be putting off any immediate decision on the location of the U.S. Embassy to Israel.

11 Comments
A man crosses the Central Intelligence A

Politicization of Dead Spies

James Joyner

The 117 CIA officers who have died in our service should not be used to score cheap political points.

31 Comments
dc-police-pussy-hats

DC Police Supported Women’s March; We Shouldn’t Know That

James Joyner

Police must be seen as neutral protectors of the peace.

39 Comments
poundit

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

49 Comments
callitanight

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Yes, We Done. Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

1 Comment
us-embassy-israel-horizontal-large-gallery

Trump To Move Embassy to Jerusalem, Needlessly Inflaming Region

James Joyner

This will get people killed. Quite likely, including American citizens.

37 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Trump Administration Spends First Day Lying About Crowd Size And Attacking Reporters

Doug Mataconis

The first full day of Donald Trump’s Presidency consisted largely of obsessions with irrelevant facts and outright lies.

53 Comments
womens-march

Women’s March Draws Record Crowds: So Now What?

James Joyner

A movement motivated by hurt and fear turned into a political force eight years ago. Can another follow suit?

66 Comments
trump-inauguration-speech

The Most Dreadful Inaugural Address in History

James Joyner

A speech traditionally used to unite was instead a continuation of a divisive campaign.

58 Comments
Donald Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump Is President, America Will Survive This

Doug Mataconis

While vigilance is called for, America will survive Donald Trump just as it has survived everything else we’ve faced since the nation’s founding.

128 Comments
Supreme Court Building

Supreme Court Appears Skeptical Of Law Barring ‘Offensive’ Trademarks

Doug Mataconis

A majority of the Supreme Court appears to be skeptical of a Federal law barring trademark protection for “offensive” names and slogans.

30 Comments
Climate Change Word Cloud

Global Temperatures Set Another Record In 2016

Doug Mataconis

The reality of global climate change made itself evident again in 2016.

52 Comments
MH370 Plane

Search For Flight MH370 Officially Comes To An End

Doug Mataconis

The mystery of what happened aboard Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 may remain at the bottom of the Indian Ocean forever.

6 Comments
Chelsea Manning

Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence

Doug Mataconis

A potentially controversial commutation from President Obama today.

40 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Donald Trump To Take First Weekend As POTUS Off

Doug Mataconis

Donald Trump will take some time off after taking the Oath of Office.

43 Comments




