There’s a Criminal Defense Crisis In New Mexico, And Nobody Seems To Care

Doug Mataconis · 30 Comments
Criminal Defense Attorney In Court

Public defenders in New Mexico are overworked, underfunded, and outmatched, but then that’s true pretty much everywhere in the country.

Israel-Palestine-Flags

John Kerry Is Right About Middle East Peace, But It Hardly Matters At This Point

Doug Mataconis · 34 Comments

Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on Middle East peace was largely correct, but his words are pointless given the fact that neither Israel nor the Palestinians seem serious about peacefully resolving their differences.

Trump Obama Handshake

Obama: I Could Have Beaten Trump And Won A Third Term

Doug Mataconis · 56 Comments

President Obama thinks he would have beaten Donald Trump. And he’s probably right.

Quick Takes

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Doug Mataconis · 11 Comments

Rest in Peace, Princess. May the Force be with you.

Obama Netanyahu

United Nations Resolution Vote Leads To More Tension Between U.S. And Israel

Doug Mataconis · 81 Comments

While you were celebrating Christmas, Israel was blasting the Obama Administration and cozying up to the incoming Trump Administration.

multiclaus

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill · 1 Comment

The The Redcoats are Coming Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Celebrity Deaths 2016

Has 2016 Really Been An Unusually Bad Year For Celebrity Deaths?

Doug Mataconis

It seems as though 2016 has taken many more celebrities lives than past years.

Read the Article
25 Comments
George Michael

George Michael, Pop Music Superstar, Dies At 53

Doug Mataconis

Another music superstar has passed away.

Read the Article
4 Comments
nutcracker

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Read the Article
35 Comments
White House Christmas

Merry Christmas From Outside The Beltway!

Doug Mataconis

Merry Christmas to you and yours!

Read the Article
14 Comments
teen-vogue

Youth, Women, and Bias in the Ideas Industry

James Joyner

It’s not all peaches and cream for pretty young women.

Read the Article
39 Comments
constitution-preamble-quill-pen

More on the “Republic, not a Democracy” Business as Linked to the Electoral College

Steven L. Taylor

Be clear on what one is defending.

Read the Article
45 Comments
Words

A “Republic v. Democracy” Lexicon

Steven L. Taylor

Concepts, basic applications, and even a bibliography! Merry Festivus, everyone.

Read the Article
5 Comments
Ebola Virus And Caduceus

New Ebola Vaccine Is 100% Effective

Doug Mataconis

Big news in the war against a horrible virus.

Read the Article
6 Comments
money-compass

Today in Bad Ideas: a 5% Tariff

Steven L. Taylor

A trial balloon hopefully made of lead.

Read the Article
62 Comments
Gavel And Scales Of Justice

Families Of Pulse Nightclub Shooting Victims Sue Facebook, Twitter, And Google

Doug Mataconis

Survivors and family members of the Pulse Nightclub attack have filed what amounts to a frivolous lawsuit.

Read the Article
10 Comments
Economy Heartbeat

Government Reports Strong Economic Growth In Third Quarter, But It’s Unlikely To Last

Doug Mataconis

The economy grew strongly in the third quarter of the year, but it doesn’t seem likely to last.

Read the Article
51 Comments
republicans-elephant-flag-shadow

Republicans Cower In Fear In The Face Of Trump And His Supporters

Doug Mataconis

Republicans are afraid to oppose Donald Trump for fear that his supporters will come after them.

Read the Article
115 Comments
Russian Ambassador Turkey Assassination

Sometimes History Doesn’t Repeat Itself

Doug Mataconis

Ambassador Karlov is mostly likely not a modern day Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

Read the Article
19 Comments
ec 2016

Some Additional Thoughts on the Faithless

Steven L. Taylor

The number of faithless electors was both historical and trivial.

Read the Article
47 Comments
Berlin Market Attack

Apparent Berlin Terror Attack Kills 12, Injures Dozens

Doug Mataconis

Another attack in what has been a bloody 2016 for Europe.

Read the Article
13 Comments
colin-powell-faith-spotted-eagle

Electoral College Farce

James Joyner

While hardly the most compelling argument against an archaic institution, yesterday’s silliness was noteworthy.

Read the Article
61 Comments
presidential-pardons-commutations

Do Presidential Pardons Still Make Sense?

James Joyner

Obama has issued more commutations than all his predecessors combined. He set the single-day record Monday.

Read the Article
14 Comments
A man crosses the Central Intelligence A

Trump and the Presidential Daily Brief

James Joyner

Delegating the morning briefing to advisors isn’t actually that unusual.

Read the Article
7 Comments
Russian Ambassador Turkey Assassination

Russian Ambassador To Turkey Assassinated In Ankara

Doug Mataconis

The situation in the Middle East just potentially became much more complicated.

Read the Article
30 Comments
Trump Nixon V

An Entry for “Dictatorship for Dummies”

Steven L. Taylor

Trump will maintain some level of private security once in office.

Read the Article
37 Comments
ec 2016

What To Expect Today From The Electoral College

Doug Mataconis

Beginning late this morning, the Electors in each of the states will meet to carry out their Constitutional function. Despite the drama accompanying this year’s election, there’s likely to be far less drama than some people seem to be hoping for.

Read the Article
25 Comments
multiclaus

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Read the Article
34 Comments
hohoho

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Jangled Bells Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Read the Article
2 Comments
us-politics-republicans-democrats-flag

North Carolina Legislature Strips Governor’s Office Of Power In Wake Of Democratic Victory

Doug Mataconis

In the wake of the Democratic victory in the North Carolina Governor’s race, the Republican-controlled legislature has stripped the Governor’s office of significant power.

Read the Article
47 Comments




