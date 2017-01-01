  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill · 12 Comments
callitanight

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

RIngling Brothers

RIngling Brothers Circus To Shut Down After 146 Years In Business

Doug Mataconis · 20 Comments

A long-standing staple of American culture will soon be no more.

benhur

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill · 5 Comments

The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Quick Takes

Trump And GOP Elephant

Will Donald Trump be a “Legitimate” President?

Steven L. Taylor · 129 Comments

The answer is pretty straight-forward.

Radio Dial

Norway Begins Getting Rid Of FM Radio

Doug Mataconis · 44 Comments

Norway is switching from FM Radio to digital broadcasting. A similar transition in the United States seems unlikely for the time being.

Dylann Roof In Custody

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Die For Charleston Church Murders

Doug Mataconis · 62 Comments

Not surprisingly, Dylann Roof received a sentence of death for the murder of nine people at a historic African-American church.

Joe Biden Senate Presiding

Joe Biden On The Verge Of Setting A Record For Vice-Presidents

Doug Mataconis

Unless something happens in the next ten days, Joe Biden will become the first two-term Vice-President who didn’t need to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

12 Comments
congress-healthcare

Key Republicans Pushing To Have Obamacare Replacement In Place Before Voting On Repeal

Doug Mataconis

With repeal of the Affordable Care Act now likely sooner rather than later, key Republicans are urging the party to have a replacement in place before repeal is voted on.

132 Comments
benhur

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

71 Comments
hogmanay

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Jerry Lee Lewis Resurgence Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

4 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Donald Trump Asks Congress, Not Mexico, To Pay For His Border Wall

Doug Mataconis

Once again, Donald Trump has played his supporters for suckers.

48 Comments
jobs-want-ads-magnifying-glass

December Jobs Report Reveals Tepid Jobs Growth

Doug Mataconis

A tepid December jobs report tops off a tepid year.

44 Comments
Julian Assange

An Excellent Question (The New Love for Assange)

Steven L. Taylor

What is the deal with the love-fest for Julian Assange?

77 Comments
Donald Trump Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan Breaks With Trump On International Trade Policies

Doug Mataconis

In a break with President-Elect Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Congress would block any effort to increase tariffs.

35 Comments
Supreme Court Building

The GOP’s Supreme Court Gamble Pays Off

Doug Mataconis

Just under a year ago, Senate Republicans took a big risk regarding the Supreme Court. Now, it’s paid off big time.

36 Comments
Chuck Schumer

New Senate Democratic Leader Regrets Supporting Filibuster Reform

Doug Mataconis

The new leader of the Senate’s Democrats says he regrets supporting the filibuster reforms his party passed in 2013.

33 Comments
United States Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. Aerial

House GOP Votes To Gut Independent Congressional Ethics Board (Update: GOP Pulls Rules Change At Last Minute)

Doug Mataconis

On the eve of the 115th Congress, House Republicans voted to gut a key office charged with investigating Congressional ethics.

39 Comments
Donald Trump Victory

Don’t Want to Live your Life Counting on an Impeachment Fantasy

Steven L. Taylor

Impeachment fantasies are the new EC fantasy.

43 Comments
hogmanay

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

62 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Trump Claims Special Knowledge of Hacking; Will Let us Know Later

Steven L. Taylor

Trump’s populism, personalism, and irresponsibility are on display.

47 Comments
nutcracker

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Changing Of The Guard Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

2 Comments
Criminal Defense Attorney In Court

There’s a Criminal Defense Crisis In New Mexico, And Nobody Seems To Care

Doug Mataconis

Public defenders in New Mexico are overworked, underfunded, and outmatched, but then that’s true pretty much everywhere in the country.

39 Comments
Israel-Palestine-Flags

John Kerry Is Right About Middle East Peace, But It Hardly Matters At This Point

Doug Mataconis

Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on Middle East peace was largely correct, but his words are pointless given the fact that neither Israel nor the Palestinians seem serious about peacefully resolving their differences.

37 Comments
Trump Obama Handshake

Obama: I Could Have Beaten Trump And Won A Third Term

Doug Mataconis

President Obama thinks he would have beaten Donald Trump. And he’s probably right.

65 Comments

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Doug Mataconis

Rest in Peace, Princess. May the Force be with you.

11 Comments
Obama Netanyahu

United Nations Resolution Vote Leads To More Tension Between U.S. And Israel

Doug Mataconis

While you were celebrating Christmas, Israel was blasting the Obama Administration and cozying up to the incoming Trump Administration.

81 Comments
multiclaus

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The The Redcoats are Coming Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

1 Comment
Celebrity Deaths 2016

Has 2016 Really Been An Unusually Bad Year For Celebrity Deaths?

Doug Mataconis

It seems as though 2016 has taken many more celebrities lives than past years.

25 Comments
George Michael

George Michael, Pop Music Superstar, Dies At 53

Doug Mataconis

Another music superstar has passed away.

4 Comments
nutcracker

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

35 Comments




