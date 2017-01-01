Donald Trump Is President, America Will Survive ThisDoug Mataconis · 124 Comments
While vigilance is called for, America will survive Donald Trump just as it has survived everything else we’ve faced since the nation’s founding.
A speech traditionally used to unite was instead a continuation of a divisive campaign.
A majority of the Supreme Court appears to be skeptical of a Federal law barring trademark protection for “offensive” names and slogans.
The reality of global climate change made itself evident again in 2016.
The mystery of what happened aboard Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 may remain at the bottom of the Indian Ocean forever.
A potentially controversial commutation from President Obama today.