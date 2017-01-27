  • Facebook
Trump Names Judge Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court

Doug Mataconis · 28 Comments
Trump Neil Gorsuch

With a relatively smooth announcement, Donald Trump has named a solid and qualified conservative who will likely be confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

Department Of Justice Seal

Firing Sally Yates Was Not A “Monday Night Massacre”

Doug Mataconis · 146 Comments

The Acting Attorney General was fired last night after announcing that she would refuse to defend President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration. As a result she was fired. Contrary to some arguments, this was not improper.

Donald Trump Shrug

Trump Hits Negative Job Approval In Record Time

Doug Mataconis · 45 Comments

After just over a week in office, Donald Trump already has a negative job approval number. That’s a modern record.

Quick Takes

Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl Commercial Prices Hit $5,000,000 For 30 Seconds Of Ad Time

Doug Mataconis · 8 Comments

A Super Bowl ad will cost you a cool $5,000,000 for thirty seconds.

Supreme Court Building

Trump To Name Supreme Court Nominee Tomorrow Evening

Doug Mataconis · 7 Comments

President Trump will name his first Supreme Court pick on his 11th day in office.

Trump And GOP Elephant

Today in Delusional Columns: Impeachment Fantasies

Steven L. Taylor · 74 Comments

It is Trump’s party now. Impeachment is not coming.

trumpooster

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

22 Comments
SydneyOperaHouse

More on Megaprojects

Steve Verdon

Megaprojects are not a partisan thing. Megaprojects are large projects typically costing more than $1 billion and often tens of billions of dollars and impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people if not millions.

28 Comments
trade-deficit

Donald Trump’s Plan to Increase the Trade Deficit

Steve Verdon

Yet another example of why Trump and his views on Trade and the economy are contradictory and even incoherent. Not only should Trump be building his Great Trump Wall™ in Mexico he should be furiously working against any and all foreign investment in the U.S.

8 Comments
poundit

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The I Did It My Way Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

1 Comment
Airport Protests

Protests And Court Orders Push Back Against Trump’s Muslim Ban

Doug Mataconis

The first day of implementation of President Trump’s order barring immigration from certain Muslim nations did not go smoothly for the Administration.

50 Comments
obama-national-security-council

Trump Reorganizes, Politicizes National Security Council

James Joyner

Steve Bannon is in. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Director of National Intelligence are out. Sort of.

41 Comments
Donald Trump Inauguration

Trump Imposes Ban On Travel From Several Muslim Countries, Halts Refugee Program

Doug Mataconis

As expected, Donald Trump yesterday signed Executive Orders targeting Muslims and refugees.

87 Comments
two_ways_to_build_cars

How to Make Cars

Steve Verdon

There are two ways (at least) to have cars in America.

41 Comments
Flag_of_Mexico.svg

The Deep Significance and Importance of NAFTA

Steven L. Taylor

As with so many things, the President is demonstrating that he really doesn’t know what he is doing.

17 Comments
taxes

The New Trump Tax

Steve Verdon

Yet more incoherent economic policy from the Tweeter in Chief. A border tax will mean that Americans will undoubtedly pay for at least part of the Great Wall of Trump™.

9 Comments
brickwall

The Great Wall of America

Steve Verdon

The Great Wall of Trump™ is almost surely going to be a disaster, the question remains how big of a disaster will it be.

55 Comments

After One Week, Donald Trump Has Soured Relations With Mexico

Doug Mataconis

Nice work, Mr. President.

54 Comments
27mexicomeeting-master768

Tweeting A Cancelled Meeting

Michael Bailey

Trump’s tweet may have been casual bluster posted while sitting at the breakfast table (presumably eating Wheaties®—The Breakfast of Champions). We can’t know. And finally it matters not because what really matters is that it was taken at face value by President Peña Nieto.

18 Comments
health-costs-money-stethoscope

Putting Health Care Policy in Comparative and Philosophical Perspective

Steven L. Taylor

The problem with all the replacement talk is that there is no evidence that the GOP pathways will work.

66 Comments

Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80

Doug Mataconis

Another television icon has passed away.

13 Comments
long-voting-lines

President Trump Continues To Claim That ‘Millions’ Cast Illegal Votes In Election

Doug Mataconis

Despite the lack of evidence, Donald Trump continues to claim that there were ‘millions’ of illegal votes cast in 2016.

134 Comments
Supreme Court Issues Multiple Rulings

Trump’s First Supreme Court Pick Could Be Days Away

Doug Mataconis

President Trump hinted today that he’s likely to name his Supreme Court choice next week, and the list to appears have narrowed to three men.

45 Comments
Keystone XL Map

Trump Reverses Obama’s Course On Keystone XL Pipeline And Other Projects

Doug Mataconis

President Trump reverses a decision made by President Obama just over a year ago.

25 Comments
us-embassy-israel-horizontal-large-gallery

Trump Administration Not Rushing To Move U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem

Doug Mataconis

Despite campaign promises, President Trump appears to be putting off any immediate decision on the location of the U.S. Embassy to Israel.

11 Comments
A man crosses the Central Intelligence A

Politicization of Dead Spies

James Joyner

The 117 CIA officers who have died in our service should not be used to score cheap political points.

31 Comments
dc-police-pussy-hats

DC Police Supported Women’s March; We Shouldn’t Know That

James Joyner

Police must be seen as neutral protectors of the peace.

39 Comments
poundit

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

49 Comments
callitanight

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Yes, We Done. Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

1 Comment
us-embassy-israel-horizontal-large-gallery

Trump To Move Embassy to Jerusalem, Needlessly Inflaming Region

James Joyner

This will get people killed. Quite likely, including American citizens.

37 Comments




