  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Subscribe
  • RSS

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill · 17 Comments
benhur

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

hogmanay

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill · 4 Comments

The Jerry Lee Lewis Resurgence Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Donald Trump Shrug

Donald Trump Asks Congress, Not Mexico, To Pay For His Border Wall

Doug Mataconis · 47 Comments

Once again, Donald Trump has played his supporters for suckers.

Quick Takes

jobs-want-ads-magnifying-glass

December Jobs Report Reveals Tepid Jobs Growth

Doug Mataconis · 44 Comments

A tepid December jobs report tops off a tepid year.

Julian Assange

An Excellent Question (The New Love for Assange)

Steven L. Taylor · 77 Comments

What is the deal with the love-fest for Julian Assange?

Donald Trump Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan Breaks With Trump On International Trade Policies

Doug Mataconis · 35 Comments

In a break with President-Elect Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Congress would block any effort to increase tariffs.

Supreme Court Building

The GOP’s Supreme Court Gamble Pays Off

Doug Mataconis

Just under a year ago, Senate Republicans took a big risk regarding the Supreme Court. Now, it’s paid off big time.

Read the Article
35 Comments
Chuck Schumer

New Senate Democratic Leader Regrets Supporting Filibuster Reform

Doug Mataconis

The new leader of the Senate’s Democrats says he regrets supporting the filibuster reforms his party passed in 2013.

Read the Article
33 Comments
United States Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. Aerial

House GOP Votes To Gut Independent Congressional Ethics Board (Update: GOP Pulls Rules Change At Last Minute)

Doug Mataconis

On the eve of the 115th Congress, House Republicans voted to gut a key office charged with investigating Congressional ethics.

Read the Article
39 Comments
Donald Trump Victory

Don’t Want to Live your Life Counting on an Impeachment Fantasy

Steven L. Taylor

Impeachment fantasies are the new EC fantasy.

Read the Article
43 Comments
hogmanay

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Read the Article
62 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Trump Claims Special Knowledge of Hacking; Will Let us Know Later

Steven L. Taylor

Trump’s populism, personalism, and irresponsibility are on display.

Read the Article
47 Comments
nutcracker

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The Changing Of The Guard Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Read the Article
2 Comments
Criminal Defense Attorney In Court

There’s a Criminal Defense Crisis In New Mexico, And Nobody Seems To Care

Doug Mataconis

Public defenders in New Mexico are overworked, underfunded, and outmatched, but then that’s true pretty much everywhere in the country.

Read the Article
39 Comments
Israel-Palestine-Flags

John Kerry Is Right About Middle East Peace, But It Hardly Matters At This Point

Doug Mataconis

Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on Middle East peace was largely correct, but his words are pointless given the fact that neither Israel nor the Palestinians seem serious about peacefully resolving their differences.

Read the Article
37 Comments
Trump Obama Handshake

Obama: I Could Have Beaten Trump And Won A Third Term

Doug Mataconis

President Obama thinks he would have beaten Donald Trump. And he’s probably right.

Read the Article
65 Comments

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Doug Mataconis

Rest in Peace, Princess. May the Force be with you.

Read the Article
11 Comments
Obama Netanyahu

United Nations Resolution Vote Leads To More Tension Between U.S. And Israel

Doug Mataconis

While you were celebrating Christmas, Israel was blasting the Obama Administration and cozying up to the incoming Trump Administration.

Read the Article
81 Comments
multiclaus

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The The Redcoats are Coming Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Read the Article
1 Comment
Celebrity Deaths 2016

Has 2016 Really Been An Unusually Bad Year For Celebrity Deaths?

Doug Mataconis

It seems as though 2016 has taken many more celebrities lives than past years.

Read the Article
25 Comments
George Michael

George Michael, Pop Music Superstar, Dies At 53

Doug Mataconis

Another music superstar has passed away.

Read the Article
4 Comments
nutcracker

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Read the Article
35 Comments
White House Christmas

Merry Christmas From Outside The Beltway!

Doug Mataconis

Merry Christmas to you and yours!

Read the Article
14 Comments
teen-vogue

Youth, Women, and Bias in the Ideas Industry

James Joyner

It’s not all peaches and cream for pretty young women.

Read the Article
39 Comments
constitution-preamble-quill-pen

More on the “Republic, not a Democracy” Business as Linked to the Electoral College

Steven L. Taylor

Be clear on what one is defending.

Read the Article
45 Comments
Words

A “Republic v. Democracy” Lexicon

Steven L. Taylor

Concepts, basic applications, and even a bibliography! Merry Festivus, everyone.

Read the Article
5 Comments
Ebola Virus And Caduceus

New Ebola Vaccine Is 100% Effective

Doug Mataconis

Big news in the war against a horrible virus.

Read the Article
6 Comments
money-compass

Today in Bad Ideas: a 5% Tariff

Steven L. Taylor

A trial balloon hopefully made of lead.

Read the Article
62 Comments
Gavel And Scales Of Justice

Families Of Pulse Nightclub Shooting Victims Sue Facebook, Twitter, And Google

Doug Mataconis

Survivors and family members of the Pulse Nightclub attack have filed what amounts to a frivolous lawsuit.

Read the Article
10 Comments
Economy Heartbeat

Government Reports Strong Economic Growth In Third Quarter, But It’s Unlikely To Last

Doug Mataconis

The economy grew strongly in the third quarter of the year, but it doesn’t seem likely to last.

Read the Article
51 Comments




Visitors Since Feb. 4, 2003