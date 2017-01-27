  • Facebook
Most Americans Oppose Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban

Doug Mataconis · 17 Comments
Trump Muslim Ban Protests

Two new polls show that most Americans oppose President Trump’s ban on travel from seven majority Muslim countries, but that most Republicans support it.

trumpooster

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill · No Comments

The Cock-a-Doodle Do It My Way Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

law-gavel-flag

Appeals Court Denies Federal Government’s Request For Stay Of Travel Ban Order

Doug Mataconis · 28 Comments

An initial setback for the Federal Government in its appeal of the ruling putting President Trump’s Muslim travel ban on hold.

Quick Takes

Trump’s Job Approval At Historic Low For Incoming Presidents

Doug Mataconis · 43 Comments

Donald Trump’s initial job approval numbers are lower than any President since the EIsenhower Administration.

law-gavel-lights

Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban

Doug Mataconis · 22 Comments

A legal victory, at least for now, for opponents of Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from seven majority Muslim nations.

congress-healthcare

Repealing Obamacare Proving To Be Harder Than GOP Thought

Doug Mataconis · 41 Comments

Repeal and replace is likely to take longer than many Republicans thought it would, but that shouldn’t be surprising.

Trump Neil Gorsuch

How Should Democrats Respond To The Gorsuch Nomination?

Doug Mataconis

In the end, an effort by Democrats to block Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court does not seem like a good use of their rather limited options.

Read the Article
33 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Top Trump Adviser Justifies Travel Ban By Citing ‘Massacre’ That Never Happened

Doug Mataconis

Today in “Alternative Facts.”

Read the Article
49 Comments
jobs-want-ads-magnifying-glass

A Strong January Jobs Report, But Signs Of Possible Weakness Ahead

Doug Mataconis

The first Jobs Report of 2017 saw healthy jobs growth in January, but there are signs we may be reaching a point where hiring could slow down.

Read the Article
16 Comments
Rex Tillerson

Rex Tillerson Confirmed As Secretary Of State

Doug Mataconis

In a closer than normal vote for the position, Rex Tillerson has been confirmed as Secretary of State.

Read the Article
75 Comments
Boy Scout Rainbow Flag

Boy Scouts To Admit Transgender Members

Doug Mataconis

Another major change for the Boy Scouts.

Read the Article
48 Comments
Trump Neil Gorsuch

Trump Names Judge Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court

Doug Mataconis

With a relatively smooth announcement, Donald Trump has named a solid and qualified conservative who will likely be confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

Read the Article
80 Comments
Department Of Justice Seal

Firing Sally Yates Was Not A “Monday Night Massacre”

Doug Mataconis

The Acting Attorney General was fired last night after announcing that she would refuse to defend President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration. As a result she was fired. Contrary to some arguments, this was not improper.

Read the Article
174 Comments
Donald Trump Shrug

Trump Hits Negative Job Approval In Record Time

Doug Mataconis

After just over a week in office, Donald Trump already has a negative job approval number. That’s a modern record.

Read the Article
45 Comments
Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl Commercial Prices Hit $5,000,000 For 30 Seconds Of Ad Time

Doug Mataconis

A Super Bowl ad will cost you a cool $5,000,000 for thirty seconds.

Read the Article
8 Comments
Supreme Court Building

Trump To Name Supreme Court Nominee Tomorrow Evening

Doug Mataconis

President Trump will name his first Supreme Court pick on his 11th day in office.

Read the Article
7 Comments
Trump And GOP Elephant

Today in Delusional Columns: Impeachment Fantasies

Steven L. Taylor

It is Trump’s party now. Impeachment is not coming.

Read the Article
74 Comments
trumpooster

OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM

Read the Article
26 Comments
SydneyOperaHouse

More on Megaprojects

Steve Verdon

Megaprojects are not a partisan thing. Megaprojects are large projects typically costing more than $1 billion and often tens of billions of dollars and impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people if not millions.

Read the Article
30 Comments
trade-deficit

Donald Trump’s Plan to Increase the Trade Deficit

Steve Verdon

Yet another example of why Trump and his views on Trade and the economy are contradictory and even incoherent. Not only should Trump be building his Great Trump Wall™ in Mexico he should be furiously working against any and all foreign investment in the U.S.

Read the Article
8 Comments
poundit

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill

The I Did It My Way Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.

Read the Article
1 Comment
Airport Protests

Protests And Court Orders Push Back Against Trump’s Muslim Ban

Doug Mataconis

The first day of implementation of President Trump’s order barring immigration from certain Muslim nations did not go smoothly for the Administration.

Read the Article
50 Comments
obama-national-security-council

Trump Reorganizes, Politicizes National Security Council

James Joyner

Steve Bannon is in. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Director of National Intelligence are out. Sort of.

Read the Article
41 Comments
Donald Trump Inauguration

Trump Imposes Ban On Travel From Several Muslim Countries, Halts Refugee Program

Doug Mataconis

As expected, Donald Trump yesterday signed Executive Orders targeting Muslims and refugees.

Read the Article
89 Comments
two_ways_to_build_cars

How to Make Cars

Steve Verdon

There are two ways (at least) to have cars in America.

Read the Article
41 Comments
Flag_of_Mexico.svg

The Deep Significance and Importance of NAFTA

Steven L. Taylor

As with so many things, the President is demonstrating that he really doesn’t know what he is doing.

Read the Article
17 Comments
taxes

The New Trump Tax

Steve Verdon

Yet more incoherent economic policy from the Tweeter in Chief. A border tax will mean that Americans will undoubtedly pay for at least part of the Great Wall of Trump™.

Read the Article
9 Comments
brickwall

The Great Wall of America

Steve Verdon

The Great Wall of Trump™ is almost surely going to be a disaster, the question remains how big of a disaster will it be.

Read the Article
55 Comments

After One Week, Donald Trump Has Soured Relations With Mexico

Doug Mataconis

Nice work, Mr. President.

Read the Article
54 Comments
27mexicomeeting-master768

Tweeting A Cancelled Meeting

Michael Bailey

Trump’s tweet may have been casual bluster posted while sitting at the breakfast table (presumably eating Wheaties®—The Breakfast of Champions). We can’t know. And finally it matters not because what really matters is that it was taken at face value by President Peña Nieto.

Read the Article
18 Comments




