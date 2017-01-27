More on Megaprojects Steve Verdon Megaprojects are not a partisan thing. Megaprojects are large projects typically costing more than $1 billion and often tens of billions of dollars and impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people if not millions. Read the Article

28 Comments

Donald Trump’s Plan to Increase the Trade Deficit Steve Verdon Yet another example of why Trump and his views on Trade and the economy are contradictory and even incoherent. Not only should Trump be building his Great Trump Wall™ in Mexico he should be furiously working against any and all foreign investment in the U.S. Read the Article

8 Comments

Trump Reorganizes, Politicizes National Security Council James Joyner Steve Bannon is in. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Director of National Intelligence are out. Sort of. Read the Article

41 Comments

The New Trump Tax Steve Verdon Yet more incoherent economic policy from the Tweeter in Chief. A border tax will mean that Americans will undoubtedly pay for at least part of the Great Wall of Trump™. Read the Article

9 Comments

The Great Wall of America Steve Verdon The Great Wall of Trump™ is almost surely going to be a disaster, the question remains how big of a disaster will it be. Read the Article

55 Comments

Tweeting A Cancelled Meeting Michael Bailey Trump’s tweet may have been casual bluster posted while sitting at the breakfast table (presumably eating Wheaties®—The Breakfast of Champions). We can’t know. And finally it matters not because what really matters is that it was taken at face value by President Peña Nieto. Read the Article

18 Comments

Trump’s First Supreme Court Pick Could Be Days Away Doug Mataconis President Trump hinted today that he’s likely to name his Supreme Court choice next week, and the list to appears have narrowed to three men. Read the Article

45 Comments