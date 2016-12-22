Least Shocking Poll of the Year
USAT looks to 2020 and discovers:
On the theory that it’s never too early to launch the next campaign, the new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll has identified an overwhelming front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
It’s someone entirely new.
Literally. Not an identifiable person. Just “someone entirely new.” When that description was included on a list of possible contenders, 66% of Democrats and independents said they would be “excited” to see such a person jump in the race; just 9% thought he or she shouldn’t run. That’s an overwhelming yes-please-run score of 57 percentage points for, you know, whomever.
Because one thing is for sure: everyone’s favorite policitian is a fantasy.
The problem is, getting those on the left to agree about exactly what type of message that “someone new” should run on. It’s not really going out on a limb to predict that the 2020 Democratic primary is likely to be just as (if not more) messy and divisive as this year’s was.
We might as well face the reality. In this country we have one party that disdains governing, but is really quite good at the practice of politics. Then on the flip side, we have a party that is arguably better at governance, but borders on incompetence when it comes to politics.
@Todd: I’m not sure disenfranchising voters, gerrymandering districts, and drawing to an inside straight counts as politics Todd, tho I suppose in a broad enough definition they might fit.
@OzarkHillbilly: In the game of thrones, you win or you die.
Add to this things like not holding hearings for an open Supreme Court seat, and the fact that Republicans paid almost no price at all at the polls shows just how good at politics they are … and/or how incompetent their opposition is.
It’s also a sign of their skill that they so often find a way to win at times when by any rational measure, they shouldn’t have much of a chance. And again on the flip side, how often Democrats find a way to lose when virtually everything should be in their favor.
