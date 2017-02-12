Secret Plans are the Best Kind of Plans
Via TPM Livewire: Top White House Advisor Claims Trump’s Wall ‘Will Pay For Itself’
“How are you going to guarantee that Mexico is going to pay for this wall?” Stephanopoulos asked. “They have said absolutely not, they will not pay for it.”
“There’s all kinds of things we can do. I’m not going to make news today by announcing what our strategy is going to be,” Miller said. “That’s one thing that’s different between this president and past presidents, is we don’t lay out all of our cards for everybody to see.”
Apparently the ghost of Nixon, after that successful secret plan to get the US out of Viet Nam, is advising the Trump administration.
Snark aside, this is ridiculous and transparent. This administration has nothing more on this topic than they have for PPACA replacement or “extreme vetting” save for vague, cheap promises.
Winning was easy, young man. Governing’s harder.
Also, I would add that trotting out Miller instead of Conway or Spicer is not an improvement.
I thought I was the only one old enough to remember Nixon’s secret plan for Vietnam. In all fairness, Nixon does seem to have had a secret plan – keep fighting through his first term, lie enough about a peace deal being imminent to get reelected, then quit.
Governing is hard. It’s tough to reconcile all your promises with what can be realistically done. But never forget that Republicans have a way to square the circle. They lie.
Listening to Kellyanne Conway is like nails on a chalkboard. But yes, Miller is worse. I’d rather listen to Conway lie than Miller lecture. What a piece of it.
Build wall.
Send invoice.
Sell bill to collection agency when Mexico doesn’t pay.
Mexico will regret it. They’ll never get a car loan, mortgage or new cell phone account after Trump ruins its FICO score.
Hillary was absolutely spot-on with her “basket of deplorables” comment…turns out, though, that her comment was more prophetic of the Trump Administration, as Trump’s various minions illustrate on a daily basis…
