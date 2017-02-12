Secret Plans are the Best Kind of Plans

Via TPM Livewire: Top White House Advisor Claims Trump’s Wall ‘Will Pay For Itself’

“How are you going to guarantee that Mexico is going to pay for this wall?” Stephanopoulos asked. “They have said absolutely not, they will not pay for it.” “There’s all kinds of things we can do. I’m not going to make news today by announcing what our strategy is going to be,” Miller said. “That’s one thing that’s different between this president and past presidents, is we don’t lay out all of our cards for everybody to see.”

Apparently the ghost of Nixon, after that successful secret plan to get the US out of Viet Nam, is advising the Trump administration.

Snark aside, this is ridiculous and transparent. This administration has nothing more on this topic than they have for PPACA replacement or “extreme vetting” save for vague, cheap promises.

Winning was easy, young man. Governing’s harder.

Also, I would add that trotting out Miller instead of Conway or Spicer is not an improvement.