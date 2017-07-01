Huh? (Well Beyond Infinity Edition)

From Remarks by the President Signing an Executive Order on the National Space Council

THE PRESIDENT: […] So, I just want to tell you that we are now going to sign an executive order, and this is going to launch a whole new chapter for our great country. And people are very excited about it and I can tell you, I’m very excited about it. Thank you all very much. (Applause.) (The order is signed.) COLONEL ALDRIN: Infinity and beyond. (Laughter.) THE PRESIDENT: This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don’t really don’t know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right? Okay. (Applause.) END

This is one of those “I saw it on Twitter and wondered if it was real because it was so weird” kinds of things, so I looked it up. It’s real. (video here at the 7:30 mark, which is perhaps a little less weird than the text since it was an informal interchange).