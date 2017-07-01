Huh? (Well Beyond Infinity Edition)
From Remarks by the President Signing an Executive Order on the National Space Council
THE PRESIDENT:
[…]
So, I just want to tell you that we are now going to sign an executive order, and this is going to launch a whole new chapter for our great country. And people are very excited about it and I can tell you, I’m very excited about it. Thank you all very much. (Applause.)
(The order is signed.)
COLONEL ALDRIN: Infinity and beyond. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don’t really don’t know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right?
Okay. (Applause.)
END
This is one of those “I saw it on Twitter and wondered if it was real because it was so weird” kinds of things, so I looked it up. It’s real. (video here at the 7:30 mark, which is perhaps a little less weird than the text since it was an informal interchange).
Sounds fine on the video.
Trump and the Colonel need to get together with a haberdasher and have a little tie-training session.
“The American people will be infinite so much they will get tired of infinity.”
“I have the best infinity.”
“CNN: #FakeInfinity. Sad!”
“Low Infinity Jeb.”
“Grab ’em by the infinity.”
@Janis Gore: I think it sounds better than it reads, but it still sounds like word salad to me.
@Steven L. Taylor: Just an example of “the way he talks” as his folks say. At least it was harmless.
While it is personally annoying to me when people feel the need to fill silence with any random words that pop in their head, he can certainly be forgiven for not recognizing the Colonel’s movie reference. And it was harmless for once, as Ms. Gore rightly points out.
Alrighty then. Where can I get this on a T-Shirt?
@MarkedMan:
It sounds like a moron’s take on Rod Serling’s intro to each Twilight Zone episode.
@CSK: I believe that wins the Internet today!
@JohnMcC:
Why, thank you. I try.
@CSK:
You forgot: Infiinifefe.
@Joe:
Of course. Thank you for pointing this out to me. i was indeed remiss.
