Huh? (Well Beyond Infinity Edition)

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Saturday, July 1, 2017   ·   11 Comments

From Remarks by the President Signing an Executive Order on the National Space Council

THE PRESIDENT:

[…]

So, I just want to tell you that we are now going to sign an executive order, and this is going to launch a whole new chapter for our great country. And people are very excited about it and I can tell you, I’m very excited about it. Thank you all very much. (Applause.)

(The order is signed.)

COLONEL ALDRIN: Infinity and beyond. (Laughter.)

THE PRESIDENT: This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don’t really don’t know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right?

Okay. (Applause.)

END

This is one of those “I saw it on Twitter and wondered if it was real because it was so weird” kinds of things, so I looked it up.  It’s real.  (video here at the 7:30 mark, which is perhaps a little less weird than the text since it was an informal interchange).

FILED UNDER: Donald Trump, Quick Picks, US Politics

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. Janis Gore says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 14:37

    Sounds fine on the video.

    Trump and the Colonel need to get together with a haberdasher and have a little tie-training session.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  2. CSK says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 14:44

    “The American people will be infinite so much they will get tired of infinity.”

    “I have the best infinity.”

    “CNN: #FakeInfinity. Sad!”

    “Low Infinity Jeb.”

    “Grab ’em by the infinity.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  3. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 14:53

    @Janis Gore: I think it sounds better than it reads, but it still sounds like word salad to me.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  4. Janis Gore says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 15:06

    @Steven L. Taylor: Just an example of “the way he talks” as his folks say. At least it was harmless.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  5. Franklin says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 15:21

    While it is personally annoying to me when people feel the need to fill silence with any random words that pop in their head, he can certainly be forgiven for not recognizing the Colonel’s movie reference. And it was harmless for once, as Ms. Gore rightly points out.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  6. MarkedMan says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 15:34

    THE PRESIDENT: This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don't really don't know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right?

    Read more: http://www.outsidethebeltway.com/huh-well-beyond-infinity-edition/#ixzz4lbuPd97N

    Alrighty then. Where can I get this on a T-Shirt?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  7. CSK says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 16:23

    @MarkedMan:

    It sounds like a moron’s take on Rod Serling’s intro to each Twilight Zone episode.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  8. JohnMcC says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 16:42

    @CSK: I believe that wins the Internet today!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  9. CSK says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 17:02

    @JohnMcC:

    Why, thank you. I try.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  10. Joe says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 17:29

    @CSK:

    You forgot: Infiinifefe.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  11. CSK says:
    Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 17:59

    @Joe:

    Of course. Thank you for pointing this out to me. i was indeed remiss.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

