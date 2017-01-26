¡Alternative Foreign Policy Fact!

Michael Barone attempts to calm our tempers with a soothing lullaby of an argument. Adopting a tone diametrically opposed to President Trump’s combative us vs. them rhetorical approach, Barone makes a clever (yet far from persuasive) argument that at the heart of Trump’s America First-ness is a healthy respect for our collective self that takes into the concerns of ordinary folks. Trump is all about inclusion.

And though the liberal establishment elite media don’t get Trump and are attempting to discredit him, “foreign leaders aren’t following suit.” Indeed, Barone suggests:

“Foreign leaders are scrambling to engage with Trump on his terms — Britain’s Theresa May, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Mexico’s Enrique Pena, Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu.” (Italics mine.)

Yes, Barone sees Mexico’s president as bending over backwards to placate Trump.

Perhaps. No, not perhaps.

No.