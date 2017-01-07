Monica Crowley: Plagiarist
Via CNN: Trump national security pick Monica Crowley plagiarized multiple sources in 2012 book
The review of Crowley’s June 2012 book, “What The (Bleep) Just Happened,” found upwards of 50 examples of plagiarism from numerous sources, including the copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia. The New York Times bestseller, published by the HarperCollins imprint Broadside Books, contains no notes or bibliography.
Crowley did not return a request for comment. Multiple requests for comment by phone and email over the past two days to HarperCollins went unreturned.
Crowley, a syndicated radio host, columnist, and, until recently, a Fox News contributor, will serve as Trump’s senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council.
Trump’s transition team is standing by Crowley.
The link contains the evidence, which is thorough and damning. It is also of a type quite familiar to me after years of teaching and dealing with this kind of thing: the change of a word here and there by the author, as if that is enough to make the words and thoughts original. Really, to me, it is just evidence of knowing theft: the attempt to subtly doctor paragraphs in the hopes that there will be enough change for others not to notice or to create some kind of plausible deniability.
She has a Ph.D. in International Relations from Columbia and she has been a published columnist for decades. She knows exactly what she is doing. However, this is not the first time she has been accused (see here), but that was a mere column.
Comments
I literally did a better job sourcing a young adult, alternate history trilogy. YA fiction and I had a glossary and a bibliography. To date – with one of the three books out – I’ve not had anyone point out a historical inaccuracy. And I plagiarized nothing.
I mention this in case the usual suspects want to come along and claim this is normal practice. No, it’s not. It’s not only not normal and completely unacceptable for a scholarly work, it does not rise to the standards of a YA novel.
More evidence as if more were needed, that Trump is staffing his regime with incompetents, nuts and C-listers. Send in the clowns, they’re nothing but clowns.
It’s so scary that in this new administration, loyalty trumps (no pun intended) competence or honesty to such an extent. Am interested how far this will be taken. Plagiarism is a relatively minor scandal, but in the four years to come there’ll be much worse.
As Al Franken noted, Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them
That book needs an entire new edition devoted to Trump and his enablers.
At least in the event of a nuclear war, the Trump Administration won’t be stuck coming up with the proper original press release.
I’m sure Joe Biden sees no problem here.
Damn.
Should have picked her for Veep.
@Bob: Gawd knows there’s ample material to update Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them, but I fear Al Franken’s day job is going to absorb all his time for the next few years.
@Frank Q.: I’m not calling it the Trump administration. It’s the Trump syndicate.
@Neo:
So, were you:
a) Equally outraged/disappointed by both?
b) Outraged by Biden but not Crowley?
c) Outraged by Crowley but not Biden?
You can only call hypocrisy when you are not yourself a hypocrite. If you choose, b) or c) you’re a hypocrite.
I dislike any plagiarism. But logically if we’re parsing degrees of offense, you should be more outraged at Crowley since 1) Far more material was involved. 2) Many more sources were plagiarized. 3) She presumably wrote her own book rather than relying on a speech writer, as politicians do. 4) She would have been under no great time pressure. 5) She was paid for the book which means she committed fraud, and not just plagiarism. 6) She in effect stole from better men and women, reducing the value of their work in the process, whereas Biden lifted from a Brit politician who did not object.
Crowley caused economic damage by victimizing other authors and committed fraud as well as plagiarism.
A rational man therefore would disapprove of both but acknowledge that if one was a misdemeanor, the other was a felony.
As a professional writer, I’m always angered and disgusted by this. I don’t whether you’re Monica Crowley or Doris Kearns Goodwin doing the plagiarizing–you’re a crook.
But let me note that sometimes this plagiarism isn’t deliberate. People like Crowley and Goodwin have fleets of assistants to do their research and interviewing for them. The researcher may copy a passage from a book or article and give it to the author of record, who then incorporates it into his or her work, not realizing that it’s not the researcher’s own writing, but someone else. I’m not a fan of this practice, either.
@michael reynolds: Further, Biden paid a price. It led to him dropping out of the nomination process for president in 1988.
And while I objected then (and now) to Biden’s actions, I think that that a) incurring a penalty for these types of acts is important, and b) as you note: these are differences in severity as well.
@CSK:
I understand exactly what you are saying, but call BS on it as an excuse.
First, the assistants have an obligation to keep track of their own words versus the words of others.
Second, the main author is still responsible for what they put in print.
And, really, if you are copying verbatim notes from an assistant, you aren’t really an author, IMHO.
@CSK:
And absolutely.
Never had much patience with plagiarists but, after my own work was plagiarized, I developed an intense hatred of them. It’s difficult to describe, if it hasn’t happened to you, how dirty it makes you feel.
One thing that was pointed out by Megan McArdle (via Terry Teachout). Plagiarists will often try to pretend that they just, coincidentally, happened to use the same words as someone else. CJ Werleman in particular, tried this excuse. But here’s an exercise: take some non-generic text from any article and do a google search of that exact phrase (using quote marks). You will find, most times, that the only sites are that one and those that directly quote it. It’s kind of amazing how fast the combination of words narrows down to a single instance, usually after only a half dozen words. I expect Crowley to either use that excuse or the Kearns-Goodwin “I forgot to put in quote marks” excuse. Don’t let her get away with it.
@Hal_10000: All true. Specific phrases, save very generic ones, tend to be remarkably unique. Whole paragraphs are almost like fingerprints. And certainly the multiple usage of verbatim to near verbatim paragraphs is irrefutable evidence.
@CSK:
I share your reluctance to cry ‘plagiarist!’ every time two writers say approximately the same thing. There but for the grace of God, etc… I don’t even yell plagiarism when something of mine is ripped off.
But I don’t buy the excuse here because if Crowley is an expert in the field, she would almost certainly have been familiar with at least some of the plagiarized works, even if it was an assistant who carried out the actual cut-and-paste theft. At some point in the process Crowley should at the very least have had an inkling that something was off. A competent author would have heard something in the prose and then would have checked. And if she found a single instance of plagiarism – not hard with available software – she should have then gone over it start to finish. Seriously, I write 2 books a year, give of take 900 pages, and it’s kidlit fiction, and even I’m more careful than this.
I am actually reassured that someone on Trump’s security team is willing to listen to the thoughts and opinions of others, evaluate when they may be better than their own, and act on this.
Perhaps Trump can reshuffle a little and make her the National Security Advisor — consolidating, evaluating and presenting the ideas of the various branches of the intelligence community is exactly the right job for her.
@Gustopher:
I doubt that’s what happened. More likely she put together an outline then tasked her assistants with basically quote-hunting until they found anything that might tend to confirm Crowley’s assumptions. If you cherry-pick you can entirely avoid exposure to alternate points of view and merely confirm your own biases.
May I suggest that Columbia take a close look at her dissertation to make sure it’s actually her work.
@michael reynolds: Here I am, trying to be an optimist, desperately hoping things are not as bad as they seem, and you come along and point out that it is worse.
Thanks.
If Melania Trump can plagerize Michelle Obama, surely this is fine. The bar has been set, and it is low. Very, very low.
@michael reynolds:
Yep. I’m not a successful writer (yet) but I’ve written some short stories and a novel. And I’m always fearful that I may have accidentally plagiarized something. And as an academic, plagiarism is one of the sins that can wreck your career.
Someone else who swears by the old saying..
”What’s yours is mine and what’s mine is my own”
I bet Trump keeps her on. She has the correct team ethic of lies and deceit..
One might be curious how she got that PhD at Columbia. Often you have to write papers including a dissertation to achieve such a degree. If she is worth anything, somebody’s checking those papers right now.
@Steven L. Taylor:
@michael reynolds: @Steven L. Taylor:
I hope I made it plain that I find it just as reprehensible when someone rips off another writer via a quote from a source taken by a research assistant. Whatever the author of record is reproducing in his or her work, it isn’t original. What I did was try to explain how it happens.
I’ve been in this business a long time. Many of the most successful “authors” don’t write their own works, or very little of them. It’s a bad, bad practice–but it’s not going to stop as long as the rip-off artists get lauded for their “work,” and the publisher makes money.
As for me? I’m an honest writer; if in my non-fiction I cite another writer’s work, you can be sure it’s in quotes and fully footnoted and credited in the bibliography. And, more ignobly, I’m too damn vain to steal from people whom I know are lesser prose stylists than I.
