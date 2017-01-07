Monica Crowley: Plagiarist

Via CNN: Trump national security pick Monica Crowley plagiarized multiple sources in 2012 book

The review of Crowley’s June 2012 book, “What The (Bleep) Just Happened,” found upwards of 50 examples of plagiarism from numerous sources, including the copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia. The New York Times bestseller, published by the HarperCollins imprint Broadside Books, contains no notes or bibliography. Crowley did not return a request for comment. Multiple requests for comment by phone and email over the past two days to HarperCollins went unreturned. Crowley, a syndicated radio host, columnist, and, until recently, a Fox News contributor, will serve as Trump’s senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council. Trump’s transition team is standing by Crowley.

The link contains the evidence, which is thorough and damning. It is also of a type quite familiar to me after years of teaching and dealing with this kind of thing: the change of a word here and there by the author, as if that is enough to make the words and thoughts original. Really, to me, it is just evidence of knowing theft: the attempt to subtly doctor paragraphs in the hopes that there will be enough change for others not to notice or to create some kind of plausible deniability.

She has a Ph.D. in International Relations from Columbia and she has been a published columnist for decades. She knows exactly what she is doing. However, this is not the first time she has been accused (see here), but that was a mere column.