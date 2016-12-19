Massive Faithlessness in the EC
Trump received 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227. Seven “faithless” electors voted for other candidates, costing Trump two votes and Clinton four. Hawaii’s votes — three for Clinton and one breaking from the state’s results and supporting Bernie Sanders — were the last to be counted.
I think I predicted 3, and we ended up with 7! Amazing.
(And yes, mucho sarcasm here).
It’s kinda a metaphor for how this election went: Democrats put all this effort into encouraging Republican electors to not vote for Trump, and after spending all the money all they accomplish is convincing a bunch of Democrat electors to not vote for Clinton.
Yes. Ironic isn’t it?
There was never anything to these EC stories except the supposedly liberal MSM’s need for a story.
@Stormy Dragon: It was a lot easier for Clinton’s electors to make a statement, since their votes didn’t matter anyway.
Have any of you ever seen Mike Judge’s movie “Idiocracy”?
Well, America is there now.
@gVOR08: There was a good bit of liberal fantasizing and denial going on as well.
@Mikey: Exactly
@Steven L. Taylor: It will still piss Trump off to lose two Electoral votes from his “Massive, Historical, Electoral Vote Landslide.” Those two Republicans were very brave because they can expect a world of harassment going forward this next month.
@al-Alameda: Well, America is there now.
There is a Mike Judge analogy that fits America but it’s not that. It’s how Judge went from the guy who made a movie about the hell of employees dealing with idiot bosses to the guy who made a movie about the hell of bosses dealing with idiot employees.
Mike
