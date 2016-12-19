  • Facebook
Massive Faithlessness in the EC

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Monday, December 19, 2016   ·   8 Comments

Via CNN:

Trump received 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227. Seven “faithless” electors voted for other candidates, costing Trump two votes and Clinton four. Hawaii’s votes — three for Clinton and one breaking from the state’s results and supporting Bernie Sanders — were the last to be counted.

I think I predicted 3, and we ended up with 7!  Amazing.

(And yes, mucho sarcasm here).

FILED UNDER: Campaign 2016, Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. Stormy Dragon says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 23:38

    It’s kinda a metaphor for how this election went: Democrats put all this effort into encouraging Republican electors to not vote for Trump, and after spending all the money all they accomplish is convincing a bunch of Democrat electors to not vote for Clinton.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  2. Just 'nutha ig'rant cracker says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 23:48

    Yes. Ironic isn’t it?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  3. gVOR08 says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 05:00

    There was never anything to these EC stories except the supposedly liberal MSM’s need for a story.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  4. Mikey says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 08:17

    @Stormy Dragon: It was a lot easier for Clinton’s electors to make a statement, since their votes didn’t matter anyway.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  5. al-Alameda says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 10:42

    Have any of you ever seen Mike Judge’s movie “Idiocracy”?
    Well, America is there now.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  6. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 10:58

    @gVOR08: There was a good bit of liberal fantasizing and denial going on as well.

    @Mikey: Exactly

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  7. sherparick says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 12:28

    @Steven L. Taylor: It will still piss Trump off to lose two Electoral votes from his “Massive, Historical, Electoral Vote Landslide.” Those two Republicans were very brave because they can expect a world of harassment going forward this next month.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  8. MBunge says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 10:49

    @al-Alameda: Well, America is there now.

    There is a Mike Judge analogy that fits America but it’s not that. It’s how Judge went from the guy who made a movie about the hell of employees dealing with idiot bosses to the guy who made a movie about the hell of bosses dealing with idiot employees.

    Mike

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

