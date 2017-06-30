The New York Post On Trump’s Tweets
The New York Post has published an editorial on President Trump’s latest Twitter tirade:
Stop. Just stop.
Really, that’s all that needs to be said.
The editorial links to a Post article about Trump’s attacks on Mika Brezinski yesterday and pretty much says all that needs to be said.
Incidentally, a report yesterday on MSNBC stated that Trump has tweeted roughly five times per day since he became President. As of today, we’re at Day 162 of the Trump Presidency, with 1,302 days to go until January 20, 2021. That means we can expect something like 6,510 more Presidential tweets between now and then if Trump keeps this pace up.
“Even the conservative New York Post…”
Does Trump realize that all the crap he’s Tweeting will be part of his permanent record? The White House has already announced that whatever he Tweets is to be regarded as an official White House statement.
I’d have loved to have followed a Twitfight between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.
@de stijl: Well, except that isn’t the New York Post one of those tabloids that has been definitely critical of Trump for years?
NO one in NYC likes Trump, it seems.
@grumpy realist:
Back in the eighties and nineties, the NYPost was Trump’s favored publicity organ. To give you an idea of the depths of his utter trashiness, he set up the confrontation between Marla Maples and Ivana Trump on a ski slope–and then tipped off the Post about it.
Most of the people who thought Trump articles were good for circulation have long since departed the scene.
@de stijl: ““Even the
conservativetabloid-format New York Post…”
Fixed that for you. (And you forgot to mention that it’s owned by the same company that owns the tabloid-format channel of the airways–Fox News.)
