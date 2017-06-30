The New York Post On Trump’s Tweets

The New York Post has published an editorial on President Trump’s latest Twitter tirade:

Really, that’s all that needs to be said.

The editorial links to a Post article about Trump’s attacks on Mika Brezinski yesterday and pretty much says all that needs to be said.

Incidentally, a report yesterday on MSNBC stated that Trump has tweeted roughly five times per day since he became President. As of today, we’re at Day 162 of the Trump Presidency, with 1,302 days to go until January 20, 2021. That means we can expect something like 6,510 more Presidential tweets between now and then if Trump keeps this pace up.