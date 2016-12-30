  • Facebook
A Photo for Friday: A Little Peace on Earth

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Friday, December 30, 2016   ·   1 Comment

Enough politics and unpleasantness, if only for a moment:

“A Little Peace on Earth”
December 25, 2016
Pike Road, AL

Comments

  1. M. Bouffant says:
    Friday, December 30, 2016 at 15:00

    Was the little furry person tired from playing w/ all the wrapping, or was it just the turkey leftovers?

    Very nice, excellent close-up, & very cute!

