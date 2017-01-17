Hey, thanks for not enslaving me…

Apparently Governor Paul LePage believes that (African-American) Rep. John Lewis owes a “simple thank you” to (white) Republicans of old for abolishing slavery. It doesn’t require an especially uncharitable interpretation of the Governor’s words—especially given his track record on race —to read them as implying that rights are rightly understood as the property of whites to dispense—or withhold—as they see fit.

Michael is Associate Professor of Government and International Studies at Berry College in Rome, GA. His academic publications address the American Founding, the American presidency, religion and politics, and governance in liberal democracies. He also writes on popular culture, and his articles on, among other topics, patriotism, Church and State, and Kurt Vonnegut, have been published in Prism and Touchstone. He earned his PhD from the University of Texas in Austin, where he also earned his BA. He’s married and has three children. He joined OTB in November 2016.