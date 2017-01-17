Hey, thanks for not enslaving me…
Apparently Governor Paul LePage believes that (African-American) Rep. John Lewis owes a “simple thank you” to (white) Republicans of old for abolishing slavery. It doesn’t require an especially uncharitable interpretation of the Governor’s words—especially given his track record on race—to read them as implying that rights are rightly understood as the property of whites to dispense—or withhold—as they see fit.
Comments
Similarities between Lincoln and Trump:
– nominally Republican
– tall
–
I”m trying to come up with ways that LePage can damage the GOP more and I’m just drawing a blank at this stage. I mean, I guess he hasn’t been caught with a live boy or a dead girl, so …
