Monica Crowley Backs Out Of Post In Trump Administration After Plagiarism Charges

After a week or more of plagiarism allegations, Monica Crowley has withdrawn from the position she was named to in the Trump Administration:

Conservative author and television personality Monica Crowley is stepping away from her appointment to a senior communications role in Donald Trump’s incoming administration, CNN confirms.

The move comes after CNN’s KFile uncovered multiple instances of plagiarism in her 2012 book, her columns for the Washington Times, and her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation for Columbia University. Crowley was slated to be the senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council in Trump’s administration.

The Washington Times first reported the news of Crowley’s decision. A transition official confirmed the move to CNN.

“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” she told the Times in a statement. “I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”