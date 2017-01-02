OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, January 2, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
Comments
Responding to his clear expertise in cyber-security, the Secret Service destroys one of Trump’s courier’s scrolls after delivery.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
It took 2000 years for self-heating MREs to be perfected.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Democrats revise their 2016 playbook.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
For the inaugural festivities, Trump’s most ardent supporters plan a “burn it all down” parade float.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
While watching her campaign staff bungle the marshmallow roasting contest, it suddenly occurred to Ms Clinton…….
Like or Dislike: 0 0
At the 15th annual convention of the 911 truthers a small group once again attempt to demonstrate how the girders couldn’t melt.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Wolf Blitzer was captivated as Don Lemmon recounted the vivid images of Hillary spontaneously combusting surrounded by winged helmeted Trumpsters, while others simply whispered “tequila.”
Like or Dislike: 0 2
When the Vikings met the Centurions and created the Klandiators, much to the enjoyment of Caesar, oh I mean Emperor Trump. That brings the question, how will Trump entertain the masses now?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“as move out day approaches for obama’s centurion guard, they have one last weinie roast in honor of their boss”.
Like or Dislike: 1 1
The Trump team prepares to make major changes at EPA.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The Obama administration prepares to burn Israel one last time before leaving office.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Feel the Bern.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Hillary supporters gather for their daily meltdown.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
A Roman soldier has a housefire. The first thing he rescues is that funky skirt…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Another Roman soldier also has a housefire. Hopefully, he doesn’t rescue the nails or Roman whip. Jews don’t like either one very much…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“When I was younger, my wife told me that I look like a Greek god”.
“What does she say now?”.
“That I look like a god damn Greek…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Ripley’s Believe It Or Not?
Although locomotives were not yet invented, Believe It Or Not, Greeks were first to “pull a train”…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Achilles? What a heel!”.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“Wow, my viral bare ass run with flowers got picked up by FTD!”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Wow, my viral bare ass run with flowers got picked up by FTD!”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Not pictured here, Larry. He’s “pulling a Trojan” somewhere, if you know what I mean…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
So, a hot girl claims she never has sex unless a Trojan is present…
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Never look a Trojan gift horse in the mouth…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The worst civil war re-enactment ever. All the blue and grey uniforms were rented out…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The Trojan version of atomic warfare….a stick on fire…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The most feared Trojan weapon….a giant match. But, it’s hard to strike on that big box…
Like or Dislike: 1 0
The first Q-Tips were a marketing failure. So they made them smaller and not on fire…
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Men With Hats, “The Safety Match Dance”…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
A dying arsonist gets his “Make A Wish”…
Like or Dislike: 1 0
The original “hot foot” joke was a failure. It was too hard to sneak that giant match under someone’s foot…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Their new year’s resolution? More looting and plundering, but ask permission before raping…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Top Five Bad Rides At A Bad Amusement Park
5. Hall Of Meat…
4. Watch A Rat Run Around…
3. Mr. Toad’s Broken Ride…
2. Dangerous Coal Mine Ride…
1. Guys Dressed As Roman Soldiers Set The Park On Fire…
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“Well, that takes Gaul…”.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
The Vikings give their enemies a taste of the fires of Hel.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“Don’t you just hate it when everyone shows up wearing the same dress…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Next we attack with the elephant towers. But, the circus needs them back in the morning for their afternoon show…
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Dammit, Þorfinn, I told you I would bring the chocolate bars and you should bring the marshmallows!
Like or Dislike: 3 1
Hogmanay Vikings does it take to screw in a light bulb? Fire! Ha ha ha ha ha!
(This is funnier if you know that ‘fire’ is Norwegian for ‘four’…)
Like or Dislike: 3 0
Medieval sparklers
Like or Dislike: 1 0
I said four hot whores not four hot Thors!
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“Uffda, I think you’ve overcooked the lutefisk again, Olaf.”
Like or Dislike: 1 0
So Thor’s skirt goes blowing around like that famous Marilyn Monroe blowing skirt scene….
“Sorry, too much Mexican…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
So these guys light up the big match while Thor eats too much refried beans. At any rate, the first flamethrower…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Wow! The townspeople are pretty irate that Katie Couric is back on THE TODAY SHOW this week!
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Orange hair is indeed flammable
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Great balls of fire.This is cruel, even for you sire.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Preparations for Trump’s inauguration ball include a new interpretation of his catchphrase “You’re Fired!”
Like or Dislike: 2 0
Trump, still comedically challenged, gets ready to “roast” his political rivals.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Nike sweatshop?
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Packers, come and get some of this !
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The first Dean Martin Roast. But, things got better when Foster Brooks and Don Rickles joined up…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Unfortunately, the nasty burns led the soldiers quite Thor the next day.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Who has the marshmallows?”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Howdy partners. Usually around the campfire we sing campfire songs. “Get along little doggie. Get along…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
They stood too close to the fire and roasted their weenies and buns…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@DrDaveT: Not sure why anybody gave you a downvote … I think it’s the first S’more reference in the comments, i.e. you beat me to it.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Damn it, boys, it’s loot and pillage, THEN burn!
Like or Dislike: 0 0
As Trump acolytes perform “what’s opera, doc,” the song “Kill the Wabbit” echos majestically throughout the Met.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“You know. if only we put as work into our weapons as these fancy winged helmets, then our army would be pretty darn good…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
One of those outlaw 1% chariot clubs?
Like or Dislike: 0 0