OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, January 2, 2017   ·   60 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


hogmanay

Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Tony W says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 09:35

    Responding to his clear expertise in cyber-security, the Secret Service destroys one of Trump’s courier’s scrolls after delivery.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

  2. Mu says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 09:44

    It took 2000 years for self-heating MREs to be perfected.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  3. Franklin says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 09:51

    Democrats revise their 2016 playbook.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  4. CSK says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:14

    For the inaugural festivities, Trump’s most ardent supporters plan a “burn it all down” parade float.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

  5. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:33

    While watching her campaign staff bungle the marshmallow roasting contest, it suddenly occurred to Ms Clinton…….

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  6. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:39

    At the 15th annual convention of the 911 truthers a small group once again attempt to demonstrate how the girders couldn’t melt.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  7. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:48

    Wolf Blitzer was captivated as Don Lemmon recounted the vivid images of Hillary spontaneously combusting surrounded by winged helmeted Trumpsters, while others simply whispered “tequila.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 2

  8. Aelio says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:54

    When the Vikings met the Centurions and created the Klandiators, much to the enjoyment of Caesar, oh I mean Emperor Trump. That brings the question, how will Trump entertain the masses now?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  9. bill says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:01

    “as move out day approaches for obama’s centurion guard, they have one last weinie roast in honor of their boss”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1

  10. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:43

    The Trump team prepares to make major changes at EPA.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  11. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:46

    The Obama administration prepares to burn Israel one last time before leaving office.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  12. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 13:05

    Feel the Bern.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  13. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 13:10

    Hillary supporters gather for their daily meltdown.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  14. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 14:20

    A Roman soldier has a housefire. The first thing he rescues is that funky skirt…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  15. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 16:50

    Another Roman soldier also has a housefire. Hopefully, he doesn’t rescue the nails or Roman whip. Jews don’t like either one very much…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  16. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:20

    “When I was younger, my wife told me that I look like a Greek god”.

    “What does she say now?”.

    “That I look like a god damn Greek…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  17. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:23

    Ripley’s Believe It Or Not?

    Although locomotives were not yet invented, Believe It Or Not, Greeks were first to “pull a train”…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  18. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:46

    “Achilles? What a heel!”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  19. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:51

    “Wow, my viral bare ass run with flowers got picked up by FTD!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  20. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:51

    “Wow, my viral bare ass run with flowers got picked up by FTD!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  21. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:01

    Not pictured here, Larry. He’s “pulling a Trojan” somewhere, if you know what I mean…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  22. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:03

    So, a hot girl claims she never has sex unless a Trojan is present…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  23. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:04

    Never look a Trojan gift horse in the mouth…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  24. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:05

    The worst civil war re-enactment ever. All the blue and grey uniforms were rented out…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  25. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:06

    The Trojan version of atomic warfare….a stick on fire…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  26. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:08

    The most feared Trojan weapon….a giant match. But, it’s hard to strike on that big box…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  27. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:09

    The first Q-Tips were a marketing failure. So they made them smaller and not on fire…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  28. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:11

    Men With Hats, “The Safety Match Dance”…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  29. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:12

    A dying arsonist gets his “Make A Wish”…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  30. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:15

    The original “hot foot” joke was a failure. It was too hard to sneak that giant match under someone’s foot…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  31. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:20

    Their new year’s resolution? More looting and plundering, but ask permission before raping…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  32. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:38

    Top Five Bad Rides At A Bad Amusement Park

    5. Hall Of Meat…

    4. Watch A Rat Run Around…

    3. Mr. Toad’s Broken Ride…

    2. Dangerous Coal Mine Ride…

    1. Guys Dressed As Roman Soldiers Set The Park On Fire…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  33. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:43

    “Well, that takes Gaul…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  34. Moosebreath says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 22:01

    The Vikings give their enemies a taste of the fires of Hel.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  35. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 22:33

    “Don’t you just hate it when everyone shows up wearing the same dress…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  36. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 22:45

    Next we attack with the elephant towers. But, the circus needs them back in the morning for their afternoon show…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  37. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 22:49

    Dammit, Þorfinn, I told you I would bring the chocolate bars and you should bring the marshmallows!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 1

  38. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 23:05

    Hogmanay Vikings does it take to screw in a light bulb? Fire! Ha ha ha ha ha!

    (This is funnier if you know that ‘fire’ is Norwegian for ‘four’…)

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

  39. Jc says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 23:54

    Medieval sparklers

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  40. Jc says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 00:00

    I said four hot whores not four hot Thors!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  41. rodney dill says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 08:37

    “Uffda, I think you’ve overcooked the lutefisk again, Olaf.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  42. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:06

    So Thor’s skirt goes blowing around like that famous Marilyn Monroe blowing skirt scene….

    “Sorry, too much Mexican…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  43. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:08

    So these guys light up the big match while Thor eats too much refried beans. At any rate, the first flamethrower…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  44. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:11

    Wow! The townspeople are pretty irate that Katie Couric is back on THE TODAY SHOW this week!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  45. al-Alameda says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:48

    Orange hair is indeed flammable

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  46. barbintheboonies says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 12:09

    Great balls of fire.This is cruel, even for you sire.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  47. Franklin says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 13:39

    Preparations for Trump’s inauguration ball include a new interpretation of his catchphrase “You’re Fired!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  48. Franklin says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 13:44

    Trump, still comedically challenged, gets ready to “roast” his political rivals.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  49. Franklin says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 14:49

    Nike sweatshop?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  50. Tyrell says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 14:50

    Packers, come and get some of this !

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  51. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 15:29

    The first Dean Martin Roast. But, things got better when Foster Brooks and Don Rickles joined up…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  52. Lorg Skyegon says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 22:48

    Unfortunately, the nasty burns led the soldiers quite Thor the next day.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  53. Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 00:31

    “Who has the marshmallows?”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  54. Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 00:33

    “Howdy partners. Usually around the campfire we sing campfire songs. “Get along little doggie. Get along…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  55. Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 00:37

    They stood too close to the fire and roasted their weenies and buns…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  56. Franklin says:
    Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 09:46

    @DrDaveT: Not sure why anybody gave you a downvote … I think it’s the first S’more reference in the comments, i.e. you beat me to it.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  57. flat earth luddite says:
    Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 01:05

    Damn it, boys, it’s loot and pillage, THEN burn!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  58. flat earth luddite says:
    Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 01:17

    As Trump acolytes perform “what’s opera, doc,” the song “Kill the Wabbit” echos majestically throughout the Met.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  59. Paul Hooson says:
    Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 03:20

    “You know. if only we put as work into our weapons as these fancy winged helmets, then our army would be pretty darn good…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  60. Paul Hooson says:
    Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 03:23

    One of those outlaw 1% chariot clubs?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

