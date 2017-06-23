  • Facebook
A Photo for Friday: “Into Blue”

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Friday, June 23, 2017   ·   3 Comments

Into Blue

“Into Blue”
April 30, 2014
Pike Road, AL

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University.

Comments

  1. CSK says:
    Friday, June 23, 2017 at 08:28

    Hmm. A cross between Georgia O’Keeffe and the Impressionists.

  2. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10:01

    Nice, trilliums are so beautiful..

  3. al-Ameda says:
    Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 14:14

    really rich … beautiful blue

