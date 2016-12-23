  • Facebook
Behind The Scenes At Saturday Night Live

Doug Mataconis   ·   Friday, December 23, 2016   ·   2 Comments

Via Business Insider and NBC comes this look at how they change sets so quickly in between skits on Saturday Night Live.

This is how they went from the Trump and Putin based cold open to the monologue, all in about 2 and a half minutes. Of course, they’ve been doing this for more than forty years so I’m sure they’ve got it down to a science by now.

Oh and here’s the cold open in case you missed it:

About Doug Mataconis
Doug holds a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University and J.D. from George Mason University School of Law.

Comments

  1. al-Ameda says:
    Friday, December 23, 2016 at 10:44

    ha!
    Have a great Christmas weekend, Doug.
    … and the same to your OTB colleagues.

  2. Jay L. Gischer says:
    Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:29

    I’ve seen faster scene changes, but they used rigging and flies, and just hoisted the big pieces up into the rafters. As an all stagehand job, that was amazing.

