Behind The Scenes At Saturday Night Live
Via Business Insider and NBC comes this look at how they change sets so quickly in between skits on Saturday Night Live.
This is how they went from the Trump and Putin based cold open to the monologue, all in about 2 and a half minutes. Of course, they’ve been doing this for more than forty years so I’m sure they’ve got it down to a science by now.
Oh and here’s the cold open in case you missed it:
Comments
ha!
Have a great Christmas weekend, Doug.
… and the same to your OTB colleagues.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
I’ve seen faster scene changes, but they used rigging and flies, and just hoisted the big pieces up into the rafters. As an all stagehand job, that was amazing.
Like or Dislike: 1 0