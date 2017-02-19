Explaining Sweden: Trump’s TV Habits (Updated)

This (via TPM) may explaing Trump’s Sweden rant:

turns out “what happened last night in Sweden” actually just means “last night I was watching Tucker Carlson talk about Sweden” pic.twitter.com/6z5pfOJ7Yv — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 19, 2017

This does not, in my opinion, change the basic thesis of my post on this topic.

Worst case scenario is that Trump is using this all cynically to promote his goals The best case scenario is that Trump is your crazy uncle who takes a wholly uncritical view of what he watches on Fox News and does not understand that just because someone says something in an interview, it does not mean that it is all one needs to know on a subject (especially when the interview is interspersed with dramatic footage of flames and other violent images).

Note: the best case scenario is not reassuring.

The fact that it appears possible to frequently connect public statements by the President of the United States back to cable TV infotainment shows is really disturbing.

Update:

Yup, it is all about what he watched on TV.

So Tweets POTUS: