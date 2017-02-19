Explaining Sweden: Trump’s TV Habits (Updated)
This (via TPM) may explaing Trump’s Sweden rant:
turns out “what happened last night in Sweden” actually just means “last night I was watching Tucker Carlson talk about Sweden” pic.twitter.com/6z5pfOJ7Yv
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 19, 2017
This does not, in my opinion, change the basic thesis of my post on this topic.
Worst case scenario is that Trump is using this all cynically to promote his goals The best case scenario is that Trump is your crazy uncle who takes a wholly uncritical view of what he watches on Fox News and does not understand that just because someone says something in an interview, it does not mean that it is all one needs to know on a subject (especially when the interview is interspersed with dramatic footage of flames and other violent images).
Note: the best case scenario is not reassuring.
The fact that it appears possible to frequently connect public statements by the President of the United States back to cable TV infotainment shows is really disturbing.
Update:
Yup, it is all about what he watched on TV.
So Tweets POTUS:
My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017
Comments
Donald Trump makes Sarah Palin seem meditative, deliberate and thoughtful.
I heard that a few survivors of the brutal Bowling Green Massacre are headed to Sweden as a show of solidarity.
@al-Ameda:
It’s interesting that Sarah Palin was Steve Bannon’s first attempt at creating a presidential candidate. Trump is just Palin on steroids: same witless gabble, same breathtaking ignorance, but far crazier and more vindictive.
Does that same filmmaker claim to have footage of hundreds of Muslims in NJ celebrating 9/11?
Know how you feel.
Lol JKB, what about the millions of illegal voters? Where did Trump pull that one from? Infowars? I.e. Fake News. News and talking head opinions and nut job conspiracy theories are two different things. Trump seems to love the latter and berate and hate the other. Speaking of news, anyone see those tax returns or divestiture or the doubling of Mar a lago fees since becoming President, or the obvious uptick in cost in dealing with this Presidents travel and family. Enjoy the dictator in chief
@JKB: Because, of course, this is exactly the same kind of thing.
The same thing would be if Obama got all his info from watching the commentary programming on MSNBC.
(And yes, the “Fast and Furious” response in those clips was lame).
Well, The Conservative (Nut)Treehouse says Trump was absolutely correct in his comment.
So there.
“But I saw it on Tucker Carlson”…
Oh ffs
@PT: Indeed.
I don’t think Trump gets what being President actually means. He doesn’t have to watch cable news to find out what’s going on, he has people that will find out whatever he wants to know.
This is in addition to the complete insanity of making public policy based on something he saw on Tucker Carlson’s show.
