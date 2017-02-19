  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Subscribe
  • RSS

Explaining Sweden: Trump’s TV Habits (Updated)

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Sunday, February 19, 2017   ·   11 Comments

This (via TPM) may explaing Trump’s Sweden rant:

This does not, in my opinion, change the basic thesis of my post on this topic.

Worst case scenario is that Trump is using this all cynically to promote his goals  The best case scenario is that Trump is your crazy uncle who takes a wholly uncritical view of what he watches on Fox News and does not understand that just because someone says something in an interview, it does not mean that it is all one needs to know on a subject (especially when the interview is interspersed with dramatic footage of flames and other violent images).

Note: the best case scenario is not reassuring.

The fact that it appears possible to frequently connect public statements by the President of the United States back to cable TV infotainment shows is really disturbing.

Update:

Yup, it is all about what he watched on TV.

So Tweets POTUS:

FILED UNDER: Donald Trump, Media, Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics

Related Posts:

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. al-Ameda says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 15:19

    Donald Trump makes Sarah Palin seem meditative, deliberate and thoughtful.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  2. dmhlt says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 16:35

    I heard that a few survivors of the brutal Bowling Green Massacre are headed to Sweden as a show of solidarity.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0

  3. CSK says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 17:37

    @al-Ameda:

    It’s interesting that Sarah Palin was Steve Bannon’s first attempt at creating a presidential candidate. Trump is just Palin on steroids: same witless gabble, same breathtaking ignorance, but far crazier and more vindictive.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 1

  4. gVOR08 says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 18:30

    Does that same filmmaker claim to have footage of hundreds of Muslims in NJ celebrating 9/11?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

  5. JKB says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 18:50

    The fact that it appears possible to frequently connect public statements by the President of the United States back to cable TV infotainment shows is really disturbing.

    Know how you feel.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 4

  6. Jc says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 19:13

    Lol JKB, what about the millions of illegal voters? Where did Trump pull that one from? Infowars? I.e. Fake News. News and talking head opinions and nut job conspiracy theories are two different things. Trump seems to love the latter and berate and hate the other. Speaking of news, anyone see those tax returns or divestiture or the doubling of Mar a lago fees since becoming President, or the obvious uptick in cost in dealing with this Presidents travel and family. Enjoy the dictator in chief

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

  7. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 19:42

    @JKB: Because, of course, this is exactly the same kind of thing.

    The same thing would be if Obama got all his info from watching the commentary programming on MSNBC.

    (And yes, the “Fast and Furious” response in those clips was lame).

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  8. CSK says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 21:26

    Well, The Conservative (Nut)Treehouse says Trump was absolutely correct in his comment.

    So there.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  9. PT says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 23:12

    “But I saw it on Tucker Carlson”…

    Oh ffs

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  10. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 00:45

    @PT: Indeed.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  11. David M says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 02:43

    I don’t think Trump gets what being President actually means. He doesn’t have to watch cable news to find out what’s going on, he has people that will find out whatever he wants to know.

    This is in addition to the complete insanity of making public policy based on something he saw on Tucker Carlson’s show.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

Speak Your Mind

*