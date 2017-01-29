“You see it at the airports. You see it all over. It’s working out very nicely and we’re going to have a very, very strict ban, and we’re going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years.”-President Donald J. Trump.

Here’s the thing: either he doesn’t understand the chaos and human suffering he has created, or he thinks that the chaos and human suffering equals the policy “working out very nicely.”

Neither option speaks well of him.

Also stellar governance here:

Before the President issued the order, the White House did not seek the legal guidance of the Office of Legal Counsel, the Justice Department office that interprets the law for the executive branch. A source said the executive order did not follow the standard agency review process that’s typically overseen by the National Security Council, though the source couldn’t specifically say if that included the decision to not have the order go through the Office of Legal Counsel. Separately, a person familiar with the matter said career officials in charge of enforcing the executive order were not fully briefed on the specifics until Friday. The officials were caught off guard by some of the specifics and raised questions about how to handle the new banned passengers on US-bound planes.

The good news is that reports are now that Green Card holders are not banned from re-entry, but they may still face heightened security upon return to the United States.