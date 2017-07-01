Line of the Day: Tweets and Mika Edition

“He should be a lot more worried about NATO and building a relationship with Angela Merkel than he is with cable news hosts.”–Joe Scarborough.

This, in a nutshell, captures one of the major problems (although not the only one) revealed by this current (but not singular) brouhaha over presidential tweets. Donald J. Trumps is president of the United States of America and should not have the time to know or care what morning cable TV hosts are talking about.

(The linked piece is revealing, as it gets to the heart of the fact that Trump is not emotionally suited to being POTUS).