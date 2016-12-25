  • Facebook
Merry Christmas From Outside The Beltway!

Doug Mataconis   ·   Sunday, December 25, 2016   ·   6 Comments

White House Christmas

Merry Christmas to all the OTB regulars and anyone else who may drop by! Nothing political today, at least not from this corner for the Internet. Instead, some Christmas music and consider this an open thread for the day.

To set the mood, here’s Mel Torme singing The Christmas Song, which he co-wrote and recorded more than any other artist to date. As Torme told the story, the song was written during a California heat wave in the summer of 1945 by him and co-author Robert Wells, and started with the idea of writing a song about cold weather to beat the summer heat:

Back to usual tomorrow, I’m sure.

About Doug Mataconis
Doug holds a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University and J.D. from George Mason University School of Law. He joined the staff of OTB in May, 2010 and also writes at Below The Beltway. Follow Doug on Twitter | Facebook

Comments

  1. Becca says:
    Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 09:21

    Merry Christmas, OTBers!

    Good will and best wishes to every single one of you!

  2. rodney dill says:
    Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 09:33

    Merry Christmas!

  3. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 09:58

    Bah! Humbug!

  4. Andre Kenji de Sousa says:
    Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 10:06

    Happy holi… Ugh, argh, gah …

  5. Liberal Capitalist says:
    Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 10:35

    Solstice to you all !

    May you have lit the lights in your regional traditions to drive away the long seasonal darkness.

  6. CSK says:
    Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 10:37

    Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah!.

