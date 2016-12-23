More on the “Republic, not a Democracy” Business as Linked to the Electoral College
It has been quite fashionable in the last several weeks, chiefly in defense of the electoral college, to proclaim “the United States is a republic, not a democracy” or to specifically state “we have a constitutional republic.” I will note that the explanation usually goes not further than said statement, but the implication is clear that a republic is superior, in some way, to a democracy and that said superiority has something to do with protecting individual or minority rights. I have to infer a lot of that, because I have rarely encountered anyone who goes much beyond just making the declaration on this topic to actually tell me what distinction is actually being drawn.
Now, I have extensively written on this before (even in print), with my most complete post (I think) being Madison’s Defintion(s) of Republic which details pretty well the origins of the democracy/republic contrast that James Madison introduced into American political discourse (and what it really should mean to contemporary deployments of the terms in question). I have also contributed A “Republic v. Democracy” Lexicon which provides numerous definitions to the terms under discussion (and is, in many ways, a companion to this post–and indeed, some of this post contains variations on language used in the other).
In regards to most claims that “we have a republic, not a democracy,” I think that a lot of the conversation is focused on confusion over when a system should employ majority-based decision rules and when it should privilege minority preferences. Specifically, the sense one gets from the declarations is that a “republic” somehow better protects minority rights than does a “democracy” because the latter values majority will over minority (sometimes to the tyrannical application of the majority’s will over the minority).
However, in the modern context (i.e., since the 19th century, give or take) the idea of “democracy” is one of representation coupled with majority rule for basic governance and a profound protection for human rights, i.e., minority protections. Indeed, the quality of a given democracy focuses on both the degree to which its electoral system captures an accurate representation of the population (i.e., reflects majority rule) and the degree to which is protects minority rights and preferences (i.e., access to rights, privileges, and representation for all members of its society). I cannot stress enough that what I am here describing is true in all the democracies I have names so far in this piece (as well as any others one might care to name).
Also: the most basic definition of “republic” is simply a state whose head of state is not a monarch. It has nothing to do with protecting minority rights.
As such, proclamations that republicans protect citizens better than democracies is incorrect, and is founded in, at best, fuzzy understandings of the terms being used.
So, beyond definitions, let’s look at the issue of whether majority or minority preferences should be preferred (even to take into consideration minorities of one, i.e., individuals). It should be noted, above all else, that all democracies (in the modern sense of the term, see below for more) function mainly on principles that take seriously majority preferences, and usually privilege them in most circumstances–especially day-to-day decision-making (e.g., legislation). However, it is also true that all democracies give serious weight to minority rights. This fact has zero to do with any distinction one could make between democracies and republics.
There are two kinds of minority empowerment. The first kind (the democratic kind) is that which ensures protection of minority rights even if the exercise of those rights runs counter to majority preference. Allowing a religious minority the right to worship fits here, as do policies that dismantle discrimination against specific groups, such as the move to desegregate schools as the result of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling.
The second kind (the undemocratic kind) is that which allows a numeric minority to have undue influence over the majority, either by design or by accident. If we operate from the notion that all humans are equal, then their preferences should be counted as equivalent unless there is some compelling higher reason (such as protecting fundamental human rights) to not do so.
It is also important to note that simply empowering minority preferences in a way that trumps majority will is anti-democratic unless such empowerment is necessary to allow enjoyment of basic human rights. So, curtailing majority preferences on racial discrimination is a democratic act in the sense that it is helping to extend fundamental human rights to all co-equal citizens. However, to create institutions that empower minorities to make decisions in the hopes of thwarting majority will when there is no over-riding need to thwart said will, is inherently undemocratic.
So, for example, the electoral college has inherently undemocratic elements: it counts some citizens as more important than others. Specifically, if undervalues the power of the vote for citizens in larger population states and over-values the vote of citizens in lower population states. It violates the very nature of the dictum: ”all [humans] are created equal” as well as the core idea of one person, one vote. And it is worth noting that it does so in a way that does not further any specific protection of minority rights as described above. So, if one’s goal in saying “we have a republic, not a democracy” is to defend the electoral college, then one is defending anti-democratic practices that value some voters over others for no particularly good reason (or, at least, to defend a political compromise from the 1780s, and nothing more). It is to defend a system of minority privilege that does not rectify an injustice or extol in some way fundamental individual rights. Rather, it undemocratically allows less voters to thwart the will of other voters in an asymmetrical fashion. A voter in California or Texas is undervalued versus another voter in Wyoming or South Dakota. And before one tries to argue urban/rural balancing, I would note that there are far more rural persons in California or Texas than there are in Wyoming, and yet the system inherently favors the citizens in Wyoming over the citizens in California or Texas.
To defend the electoral college is to defend the notion that not all citizens are equal. It is to defend the idea that voter A is less democratically significant than voter B. It is an undemocratic system and it even violates the basic notion of republicanism–the idea of power from the people, so even the “we have a republic” bit doesn’t really make senses, unless one is talking the kind of republic they have in China.
At least be clear on what one is defending.
Comments
Thanks for pointing this out. But I doubt that the average person understands the distinction between head of state and head of government.
Not exactly. What it does is to acknowledge that the states should also play a role in the presidential election. I presume that you wouldn’t argue that the Senate is not democratic, even though it gives equal status to low-population and high-population states.
Since we all know that this is about Trump winning the Presidency while losing the popular vote… Putin says that Trump won and we should get over it.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/trump-syria-hacking-and-terrorism-in-play-as-russias-putin-meets-the-press/2016/12/23/28ead25a-c878-11e6-acda-59924caa2450_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-main_putin-614am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.fd934cb806c1
@Pch101:
Indeed–especially in a country with a presidential system. Another entry for another lexicon, I guess.
There isn’t an especially good argument, in my opinion, for including states in the process (save that it was necessary for the deal to be made in the 1780s–and it was more about slavery than states, per se).
I think there is a critique to be made of the Senate’s democratic bona fides. I think that the filibuster is anti-democratic (especially given the distribution of seats to states). I also think that the two senators per state distribution is democracy distorting given the growth in the gap between the largest and smallest states from 1789 to now. That is my simple answer (in blog comment box size), but a full explanation would require much more.
I will add that I see a role for a second chamber to represent sub-unit interests, although if I had my druthers, I would prefer something like Germany (also a federal system) where truly national issues only go to the first chamber and the second chamber only addresses certain kinds of legislation. But, again, that is the short version of my answer.
@Pch101:
Should states have more rights than the citizens who reside in those states? That’s the scenario that the electoral college has created.
(The Senate too, for that matter)
I first ran across this a long time ago in High School. Rockford IL was something of a hot bed of the Birch Society, and they kept saying that, with the lack of explanation you cite above. I’ve heard it off and on in person and in print ever since and never heard an explanation. In context, it never struck me as having anything to do with minority rights, but quite the opposite. The speakers seemed always to regard themselves as the majority, no matter how many people voted against them.
It seemed to me that they were trying to make a distinction between representatives who were expected to express the will of their constituency and representatives, as the Founders seemed to envision, who were chosen as the best men in their community and then voted their own conscience or opinion without reference to the will of the “mob”. Unpledged EC delegates, for instance. I think it reflects the conservative psychology of needing to believe themselves the best people, the elect. So they wish to be governed by the best people, people like themselves, the common clay of the new West.
@Steven L. Taylor:
Small states needed to be provided with additional motivations to cede some sovereignty to a new central government. Smaller states still have cause to feel that way.
The European parliament allocates disproportionately more seats to smaller nations for the same reason — tiny countries don’t want to be automatically bulldozed by the Germans just because the Germans have more people.
I don’t object to the states playing a role in choosing the president. I do object to electors acting merely as rubber stamps, and I would favor scrapping the college if that doesn’t change (and no, I am not expecting it to change.) If the electoral college won’t keep someone such as Trump out of office, then it is a failed institution.
@Pch101:
Well, there is a difference between making a deal to create a new political order and what needs small states may have now in terms of choosing the president–especially since the smaller states don’t get more attention in this system, while swing states do.
Which is an argument for the Senate, not for treating the populations of state differently in the EC.
Indeed: the EC is why we will have President Trump–because it does not treat all voters as equal.
My understanding (from a 10th grade history class) was that the leaders saw what was going on in France concerning the events of their revolution and felt they had to firm things up to prevent mob rule.
@Tyrell:
Do you ever listen to podcats? There’s a very good one on the French Revolution. Go to the podcast store, it’s called Revolutions podcast, and if you scroll back he does a big long like 30 part thing on France.
Incidentally, this “United States is a republic, not a democracy” nonsense is produced by know-nothing right-wingers who are really trying to say that “the United States is for Republicans, not for Democrats.”
As usual, these people can be most politely described as idiots. Aside from being aware that July 4 is Fireworks Day, they know nothing about constitutional history or law.
@Steven L. Taylor:
As you know, Federalist 39 addresses what Madison referred to as the “compound” nature of the executive, and what distinguishes a federal government from a national one. The argument for state participation in the country’s governance at the federal level isn’t just limited to the Senate.
@Pch101: Yes, I understand the argument. I don’t find it defensible, especially in 2016.
And while I (clearly) hold the Fed Paper in high regard, it has to be remembered that they were primarily ex post facto arguments used as propaganda to sell the constitution to those who would ratify in it NY. Madison was trying to sell the notion that the new constitution wouldn’t create a unitary state that made the 13 states superfluous. He had originally argued for the congress to choose the president. Beyond that, the debates make it clear that a major, if not the major, reason we have the thing is to placate the southern states (probably more significant than the small state arguments).
Beyond that, as I have repeated noted, the institution never even worked as intended, so I find arguments based on intent or design especially wanting in its case.
But really: intent and design are great, but the issue should be whether the institution makes sense now.
@Steven L. Taylor:
The small state aspect of the electoral college seems to work as intended. The independent electors component, not so much.
