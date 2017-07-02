Today in Poor Defenses
Writing at Mediate, Joe Bielle has a piece entitled: President Trump Deserves Credit For Taking On Bullies Like Mika Brzezinski
Make no mistake, Donald Trump’s supposedly vicious attacks are always in response to vicious attacks against him. He does not retaliate with personal attacks against people who simply question his policy proposals.
First, what policy proposals?
Second, in all seriousness, vague statements about how great health care and the economy is going to be is not definable as “policy proposals.”
Third, I am thinking that “Lyin’ Tedn” “Low Energy Jeb,” and John McCain (to name three) might dispute the notion that Trump only fights back against people who attack him viciously. Or, for that matter, I guess that telling the president to read the Constitution is a “vicious attack” (see, Khan, Khzir). None of these examples (like trying to link Ted Cruz’s father to the assassination of JFK) could be be linked to a policy-based rebuttal, to put it kindly. Nor is, I would note, tweeting ridiculous anti-CNN internet memes.
Fourth, criticism by TV news hosts are not “vicious attacks.”
Comments
And I suppose that doing a vile impersonation of a reporter with a physical disability (which the reporter appears to have overcome with great courage and tenacity) constitutes taking the high road.
There is no end to Trump’s loathsomeness, is there?
@CSK: There are so many it is hard to keep track.
I think Mika Brezinski could take Donald Trump in a fight.
Either wrestling, as he seems fond of, or a bare knuckled brawl in an alley a couple blocks away from Trump Tower, using whatever they can find on the ground or in the dumpsters as makeshift weapons.
It’s really the only way to solve this dispute.
Was in Texas this past week, sitting with two Trump Voters. Their conversation…
Yep, he’ll become presidential…
Any time now.
GOP: For SHAME !!!!!
@Liberal Capitalist:
I’m amused by their confidence that Trump will “quiet down after a year and get down to business.”
No. Trump is, God help us, Trump. Hostile space invaders could land on The Mall, a plague of locusts could ravage the midwestern grain fields, an earthquake might turn Phoenix, Arizona into a beach town, Manhattan could be nuked, and Florida hit by an 800 foot tsunami, and Trump will be Tweeting about bleeding women.
You know what worries me?
I remember the summer of Gary Condit’s girlfriend’s murder. Cable is carrying on in its 24/7 way, and then a beautiful morning in Concordia Parish, LA my mother calls me and asks, “Do you you know what’s happening?”
Wasn’t Trump the guy who once said that it didn’t matter what they wrote about you as long as you had a young and beautiful piece of ass?
Yet another odious byproduct of this pathetic buffoon in the White House—obsequious toadies defending the Bozo-in-Chief…he has about as much of a connection to policy proposals as he does to the truth, good taste, and discretion…
@CSK:
I suspect the Republican leadership has not asked him to step down only because they believe he will sign anything they put in front of him. His presidency may be hanging by that thread.
@dazedandconfused:
I suspect you’re right. They know he won’t (because he probably can’t) read a document, and that even if he could, he wouldn’t understand anything in it. Why do you think McConnell had that smile on his face the other day? He knows he’s dealing with a gibbering idiot.
What they have to worry about, from their standpoint, is Bannon or Ivanka or Jared getting to him before they can slip the paper under his nose.
The only question I have for Trump defenders is: would you be saying this if the president was Obama? We all know the answer, of course. Shameful.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
@reid:
I read Redstate and other conservative sources frequently, and the response would be something like this:
“Obama once flipped off McCain, the media hates conservatives, and anyone who doesn’t think Trump is doing the awesomest job ever is brainwashed by the msm.”
Or words to that effect.
@Kari Q: I believe you. The propaganda runs deep. It makes me pessimistic about our future.
@Kari Q:
The contributors at Red State such as Caruso and Wright don’t seem to care much for Trump. Some of the reader/commenters love him.
The really devoted Trump-slobberers hang out at Lucianne.com (someone there today called him, without irony, “a towering genius”), The Gateway Pundit (which now has a White House press credential, ffs), Breitbart, and The Conservative Treehouse. These are crackpot blogs, not news purveyors.
The openly racist and neo-Nazi sites, who adored Trump initially, are getting a little antsy with him because he hasn’t come down hard enough on blacks, Jews, Mexicans, and Muslims.
