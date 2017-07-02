Today in Poor Defenses

Writing at Mediate, Joe Bielle has a piece entitled: President Trump Deserves Credit For Taking On Bullies Like Mika Brzezinski

Make no mistake, Donald Trump’s supposedly vicious attacks are always in response to vicious attacks against him. He does not retaliate with personal attacks against people who simply question his policy proposals.

First, what policy proposals?

Second, in all seriousness, vague statements about how great health care and the economy is going to be is not definable as “policy proposals.”

Third, I am thinking that “Lyin’ Tedn” “Low Energy Jeb,” and John McCain (to name three) might dispute the notion that Trump only fights back against people who attack him viciously. Or, for that matter, I guess that telling the president to read the Constitution is a “vicious attack” (see, Khan, Khzir). None of these examples (like trying to link Ted Cruz’s father to the assassination of JFK) could be be linked to a policy-based rebuttal, to put it kindly. Nor is, I would note, tweeting ridiculous anti-CNN internet memes.

Fourth, criticism by TV news hosts are not “vicious attacks.”