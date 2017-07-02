  • Facebook
Today in Poor Defenses

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Sunday, July 2, 2017   ·   14 Comments

Writing at Mediate, Joe Bielle has a piece entitled:  President Trump Deserves Credit For Taking On Bullies Like Mika Brzezinski

Make no mistake, Donald Trump’s supposedly vicious attacks are always in response to vicious attacks against him. He does not retaliate with personal attacks against people who simply question his policy proposals.

First, what policy proposals?

Second, in all seriousness, vague statements about how great health care and the economy is going to be is not definable as “policy proposals.”

Third, I am thinking that “Lyin’ Tedn” “Low Energy Jeb,” and John McCain (to name three) might dispute the notion that Trump only fights back against people who attack him viciously.  Or, for that matter, I guess that telling the president to read the Constitution is a “vicious attack” (see, Khan, Khzir).   None of these examples (like trying to link Ted Cruz’s father to the assassination of JFK) could be be linked to a policy-based rebuttal, to put it kindly. Nor is, I would note, tweeting ridiculous anti-CNN internet memes.

Fourth, criticism by TV news hosts are not “vicious attacks.”

FILED UNDER: Donald Trump, Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. CSK says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 14:14

    And I suppose that doing a vile impersonation of a reporter with a physical disability (which the reporter appears to have overcome with great courage and tenacity) constitutes taking the high road.

    There is no end to Trump’s loathsomeness, is there?

  2. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 14:16

    @CSK: There are so many it is hard to keep track.

  3. Gustopher says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 14:21

    I think Mika Brezinski could take Donald Trump in a fight.

    Either wrestling, as he seems fond of, or a bare knuckled brawl in an alley a couple blocks away from Trump Tower, using whatever they can find on the ground or in the dumpsters as makeshift weapons.

    It’s really the only way to solve this dispute.

  4. Liberal Capitalist says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 14:22

    Was in Texas this past week, sitting with two Trump Voters. Their conversation…

    #1 – Well we have 4 more year s to make money until the Democrats get in and make all kinds of regulations.

    #2 – you know, he’s making it tough for us…

    #1 – I voted for him

    #2 – I voted for him too…

    #1 – He’ll quiet down after a year and get down to business.

    #2 – I’m sure he will, Absolutely.

    Yep, he’ll become presidential…

    Any time now.

    GOP: For SHAME !!!!!

  5. CSK says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 14:40

    @Liberal Capitalist:

    I’m amused by their confidence that Trump will “quiet down after a year and get down to business.”

    No. Trump is, God help us, Trump. Hostile space invaders could land on The Mall, a plague of locusts could ravage the midwestern grain fields, an earthquake might turn Phoenix, Arizona into a beach town, Manhattan could be nuked, and Florida hit by an 800 foot tsunami, and Trump will be Tweeting about bleeding women.

  6. Janis Gore says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 15:11

    You know what worries me?

    I remember the summer of Gary Condit’s girlfriend’s murder. Cable is carrying on in its 24/7 way, and then a beautiful morning in Concordia Parish, LA my mother calls me and asks, “Do you you know what’s happening?”

  7. CSK says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 15:41

    Wasn’t Trump the guy who once said that it didn’t matter what they wrote about you as long as you had a young and beautiful piece of ass?

  8. An Interested Party says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 16:16

    Yet another odious byproduct of this pathetic buffoon in the White House—obsequious toadies defending the Bozo-in-Chief…he has about as much of a connection to policy proposals as he does to the truth, good taste, and discretion…

  9. dazedandconfused says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 16:17

    @CSK:

    I suspect the Republican leadership has not asked him to step down only because they believe he will sign anything they put in front of him. His presidency may be hanging by that thread.

  10. CSK says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 16:41

    @dazedandconfused:

    I suspect you’re right. They know he won’t (because he probably can’t) read a document, and that even if he could, he wouldn’t understand anything in it. Why do you think McConnell had that smile on his face the other day? He knows he’s dealing with a gibbering idiot.

    What they have to worry about, from their standpoint, is Bannon or Ivanka or Jared getting to him before they can slip the paper under his nose.

  11. reid says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 18:34

    The only question I have for Trump defenders is: would you be saying this if the president was Obama? We all know the answer, of course. Shameful.

  12. Kari Q says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 19:11

    @reid:

    I read Redstate and other conservative sources frequently, and the response would be something like this:

    “Obama once flipped off McCain, the media hates conservatives, and anyone who doesn’t think Trump is doing the awesomest job ever is brainwashed by the msm.”

    Or words to that effect.

  13. reid says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 20:03

    @Kari Q: I believe you. The propaganda runs deep. It makes me pessimistic about our future.

  14. CSK says:
    Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 20:30

    @Kari Q:

    The contributors at Red State such as Caruso and Wright don’t seem to care much for Trump. Some of the reader/commenters love him.

    The really devoted Trump-slobberers hang out at Lucianne.com (someone there today called him, without irony, “a towering genius”), The Gateway Pundit (which now has a White House press credential, ffs), Breitbart, and The Conservative Treehouse. These are crackpot blogs, not news purveyors.

    The openly racist and neo-Nazi sites, who adored Trump initially, are getting a little antsy with him because he hasn’t come down hard enough on blacks, Jews, Mexicans, and Muslims.

