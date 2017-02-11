Trump and Permanent Campaign

If anything, Trump’s Twitter feed has been a good illustration of the fact that the President has not made a transition from campaign to government. This is hardly a surprise, as it would seem that he understands the former, but not the latter. Such antics, of course, have been evident in public pronouncements and, it would seem, private ones.

Via CNN: Trump to Dems: ‘Pocahontas is now the face of your party’

Trump used his pejorative campaign nickname for Warren — a reference to her claims of having Native American ancestry — several times during the meeting, which one source described as “equal parts bizarre and completely awkward.” […] For Trump, it was a unscheduled — and unsolicited — return to a frequent campaign riff attacking Warren, who at the time served as a top surrogate to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. […] it became a campaign trail staple, it was, according to one of the sources, the first time anyone in the room had heard it in full. “It’s not like we were on the trail with him,” the source said. “And a closed-door meeting with senators at the White House is about the furthest thing from a campaign rally.”

Not anymore.

One could easily note that there is a certain amount of decorum and mutual respect that ought to exit between members of the US government, regardless of party or policy positions. Forgetting, however, that perhaps overly high-minded approach to the situation, what about basic professionalism?

There is also, of course, the irony to be attached to the fact that Warren was being criticized for allegedly impugning then Senator Sessions, but the President feels free to use the situation to call names like an elementary school bully on the playground out of the earshot of the teachers.