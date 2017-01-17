Trump’s Approval Numbers not Very Approving
Via CNN: CNN/ORC Poll: Confidence drops in Trump transition
Donald Trump will become president Friday with an approval rating of just 40%, according to a new CNN/ORC Poll, the lowest of any recent president and 44 points below that of President Barack Obama, the 44th president.
Following a tumultuous transition period, approval ratings for Trump’s handling of the transition are more than 20 points below those for any of his three most recent predecessors. Obama took the oath in 2009 with an 84% approval rating, 67% approved of Clinton’s transition as of late December 1992 and 61% approved of George W. Bush’s transition just before he took office in January 2001.
Trump’s wobbly handling of the presidential transition has left most Americans with growing doubts that the President-elect will be able to handle the job. About 53% say Trump’s statements and actions since Election Day have made them less confident in his ability to handle the presidency, and the public is split evenly on whether Trump will be a good or poor president (48% on each side).
I think numbers such as this have to be taken into account when assessing exactly what the Trump victory may or may not mean about the state of the US population. These numbers show polarization (he is not getting the benefit of the doubt from a chunk of opposition voters that most incoming president, even Bush in 2001, received). They also show that some of his own co-partisans are not on board.
For those of us who criticize the electoral college, this is further evidence of the deep flaws exposed in that institution exposed by the 2016 election. It has produced an incoming president who does not even command 50% approval the week he is to be sworn in. Given that he hasn’t done any actual governing yet, he should be at the height of his popularity, since he technically hasn’t had the chance to do anything to start losing the goodwill of the public as yet.
I think, too, it may be that some persons who incorrectly believed Trump would start acting more presidential once elected are learning how wrong they were to harbor such false hopes.
Can you have a failed presidency before you even take office?
It’s fascinating to see how quickly buyer’s remorse has set in. He’s getting nothing from Democrats, nothing from Independents, and even Republicans aren’t so sure. Given the extreme polarization his inability to generate confidence even among his own voters is astonishing.
Good. It’s very sad but in this case I think the patriotic position is to hope that Trump remains weak. Never thought I could feel that way about any president, but then I never thought 46% of the country was stupid enough to elect an orangutan.
ABC’s Matt Dowd (who was chief strategist for Dubya) Tweet:
https://twitter.com/matthewjdowd/status/821331395536715776
These numbers are clearly rigged.
Trump is poised to begin the most awesomest Presidency ever.
Just ask him.
@michael reynolds: I still remember Dave Barry’s column in Feb 1993 which started “One month into the failed Clinton Administration…..”
@C. Clavin:
Trump already tweeted that, comparing it to the pre-election polls, which … uh … accurately pegged that he would lose the popular vote.
@michael reynolds:
Republicans:
“Yes Michael, but really, who cares besides Democrats? We control the Senate, the House, and soon enough, the Supreme Court. We’re going to do as we please no matter how Trump is perceived. Besides, do you really want a President Mike Pence? I didn’t think so.”
The corollary to this is that he enters office with unusually low expectations, and I’m sure it won’t be long before we’re seeing columns saying things like “So he didn’t bring in the gulags or start a nuclear war after all. Greatestest president ever!”
@michael reynolds:
Republicans are racing to accomplish long-held goals (repealing ACA) during the honeymoon period, mostly because they know that after the honeymoon period, Trump is going to be very hard to work with.
I don’t expect (most) Republicans to turn into Putin-loving autocrats. Some of my right-leaning Facebook friends have been posting pro-Putin, pro-Russia stuff, and it’s been heartening to see how quickly and forcefully they’ve been challenged by their fellow partisans.
@al-Alameda:
That depends. Is President Mike Pence going to start a trade war with China or help Putin sabotage the EU and NATO?
@Kylopod:
You’re joking, but you’re probably right – the claims that he’s going to be Hitler 2.0 are going to work in his favor. He’s almost certainly going to be a terrible President, but the chances are he’s not going to be as bad as the worst doom sayers are predicting (not only do the mechanisms of government not allow it, but he doesn’t have anywhere near the focus and discipline that Hitler had, and probably not the intelligence either) – and many are going to look at the results, see they’re not as bad as predicted, and from there go on to “well, he’s not so bad after all”, even if he turns out to be (as likely) the worst President in American history.
@al-Alameda: I have to admit that Pence is looking better as the transition stumbles on. Pence would be fatal for the economy, the environment, and reproductive rights. But he’s probably not bending over for Putin. And being severely over-churched is less severe than the bag of personality and cognitive disorders Trump brings to the table. Pence can, at least, construct an English declarative sentence, even if the content is stupid.
Was there a followup question asked for this one, asking just what they expected from him? The corruption, incompetence and bluster which he has displayed throughout the transition period did not come from out of the blue the morning of November 9th. How on earth could people be surprised?!?!?!?
@george:
Are you confident Kushner and Ivanka don’t have the focus and intelligence?
The electorate being the box of rocks they are, I seriously doubt the average poll respondent actually has a clue what’s going on with the transition. How many do you think could correctly answer, “What post is Rex Tillerson nominated for?” The low approval is, IIRC, not much lower than in late Oct, and is driven more by the Russian reveals than anything in the transition.
If he screws up big time and there are a series of scandals (both probable), his approval will stay down. Otherwise the supposedly liberal MSM will normalize him and the Mighty Right Wing Wurlitzer will boost him.
@george:
How long will it take for the mechanism to stop working with Trump & his hangers-on throwing sand in the gears? No, he’s not going to be Hitler 2.0, but he might be Nero 2.0.
He is advanced. He is such a great President that he has finished his honeymoon period before even taking office.
@gVOR08: I agree, to a point. With a Pence Presidency we would still want all of the questions of Russian involvement with the campaign answered, and the question of what did Pence know and when did he know it would hang over him.
He wouldn’t be a good President. He would even be a bad President. But, he would probably be an American President.
Someone had the great idea that Obama should resign on his next to last day, which would make Biden President for a day.
Brilliant. Best thing that could come from this past election.
I wish it would happen.
@C. Clavin: it would also mess up all of Trump’s new stationary, and the commemorative tickets.
@gVOR08: Even allowing that apples don’t fall far from trees, this assertion seems a stretch. What evidence is there that Ivanka is some sort of megalomaniac like her father? As for Kushner, according to HL92 he’s hampered with the same intellectual shortcomings as Trump without the drive to bull past them. He’s there for the graft and because Ivanka either wants to live near her dad or needs to–and I don’t want to entertain any thoughts about what that would be about.
@george:
Great, so we are at risk of having a stupid, unfocused, and undisciplined Hitler.
Pence would be a terrible President, but infinitely preferable to Trump. It is anathema on the inter-tubes to compare anyone to Hitler, but Trump is very comparable to Hitler as Chancellor in January of 1933. Remember, Hitler was legally installed, but then immediately started making appointments and assuming governmental powers that destroyed the ability of the government to oppose him. When people talk about the US “System” blocking Trump’s worst excesses, there are two things that are already apparent: 1) The “system” is led by department heads that will be appointed by Trump and Trumps lackeys, or in the case of people like Tillerson, chosen by enemies of the US. Trump will have the ability to overthrow any bureaucratic opposition, or at least throwing those agencies into such confusion they won’t be able to stop him when he acts extra-legally. 2) The Republican Party controls the entire Congress (and will very quickly control the Supreme Court) and they have shown they are completely incapable of serving as the firewall against Trump. Remember, the President controls the entire executive branch, and the only thing that prevents him from ignoring Congress is the threat of impeachment. The Republicans are incapable of that and the Democrats can’t do it alone.
I know that this sounds over the top, and I hope to God I am proven wrong. But since grade school when I first learned about what the Nazis did I have asked myself, “Why couldn’t rational, decent people recognize what was happening and stop it?” One conclusion is that most people don’t have the ability to recognize when something is different as a matter of kind rather than as a matter of degree. The US has never given such power to someone like Trump before and it is already obvious that too much hope is being put into the idea that our institutions will be able to operate normally. They will not.
Here’s what would disprove this scenario: If Trump’s Attorney General’s officials chases down corruption in the Trump administration. If Congress investigates such corruption. If senior Trump Administration officials are removed from office. If Congress investigates Trumps ties to Russia. If Trump is unable to fire or sideline the career people in State, Finance, Legal and Intelligence and they are able to block his excesses. If Trump doesn’t start a war in order to divert attention from what he is doing, a war that may very well be a nuclear one.
Here’s the early warning signs that this is what is coming to pass: Trump appoints the worst and most corrupt officials in all positions in government (check). The Republican Congress holds no meaningful investigations (this seems apparent already). If the Trump appointees are able to sideline, fire or destroy career officials to keep them from blocking him. If he assumes powers and acts on them before or even after courts rule that he has overstepped, or more generally, if he ignores laws or judicial rulings, claiming that they don’t apply to him as president. And worst of all, if he starts a war, or launches a nuclear attack in order to create a sense of crisis and assume war powers.
@george: I wasn’t joking really, just engaging in a little hyperbole for rhetorical effect (something I have a habit of doing).
The absurd lowering of expectations is something that goes back at least to W. and was used with Sarah Palin when she ran for vp, before being applied to Trump.
When it comes to Trump, the working theory I’ve had for a while now (and I’ve expressed it here repeatedly) is that it’s all about timing. He was probably always going to outperform the polls, but if the election had been held a week after the release of the Access Hollywood tape or his fight with the Khans, he’d probably have lost. On the other hand, I bet he’d have won if it had been that period right before the debates after the pneumonia incident. The basic pattern I saw all year was that the polls would swing toward Hillary whenever he was the target of negative coverage and away from her whenever she was. The conventional notion that he was somehow immune to negative media attention or even benefited from it was never quite right. The evidence suggests he’s damaged by this stuff–but it’s always temporary damage, like in a children’s cartoon.
Also, I truly don’t think the media is prepared to deal with his level of brazen dishonesty. All politicians lie, but Trump has pioneered something I call a “sky is red” lie, where he states something plainly and squarely false–no lawyerly semantic games, no rhetorical tricks–and says it with utter confidence. Like the time he denied reports that Trump Steaks were defunct by holding up a steak bearing the label of a different company, or when he claimed to have scored one of the largest electoral victories in history, or his recent statements about how he’s going to replace Obamacare with a plan that leaves no one without coverage. It is in fact totally plausible that tomorrow he’ll claim with a straight face never to have committed adultery or suffered bankruptcy. It wouldn’t be one whit less ridiculous than things he has already said.
Indeed, that Hillary lie everyone always talks about–her claiming to have been under sniper fire in Bosnia–is an excellent example of the difference between Trump dishonesty and more standard lies coming from politicians. After she was caught lying about this claim, she apologized and never brought it up again. If Trump had been caught falsely making such a claim about himself, he’d have doubled down and insisted it was absolutely true and continued to mention it at every opportunity, and all his surrogates on Fox and CNN and everywhere else would be defending it.
There simply is no precedent for this, and it’s a real open question how the media will react. No matter what he does while in office, what policies he tries to implement, he and all his surrogates will be out there on TV and Twitter loudly and confidently proclaiming to be doing something entirely different and boasting about how awesomely successful he has been and how he has utterly crushed all the naysayers.
I’m not saying this will necessarily work. But there’s no longer any question that he has benefited from being underestimated, and when I hear all this cluck-clucking about how he’s inevitably going to screw up (politically, I mean; he’s virtually certain to be a disaster substantively), I fear I’m hearing the same sort of complacency that helped get him to this point in the first place.
Trump is so unpopular that he is having to advertise for people to attend his inaugural.
https://twitter.com/Almonte/status/821077526474817538/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
I hate Pence’s positions, and he appears to pathological in his hatred of gays, but I’ll still take him over Trump. I think four years of Trump and most of our allies will defect to a less threatening superpower, namely China. They already appear more stable than a Trump-led US.
