Why Would Anyone Pay $400,000 to Hear Barack Obama Speak?
In this morning’s posting on former President Obama’s $400,000 speech to an investment bank’s annual conference, I focused on the ethical considerations. The short version: I’m not particularly concerned about this particular instance but have broader concerns about the possibilities. In this post, I focus on the related question: Why would anyone possibly pay $400,000 to have Barack Obama, from whom we’ve all heard quite a lot over the last nine-plus years, give a one-hour talk?
Loren DeYoung Schulman‘s suggestion that he would “be candid with them about the problems he saw they caused / can help fix” strikes me as implausible. Obama does indeed have unique experiences and he’s also an exceptionally bright man. And a terrific public speaker. But he’ll weigh in repeatedly on the problems he sees in the country, with our political system, with Wall Street, and the like for free over the next few months. That’s just inherent in who he is.
Given that Obama isn’t likely to hold high office again and isn’t currently influential with those who do, it’s also improbable that the leadership at Cantor Fitzgerald think they’ll get at least $400,001 worth of influence over policy.
The more likely answer is along the lines of MarkedMan‘s observation in the comments to the previous post: “Booking big name speakers has virtually nothing to do with politics or hoping to influence policy, it’s all about demonstrating just how important your trade show is.”
A previous employer built a substantial amount of its fundraising strategy around attracting powerful and/or big name speakers. We frequently hosted sitting or former heads of state, foreign ministers, ministers of defense, or chiefs of defense for conferences and high-profile speeches. We held an annual awards banquet handing out honors to similar folks, often adding a prominent figure from the business and/or entertainment industry. These proved so successful that we eventually spun that off to three annual awards dinners, under slightly different branding strategies, in Washington, New York, and a major European capital. Doing this ensured that corporate donors would shell out ever-higher prices to sponsor the events and buy up tables to entertain their executives and clients. At the highest levels of sponsorship, there was some expectation of being able to hobnob with the honored dignitaries in a pre-banquet cocktail party.
Presumably, some hoped that this would yield some sort of policy influence through networking. And maybe it did. But, for the most part, I suspect the main lure was simply being able to brag about the tangential association. Even the rich and famous love to have their picture taken with a former president or prime minister, a sitting secretary of state or defense, or a particularly powerful general or admiral.
Obama isn’t going to supply anything close to $400,000 worth of wisdom in his talk. And he’ll bring even less influence over Trump administration policy. But his presence will certainly make attending the conference substantially more desirable and memorable. Whether that’s worth $400,000 I haven’t the foggiest; but presumably the organizers think he will.
I’m going to guess there was something like a bidding war between organizations for the privilege of being the first group that the former President spoke to after leaving office. As you say, this was about prestige and bragging rights on the part of the sponsor (“Hey look at us! We got Obama and you didn’t!”) than anything else.
As for Obama accepting the money, it’s like a home buyer who is so desperate to make sure they get the house of their dreams that the put in a contract well above asking price. He’d be stupid not to accept it, and Barck Obama is not stupid.
And?
Honestly, if someone wants to waste half a million for a photo-op, that’s their business. If it’s their money to waste, then go right ahead. Are they stealing from taxpayers or stockholders? No – ok then. Did they do something illegal or unethical to get that money? No – ok then. Why do we care they just in it for the bragging rights? Isn’t that the whole point of a keynote speaker, hearing from someone famous who’s time is worth more then your whole year? It’s groupie time for the professionals after all.
Personally, I think its a waste of money but I think $5 coffee is a waste of money. I think it will be a waste when Trump inevitably demands more just so he can brag he brings in more then Obama. The liberal in me thinks of how many soup kitchens could be stocked with that money. Somehow I suspect the conservatives among us are not thinking the same thing.
Let’s make a different assumption than tribal status. Let’s not assume that Reagan’s million dollar payoff was so the Japanese could feel cool, and let’s not assume Obama’s sweet luchre is about taking selfies with an ex-prez.
Instead, let’s assume the purpose of paying presidents piles o’ cash is to communicate a message to future holders of that office. What would the likely content of that message be?
Hell, even I’ve been paid to give speeches or attend an event. I’ve even been dragooned into teaching at a book conference, God help the ‘students.’ I can put a few butts in seats. My wife can put more butts in seats. Suzanne Collins could put a hell of a lot of butts in seats. I doubt anyone gets anything useful from any of us, but the organizers fill the venue, and that’s the whole point. If you’re organizing an event you want to be able to signal seriousness by saying ‘So and so will be keynoting.’
And really, Republicans who are now turning a blind eye to wholesale violations of the emoluments clause of the US Constitution that they revere so long as it’s the 2d amendment, turning a blind eye to straight up bribery by hostile foreign governments (China) and participating in a cover-up of a hostile foreign power’s (Russia) attacks on our election, need to permanently shut the fwck up.
@KM: I’m not offering a criticism but an explanation. Indeed, in this particular case, I think the explanation obviates most of the obvious criticisms.
Even when I was criticizing Hillary Clinton for the optics of her accepting large amounts of money to give speeches when it was obvious that she would run for president—and for her husband leveraging her status as sitting Secretary of State to wrangle donations—I fully acknowledged this phenomenon. Even in cases where there’s a real conflict of interest, there’s also a legitimate non-policy-influence value to the speeches.
“The liberal in me thinks of how many soup kitchens could be stocked with that money. Somehow I suspect the conservatives among us are not thinking the same thing.”
And they realist in me suspects Obama won’t be giving it to soup kitchens. BTW – at which soup kitchen are you working this weekend?
@Ben Wolf:
All due respect, you think like an employee. You think that money changes hands and thus a boss-employee relationship has been established. When I do paid events I never, ever even ask the organizers what they want me to say. I won’t tell even a middle school principal what I’m going to say. On the few occasions someone has asked to see my Power Point (Keynote, actually) I tell them to fwck off. The people who’ve paid me have zero call on my downstream, that’s just not how this stuff works.
Obama is worth about 12 million, according to the Google. Plus, the Obamas have a book deal for 65 million – just a wee bit more than I get paid for a book. 400k is nice but it doesn’t buy anything but a speech, some glad-handing, and polite noises about the food. Obama can go anywhere and give speeches, and if he doesn’t give them to one bunch of rich guys he can give it to another for the same price. Guys who have 12 million in the bank, and 65 million coming from Penguin, don’t get bought for 400k.
@michael reynolds:
Lighten up, it’s just a thought experiment. Besides, becoming Obama’s boss doesn’t track with the assumption in our experiment: what message is being communicated to future presidents?
Any ideas?
I don’t mean to denigrate the former president, nor indeed anyone who accepts enormous speaking fees, but this isn’t about Obama, nor anything he might say, interesting and entertaining though it might be.
Among big corporations and other entities that can afford to fling around vast sums of money to pay speakers/entertainers, this is basically a dick-measuring contest. “You got John Kerry in to talk to your group? Ha-ha, WE got Barack Obama. OUR dick is bigger than YOUR dick.”
About 15 years ago, there was a company in Boston that paid Celine Dion $75,000 to sing the theme from The Titanic at one of their conferences. She arrived, sang the song, picked up her check, and departed. No concert, just the one song. The company also paid for for her chartered flight from and back to Canada, and a room at the Ritz-Carlton in case she wanted to relax there for an hour or so before returning home.
The point of this was to get the bragging rights. That day, the company had the biggest dick in Boston.
You know what a “bsd,” is don’t you?
@Ben Wolf:
The idea being communicated to future presidents is: once I’m out of office I’m going to give speeches – the only transferable skill a politician has. Obama is 55 and in good health. What do you expect him to do? Pick up a barista shift at Starbucks? All politicians know is how to give speeches and some of them can write. So Obama’s going to give speeches and write.
Cantor is a $10 billion LP with an exceedingly healthy balance sheet.
Why would they pay (a deductible) $400k for a speech?
Because they can …
@michael reynolds:
It’s been a while since we’ve had a President that young who has left office. Kennedy would have been 51 at the end of a hypothetical 2nd term. Carter was defeated when he was 57 and he managed to find several productive things to do with the intervening 36 years. Clinton was 55 in 2001, and he’s taken advantage of the speaking tour circuit and worked with GHWB and GWB on a couple international relief efforts. Obama could contribute on much the same level, but somehow I doubt President Trump will be asking him to help with anything anytime soon.
Given that he could be around for another 30 years or more, I’m sure we’ll be hearing from Obama in some way in the future.
@Doug Mataconis:
Based on the program statement for his Library…in a big way.
Earning $400K for an hour’s work seems to a lot of us who have worked for a living a bit crazy, but i think that says more about the state of inequality in our system than it says about any specific relationship between Obama and Cantor or Obama and Wall Street.
There’s a logic that says, “If those people don’t hate you, then you aren’t representing me”. I do not endorse that logic. I think that a president who represents me needs to be able to make people squirm. I think that’s a core skill, actually. But if he or she makes them squirm in private and makes progress on issues I care about in a way that let’s them think “Well, that could have been a lot worse” and so they sort of like him or her? That’s the mark of doing it really, really well.
I think we have a lot of trouble these days figuring out what signals to believe and who to trust.
@michael reynolds:
Apparently there’s some confusion over agency: what message is being communicated to future presidents by the person or persons paying the money?
Obama is immaterial to this, it’s about the payor and the future payee, not the current.
No one? No one can think of a likely answer to our thought experiment? It’s easy to play folks, just examine the proposition: what message is being communicated to future presidents by making ex-presidents very wealthy? Making it easier to play is that we know what sort of people the payors are: wealthy, powerful people who want to get more wealthy and more powerful.
Doug! Start us off, James seems shy today.
@Ben Wolf:
Consider our silence the way we passively / aggressively say “we’re just not interested in encouraging you to set off on yet another lecture. They’re exhausting and, frankly,
just not much fun to sit through”.
I can only speak to the dynamics of trade shows and i suspect Michael can only speak to book shows, and so can’t speak for this specific speech. But most of the speeches the ex prez give are of the convention/conference/trade show variety. And the industry the organizers of those shows care about is the convention/conference/trade show industry. They aren’t booking exP’s for keynotes to influence policy on what the show happens to be about because they don’t care about those policies. For the big firms they may do a medical device show this week, a machine tool show the next and a printing show after that. Sure, there are all kinds of speakers about industry issues but those are small potatoes and handled by a bunch of committees and special interest groups. When the Med device industry wants to influence politicians they do it through their lobbying groups not with a trade show keynote speaker.
Like Michael, I’ve been paid to speak at several events. The most I ever got for a speaking engagement was $8K. Why? Because I’ve produced some TV Series that people have liked. I showed up, spoke for an hour, and got an $8K check.
The organizers paid me that much because I was able to attract enough fanboys to hear me speak. 1000 fanboys at $25 per head means a good profit for the organizers. And I wasn’t even the biggest speaker that event.
So, based on my small sample, Obama is definitely worth $400K.
If someone wants to pay it, it means he’s worth it.
Cantor Fitzgerald is engaging in some branding, advertising, if you will.
I’d rather be branded as having paid a fee of $400,000 to have a normal and dignified ex-president speak, than having paid $400,000 to have an impulsive and aggressively non-dignified President Donald Trump speak.
Also, these days national network ads during shows cost $200,000 to $500,000 for 30 seconds or $400,000 to $1,000,000 for a pharmaceutical spot that has a 30 second disclaimer as to why a married 55 year old guy should not use Cialis before he ‘dates’ his 22 year old secretary.
These days it’s all about the brand, right?
Trump was paid millions of dollars to endorse ACN, a multi-level marketing firm. I was treasurer at our synagogue when a congregant who was an ACN rep wanted us to go with their “program (it involves finding a group of people who are willing to go with a particular provider for cable, phone, utility or almost any service with regular monthly bills. ACN will negotiate a “preferred” rate and take a cut). She was pretty low in the food chain at ACN so they got some senior people to pitch it and provided the finances. ACN has Trump written all over it, IMO. Classic MLM, the people at the bottom pay a few hundred bucks to represent the, get peanuts while the people higher up reap the big bucks. Think a much worse version of Amway. Our president, a true scam artist in every way possible.
Bottom line was I did the math and if we had gotten 50 families to switch their bundled service our synagogue would have gotten about $1,100 annually. The people at the top would have gotten about $10,000 a year.
