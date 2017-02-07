Ninth Circuit To Live Stream Hearing In Muslim Travel Ban Order Appeal
The Ninth Circuit will be making the oral argument in the appeal of Judge Robart’s order halting an Executive Order issued by President Trump barring travel from seven majority Muslim nations.
You can access the stream, by clicking this link. Oral argument begins at 6:00pm Eastern time. If you miss the hearing, it should still be available listen to once oral argument has ended.
I’ve also embedded the YouTube code, so you should be able to listen from here as well:
Comments
It’s all happening about 10 blocks from my office.
Some in my office are streaming it.
Disappointed that Kazinski isn’t on this panel. His opinion would be epic.
@Hal_10000: Isn’t Kazinski the Unabomber?
@Gustopher: nice!
Live streaming, judge ito would be proud.
