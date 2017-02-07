  • Facebook
Ninth Circuit To Live Stream Hearing In Muslim Travel Ban Order Appeal

Doug Mataconis   ·   Tuesday, February 7, 2017   ·   4 Comments

The Ninth Circuit will be making the oral argument in the appeal of Judge Robart’s order halting an Executive Order issued by President Trump barring travel from seven majority Muslim nations.

You can access the stream, by clicking this link. Oral argument begins at 6:00pm Eastern time. If you miss the hearing, it should still be available listen to once oral argument has ended.

I’ve also embedded the YouTube code, so you should be able to listen from here as well:

Comments

  1. al-Alameda says:
    Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 18:15

    It’s all happening about 10 blocks from my office.
    Some in my office are streaming it.

  2. Hal_10000 says:
    Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 19:04

    Disappointed that Kazinski isn’t on this panel. His opinion would be epic.

  3. Gustopher says:
    Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 00:23

    @Hal_10000: Isn’t Kazinski the Unabomber?

  4. bill says:
    Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 08:24

    @Gustopher: nice!

    Live streaming, judge ito would be proud.

