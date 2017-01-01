OTB Caption Contest Winners

The Changing Of The Guard Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







Muhammed Elshamy / Getty Images



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

Third: Franklin – The high electricity bill inadvertently resulted in the DEA conducting a no-knock raid for pot-growing. RIP Fido.

Second: CSK – President-elect Trump ordered his Secret Service detail to dress appropriately for the season.

First: john430 – Israeli Embassy in D.C. (note Stars of David) celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas and Obama’s leaving office.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guarneri – Georgetown students immediately protested Ivankas new home as a blatant example of mocking micro-aggression for its passive / aggressive, nut buster / snowflake themes.

Paul Hooson – “Oy vey! I just got the electric bill!”

barbintheboonies – This will keep the nuts away, from attacking us snowflakes.

jd – “9-1-1? Help! I can’t get out of my house and it’s *broiling* in here!”

al-Alameda – All is quiet on the West Bank Front

DrDaveT – So that’s what the coal in the stockings was for