OTB Caption Contest Winners
The Changing Of The Guard Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
Muhammed Elshamy / Getty Images
✰ THE WINNERS ✰
First: john430 – Israeli Embassy in D.C. (note Stars of David) celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas and Obama’s leaving office.
Second: CSK – President-elect Trump ordered his Secret Service detail to dress appropriately for the season.
Third: Franklin – The high electricity bill inadvertently resulted in the DEA conducting a no-knock raid for pot-growing. RIP Fido.
HONORABLE MENTION
Guarneri – Georgetown students immediately protested Ivankas new home as a blatant example of mocking micro-aggression for its passive / aggressive, nut buster / snowflake themes.
Paul Hooson – “Oy vey! I just got the electric bill!”
barbintheboonies – This will keep the nuts away, from attacking us snowflakes.
jd – “9-1-1? Help! I can’t get out of my house and it’s *broiling* in here!”
al-Alameda – All is quiet on the West Bank Front
DrDaveT – So that’s what the coal in the stockings was for
ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL
Having not fared so well with darker forces, George Soros annoints the Sugar Plum Fairy as the 2020 Democratic Party Presidential candidate.
Randolph and Mortimer Duke take aim in the War On Christmas this time.
Comments
Thank you Rodney and regulars here. This caption was my favorite of the many I posted. I found this photo pretty inspirational this week…
