Trump Golf Courses Displaying Fake Time Magazine Cover Featuring Donald Trump

Several of Donald Trump’s golf courses are hanging a Time Magazine cover featuring the President that turns out to be entirely fake:
The framed copy of Time magazine was hung up in at least five of President Trump’s clubs, from South Florida to Scotland. Filling the entire cover was a photo of Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” the big headline said. Above the Time nameplate, there was another headline in all caps: “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS . . . EVEN TV!”
This cover — dated March 1, 2009 — looks like an impressive memento from Trump’s pre-presidential career. To club members eating lunch, or golfers waiting for a pro-shop purchase, it seemed to be a signal that Trump had always been a man who mattered. Even when he was just a reality TV star, Trump was the kind of star who got a cover story in Time.
But that wasn’t true.
The Time cover is a fake.
There was no March 1, 2009, issue of Time magazine. And there was no issue at all in 2009 that had Trump on the cover.
In fact, the cover on display at Trump’s clubs, observed recently by a reporter visiting one of the properties, contains several small but telling mistakes. Its red border is skinnier than that of a genuine Time cover, and, unlike the real thing, there is no thin white border next to the red. The Trump cover’s secondary headlines are stacked on the right side — on a real Time cover, they would go across the top.
And it has two exclamation points. Time headlines don’t yell.
“I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover,” Kerri Chyka, a spokeswoman for Time Inc., wrote in an email to The Washington Post.
So how did Trump — who spent an entire campaign and much of his presidency accusing the mainstream media of producing “fake news” — wind up decorating his properties with a literal piece of phony journalism?
The Trump Organization did not respond to questions this week about who made the cover and why it was displayed at Trump clubs. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to say whether Trump had known that the cover wasn’t real.
“We couldn’t comment on the decor at Trump Golf clubs one way or another,” Sanders wrote in an email.
The cover seems to fit a broader pattern for Trump, who has often boasted of his appearances on Time’s cover and adorned his Trump Tower office with images of himself from magazines and newspapers. Trump has made claims about himself — about his charitable giving, his business success, even the size of the crowd at his inauguration — that are not supported by the facts.
In this case, Trump’s golf clubs might seem like places where he wouldn’t need to stretch the truth. Reality is flattering enough. The clubs are monuments to Trump’s success — they bear his name and are filled with his images. But, still, his staff added an extra trophy that was phony.
It is not clear who created this fake Time cover — or why.
Its date might be a clue: March 1, 2009, was the season debut of Trump’s show “The Celebrity Apprentice.” But a transcript of that show offers no answers. In that episode, various B-list celebrities competed to sell cupcakes, and Trump fired comedian Andrew Dice Clay for poor performance. Nobody mentioned Time magazine.
While it’s not difficult to mock up a fake cover using graphic-design software, whoever made this one sought out real Time headlines, to add to the fake.
There are secondary headlines on the Trump cover that tout stories on President Barack Obama, climate change and the financial crisis. Two of those are taken from a real March 2, 2009, issue of Time, which featured actress Kate Winslet on the cover. But the issue makes no mention of Trump.
Time’s publisher has asked the golf courses to take down the fake covers, but there’s no indication that any of them have done so as of yet. To be honest, I’m not sure that Time would have any legal recourse against them if they don’t, although one would imagine that now that the truth is out there would be at least some effort by management to bring an end to the embarrassing incident rather than continue to gather attention by knowingly displaying a fake news magazine cover as if it were real.
Beyond that, it’s not really a surprise that Trump would do something like this. His entirely real estate empire is built around the idea of promoting the Trump name about all else. Wandering into any of his properties in New York City or elsewhere means one is bombarded with a wide variety of Trump-related branding on everything from the bottled water to bathroom fixtures. Each property seems to have a huge display of Trump-branded products ranging from clothing to wine and water, most of them items that can’t be purchased anywhere other than on Trump-branded properties thanks in small part to the fact that various retailer ended their business relationships with the President after he made offensive and obviously racist remarks about Mexicans and other minorities at the start of his Presidential campaign. Given that, it’s not surprising that you’d also encounter a news magazine cover featuring “The Donald.” What’s odd about it is that someone would consider it necessary to create a fake cover rather than utilizing a copy of any of the numerous number of times that Trump has in fact been featured on the cover of Time or one of the other news magazines. There’s even one from this past December that has Trump on the cover as the “Person Of The Year.” It’s just, well, so very strange.
One clue as to why it may have been done, though, can be found in what ends up being another one of Donald Trump’s lies, namely the success of his reality television show. On repeated occasions both before he was running for President and after he had entered the race, Trump made the claim that The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice were top-rated shows and that NBC and his producer had “begged” him to stay with the show rather than running for President. He’s repeated it so often that it’s become something he must obviously truly believe. The only problem is that it quite simply isn’t true because if you look at the ratings it’s clear that neither show was the ratings success he claimed it to be. The Apprentice, for example, was only a Top Ten show for its first season when it was ranked as the 7th most-watched show with an average of about 20.7 million viewers per episode. That was the only season in which it was in the top ten, and by Season Four in 2005 it had fallen out of the Top 25 shows and kept falling to the point where it was the 113th ranked show in the final season that aired in 2010. (Source) Celebrity Apprentice, meanwhile, was never a Top 10 or Top 25 show. In its first season it ranked 48th with an average of 11.00 million views, and by the final Trump iteration of the series in 2015, it was ranked 67th with an average of just 7.6 million viewers. (Source) In other words, yet another one of Trump’s claims to fame is based entirely on a lie. Given that, it’s not too hard to undertand why he’d have fake news magazine covers hanging in his properties.
Comments
What a pathetic little man he is. This level of insecurity is really pathological.
G. H. W. Bush didn’t know what the price of milk was.
Dukakis got his picture taken looking stupid in that helmet.
Howard Dean whooped it up a bit on stage.
Seemingly tiny things that ruined them.
Yet nothing seems to ruining this guy. Not grabbing pu$$y. Not lying thru his teeth constantly. Not posted phoney magazine covers. He’s the most teflon of anyone we have considered teflon before.
What kind of serious human being does this? This guy is Flounder with inherited money. (And really good hair!!!)
How in the world we are going to get thru a real crisis is beyond me.
*RIP to Stephen Furst, who played the “real” Flounder
So even fake news is just projection…
I’m surprised he didn’t make himself Man of the Year.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl: Indeed, this has just proven that, for various reasons, a sizable portion of the country is eager to be conned. The next dictator may not be so mentally ill and clueless. It’s a scary thought.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
Do most people actually know the price of milk? That always seemed like a weird criteria for me, because most people either get milk or don’t get milk. They don’t stand around trying to decide if milk is worth it today.
@Stormy Dragon:
That’s the weird thing about it. Trump was the 2016 Time Person of the Year. They could’ve just displayed that cover.
This president is such a freak. But a jerky freak. There’s that.
Terrible time for a crackdown on drugs.
@Doug Mataconis:
Not if you are a world class narcissist. (plus I suspect the covers in question have been up for sometime, not just recently.)
The Person of the Year cover simply says President of the United States.
Not that Trump is killing it with Apprentice or that Trump is hitting on all fronts.
Many of the other Time covers are just not flattering. My favorite is “Meltdown”.
http://time.com/4528468/donald-trump-time-cover-2/
http://americantribune.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/TrumpNews-001.jpg
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
“Nothing to See Here” is pretty good, too.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
Vir Cotto died? NO! =(
Why does God hate the cast of Babylon 5 so much?
@Stormy Dragon:
No but most people buy their own if they need it so they can ballpark it. The criteria is more “are you aware of what a staple costs because you need to obtain it yourself” then an actual price point check. Someone like Trump doesn’t touch the bills so he’d have no goddamn idea it might drain the budget as opposed to a middle-class person who’s spouse does the shopping but is vaguely aware of how much it would cost should they need to purchase it. If milk went to $15 a half-pint, Trump would neither know nor care; said middle-classer would *definitely* know and feel it in everything from the actual milk to the price of coffee or restaurant food.
Milk is an ingredient in so much that the price of it serves as poor vs rich sanity check. If you don’t know or care that milk is expensive right now, it means you have enough money to burn that very little will phase you.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
Not only did all the ghastly things he said and did not ruin him, they actually improved his ratings.
Call Mexicans rapists? Huzzah!
Deride John McCain for being a P.O.W.? Yippee!
Make fun of a physically handicapped reporter? Hallelujah!
Call Carly Fiorina a dog? Right on!
Boast about grabbing women by their pussies? Excellent!
This country has a lot more ugly, sleazy, trashy people than I thought.
@KM:
I buy all my own groceries, but I have no clue what the individual prices for things are. I only know what I spend per week in total.
There really is nothing he won’t lie about. And why not? It’s not like he’s had to pay any consequences for his blatant lies. In fact, he gets rewarded. Why would he expect that to change?
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl: Right? Howard Dean must start every day going “WTF? How did I get taken down by a whoop and he’s president?”
I am not an intellectual property lawyer, but “To be honest, I’m not sure that Time would have any legal recourse against them if they don’t” seems incorrect to me, in that there is a copyright on the Time logo, and Trump is violating it by using it for a fake cover.
For what it’s worth, Snopes has debunked the whole meme about Bush Sr. not knowing how a grocery scanner worked.
As for the price of milk, I would imagine that anyone who has been President for four or eight years and has all their shopping done for them isn’t really aware of the price of ordinary goods. That holds true for the Clinton’s and Obama’s as much as it does the Bush’s.
@Moosebreath:
*stage whisper*Trademark
@KM: That reminds me of the story of how Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were supposedly captured when they tried to flee during the French Revolution. They had stopped at an inn, pretending to be a middle-class family. The innkeeper was suspicious, and asked Louis XVI how many eggs he wanted in his omelette. Louis, not having the faintest idea of cooking, answered “a dozen”. At which point the cat was out of the bag….
(OT, but a good muckraking article about the labor conditions at the Chinese factory that makes Ivanka Trump shoes. Looks like lil’ Ivanka has picked up the Col. Schultz “I know NOSSING! I see NOSSING!” attitude of Dear Old Dad.)
@Stormy Dragon:
Which means you are doing well enough you don’t *have* to check the individual prices of things to find the cheapie version. Again, its not that you know the price down to the penny but rather that fact that you have enough financial security to be comfortable *not* having the information on hand. To be fair, I only know how much it is ($1.19 qt price locked) because I obsessively price check everything as I grew up poor – it’s a hard habit to break even though I have plenty to spare should it actually be $15.
For some people, not knowing the price of milk means you aren’t struggling…. and are thus out of touch with their experiences. That’s why it keeps getting asked. It’s a good Other check.
@Doug Mataconis:
Agree (but I bet Barbara had an idea–the First Family pays for their own food, IIRC).
And agree with Stormy that it’s a weird bit of criteria. I do all of the grocery shopping, and I can guarantee you that my husband wouldn’t have any idea what I pay for milk, so even in a “normal” household the non-shopper isn’t going to be able to recite this type of trivia. He could probably ballpark it–I’m the same way with fueling my car–I might note the price per gallon when I fill up, but unless it’s a dramatically different price for a full tank, I probably would be a few cents off if asked.*
* I work from home, so I go a while between fill ups…I’d probably have a better sense of this if I filled my tank weekly like my husband does.
@KM:
I realize that there are some people like that, but my suspicion is the portion of the population that is price sensitive on milk is low enough that it’s more of a gotcha question than a legitimate measure of out-of-touchness. I’d guess 60-70% of the US population doesn’t know what milk costs.
As for Trump’s fake cover, it’s totally in character for him to fake something so it says *exactly* what he wants to flatter him. Doesn’t matter that he made the cover, he has to make the cover *his way*. For god’s sake, he’s fighting with Disney over his AA’s speech!! Disney has always written the speech so that it is generic and inspirational instead of, well, offensive or political in nature. Seems the Buffoon isn’t happy with that….
@Stormy Dragon:
See, I said I was not an intellectual property lawyer…
@Stormy Dragon:
My ballpark guess was $3 for a half gallon, which it looks was off by about 50%, so no, I don’t know the price of milk.
@Jen:
FWIW, I do the shopping and I wouldn’t have any idea what milk costs. No milk drinkers in the house.
@Stormy Dragon: Interesting…I pay a $1.39 a quart, so a half gallon for me would be ~$2.80, so you’re only off by less than 10%…here, for the regular (not organic) stuff.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl: *RIP to Stephen Furst, who played the “real” Flounder
The object of one my all time favorite movies lines:
fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKS0GVvoE9I
@Doug Mataconis: We use it in coffee and I use it for cooking and baking, thus the purchase of a quart size…anything larger would go “off” before we could finish it.
@Jen: In my area two quarts is much more expensive than a half gallon. And two half gallons are much more expensive than a gallon.
Pint $0.99
Quart $1.39
half gallon $1.69
gallon $2.59
@Jen:
I had just looked, and a half gallon is $1.70 at my store.
@Jen:
Get milk that uses UHT pasteurization instead of HTST pasteurization. UHT milk lasts for about three months before going bad.
@Stormy Dragon:
In most of the developed world, all milk is UHT pasteurized, but for some reason the US stubbornly insists on sticking with mostly HTST pasteurization. Supposedly people complain that UHT milk tastes different, but I can’t tell and think it’s largely a psychosomatic complaint.
@SenyorDave: Excellent point. I thought after I’d posted that might be the case.
@Stormy Dragon: Hm. I’ll have to check for that, the price difference might be worth buying the half gallon in that case, even if it does take up more room.
Back on topic to the faux TIME cover…this didn’t surprise me at all. Seems right up his alley to “decorate” with something both fake and self-aggrandizing.
@Stormy Dragon: except that it does depend on a) the kind of milk you’re purchasing, b) when you purchase milk (it does fluctuate), and c) if you purchase milk at all….
On the other hand, you’re not going to say that “milk is $30/gallon”, which is the Louis XVI sort of error I mentioned above.
In Brazil the gotcha question during political debates was even more ridiculous, it was the price of bus fares.
I have been to several amusement parks that have photo booths that allow you to add your photo to a magazine cover. So there are probably Joe Schmoes all over America who have purchased Sports Illustrated covers proclaiming them MVP, or Time covers calling them Person of the Year–but I doubt most of them hang it on their walls, knowing that such covers are just a fun joke. As others have pointed out, Trump’s not just deeply narcissistic and insecure, he’s also extremely tacky.
@KM:
I am very familiar with the prices of the things I buy. Milk is not something I have bought in years and I have no idea what milk costs.
@Facebones:
Howard Dean really didn’t do anything much. The parabolic mike that was used shut out all the crowd noise he was competing with.
