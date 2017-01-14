Will Donald Trump be a “Legitimate” President?
Much is being made of the following statement by Representative John Lewis (D-GA):
In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said he does not believe Donald Trump is a “legitimate president,” citing Russian interference in last year’s election.
Asked whether he would try to forge a relationship with the president-elect, Lewis said that he believes in forgiveness, but added, “it’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”
When pressed to explain why, he cited allegations of Russian hacks during the campaign that led to the release of internal documents from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign co-chairman, John Podesta.
“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis told NBC News.
I respectfully (unlike the President-elect and many of his supporters) disagree with this assessment.*
“Legitimacy” as a basic term, is linked to legality and process. There is no arguing that Trump is the legally elected president. I want to say I have seen some attempts to distinguish between the “legal” president and the “legitimate” president. I am not sure, linguistically or conceptually, what this is supposed to mean.
The bottom line is this: Trump competed under the rules of the Republican Party to win its nomination. He then went on to win the requisite votes in the needed states to earn the majority of electors in the electoral college. Those electors voted in December and those votes were certified in January. In regards to the partisan, statutory, and constitutional processes related to the selection of the President of United States, Donald J. Trump was appropriately elected. As such, one’s normative views of the man does not make him illegitimate. For that matter, that some outside actors engaged in propaganda actions to damage his opponent does not delegitimize his election. If the voters, for whatever reasons, were able to make their own choices at the ballot box, this was a legitimate election.
Even is we expand the definition of “legitimacy” to a broader notion of acceptance, the bottom line is that Trump will in no way be rejected as president in any way that matters. On Friday he will be inaugurated in the same manner as his 44 predecessors. He will receive all the pomp and circumstance commensurate to the office to which he was elected. He will sit at the desk of his choosing in the Oval Office. He will reside in the White House. ”Hail to the Chief” will be played when he enters a room. He will make State of the Union addresses. He will be addressed as “Mr. President,” fly in Air Force One, and cause traffic jams wherever he goes. Foreign head of state will recognize him as the chief executive of the United States. All of these are legitimizing in the symbolic (and real) sense of the term.
I realize that different people may wish to define the word “legitimate” differently than I am doing here (although, ultimately, I am not sure how they can–not liking someone does not make them illegitimate). Still, I am not sure, apart from just trying to find some way to register linguistic opprobrium regarding the President-elect, I am not sure what function calling Trump “illegitimate” performs.
Indeed, I am not so sure that it is isn’t somewhat dangerous (from an institutional health point of view) to cal him “illegitimate” and it certainly is just another way to further contribute to polarization in the country. I would add to this that if one thinks Trump is a terrible choice for president, it is a better long-term strategy to let him fail on his own terms rather than make it seem like his (inevitable?) failure is because he couldn’t do the job, not because his enemies tore him down. At some point I would note that in labeling Trump as “illegitimate” one is actually attacking our institutions, not Trump himself.**
And really, on on level I feel like we are in a silly, schoolyard-like contest in which many Republicans questioned Obama’s legitimacy (see, e.g., the Birther movement) and so so now a lot of Democrats want to return the favor (especially given Trump’s role in that movement). I don’t think this is efficacious (and, indeed, is almost certainly counter-productive in the long-run).
A side note on the Russia issue: I do think that that Russian government tried to influence voter preferences by selectively targeting Clinton. I think, very much, that the Krelim prefers Trump as president because his presidency is more likely to be conducive to Russia geopolitical goals than would have been the case under a President Clinton. Speaking dispassionately, the Russians are free to try and influence world affairs as any country does, so while I may not like it, I can understand it. Still, what truly concerns me is that the PEOTUS seems to not care that a foreign government inserted itself into our campaign process (because it helped him, and he doesn’t want to admit it–not to mention that he loves those who seemingly love him). Someone who seeks the presidency should be zealous in keeping foreign influence out of our politics, especially when it is clear that the national interest of the interfering party is not the same as the national interest of the United States. However, I think that whole situation underscores that Trump is far more interested in the interests of Trump than he is in the interests of the United States. That does not make him illegitimate, but it does make him likely a very bad president.
*The need to tear down John Lewis’ civil rights record is unseemly and unnecessary. And Republicans/conservatives should look in the mirror and wonder why they are frequently considered to be racist given that their knee-jerk reaction when discussing persons involved in the civil rights movement seems to all too often be to denigrate and downplay, if not outright dismiss their contributions to change (as well as to basically minimize conditions in the US at the time and what needed to be done about them). See the links provided for some examples.
**Now, if that is one’s goal, that is a different matter, as if one truly believes in major reform, one has to attack the existing institutional framework. I will leave this for another discussion, but it is important to understand that one cannot simultaneously charge Trump with illegitimacy and not at the same time be attacking the institution of the presidency, our electoral system, and any number of other things in the process. Long-term damage is possible if one is not careful.
Comments
If there comes to be conclusive evidence that Trump and/or his close associates colluded with the Russian government to hack the Democrats’ files and otherwise influence the election—and, no, the public suggestion that they do so, which could easily be seen as mere posturing, doesn’t count—then Lewis would be on firmer ground. Certainly, if there came to be definitive proof that Hillary votes were somehow not counted or fake Trump votes were counted in the three crucial states, the legitimacy of Trump’s Electoral College win would be delegitimated.
But we have no such evidence. Indeed, my suspicion is that Putin and Company believed Hillary would win the election and they were merely trying to embarrass her and make her a less effective president.
@James Joyner: I concur.
Certainly hacking actual votes (of which there is no evidence or even legitimate accusations) would utterly change my opinion. Collusion between the Trump campaign and hackers would also change my assessment.
Agreed. With all of it. He is legitimate and we have to spend the next four years opposing him as a legitimate President. That means filibusters, over-riding vetos, investigating scandals — just as we would with any other President. And I also agree on Russia: his reluctance to even look into it is the most alarming part of this.
Of course, this issue would be remiss without mentioning the BEOTUS’s response. I have many disagreements with Lewis (I grew up in Georgia and, for a while, my mom lived in his district). But the man is a legit American hero and you could never accuse him of neglecting his district.
I think it is somewhat subjective. After years of hearing Obama’s citizenship questioned by Donald Trump I am sure there are a lot of people who would like to return the favor and cast doubt on Trump’s legitimacy as President. And thanks to his bizarre relationship with Russia they have something to use against him in that regard. I also think Lewis knew how Trump would react…tweeting insults. So, Lewis was baiting him to some extent. John Lewis knows how to make bullies show their true colors.
Trump should have been rejected by the electoral college for all of the reasons detailed by Alexander Hamilton.
No, he is not legitimate.
@Steven L. Taylor:
Is Trump a legitimate president? Technically and in reality, yes. But ….
I think you have to place legitimacy in the context of a Republican Party refusal to accept as legitimate the last two 2-term Democratic Party presidents. I’m not sure that many Democrats – both voters and elected officials – are now in the mood to play along with the old rules of the road regarding legitimacy. Republicans rejected those old rules back on Inauguration Day in 1993.
I seriously wonder: Is it really counter productive for Democrats to ‘return the favor’? Well, (1) insofar as we’re polarized and seek no political common ground, ‘yes,’ (2) however, it has to be acknowledged that Republicans paid absolutely no price for their recent 8 year run of extreme obstruction of a Democratic president.
Segregation, and the rest of Jim Crow, was legal, but was it legitimate? Slavery was legal, but was it legitimate?
Just picking the most obvious examples to make the distinction, not suggesting that Trump is as bad as slavery.
He lost the popular vote, he ran a campaign based on dividing America, he won in part due to foreign interference in our elections, and he has not opened up about his connections with that foreign power to the point where it is clear he isn’t compromised. He lacks moral legitimacy.
Trump could, if he wanted to, be a President FOR all Americans, rather than a President OF all Americans. Trump could, if he wanted to, earn legitimacy through his actions even though his election was lacking legitimacy.
But, given his behavior and his campaign, there is no reason to give him the benefit of the doubt at this point.
Also, #NotMyPresident.
I would note that had Trump respected tradition, and made his tax returns public, we would have a much better idea of whether he is financially compromised. Even Nixon released his tax returns.
Our institutions are not just codified in law — a large part of it is tradition. But, now that we live in a post-truth era, I’m not even sure we have institutions that are worth defending anymore. Opinions differ.
The answer is right here:
@Gustopher:
Nailed it !
BTW, the headline line reads “Will Trump be …”, suggesting that his “legitimacy” has yet to be established.
The vote of the people legitimates. He did not win the vote.
A fair process legitimates. This process was corrupted.
The law legitimates.
Give hime one out of three. Not enough. He is legally elected; he is not legitimate.
Several points.
1. I realize this myth has probably already been embraced too tightly for people to give it up but we don’t actually have any…you know…evidence that the Wikileaks stories had any effect on the election. I’m pretty sure that none of you thought it was having an effect before the election. Looking at how Trump actually won, I don’t think you can even make a rational argument supporting the view. Iowa voted for Obama twice but then flipped to Trump because of Wikileaks? Michigan and Pennsylvania went Republican for the first time in a couple decades because of Wikileaks?
2. No one should deny Congressman Lewis’ legacy and heroism, but this is the same guy who publicly crapped on Bernie Sanders’ entirely valid, though comparatively miniscule, role in the Civil Rights Movement for no other reason than Lewis’ petty personal affiliation with Hillary Clinton. As great men age, they often need someone around to protect them from their own failing judgment. Congressman Lewis appears to have reached that point.
3. Do people not understand that Trump is not an ideological conservative and that the Republicans running the House and Senate are, in many aspects of policy, worse than Trump? That, for example, the only thing that ultimately prevents the privatization of Social Security could be Trump’s veto pen? If Trump is as stupid as you say, doesn’t that make you even stupider if you go out of your way to anger and alienate him instead of trying to manipulate him into doing what you want?
4. As big a problem as President Trump may be, he’s not the biggest problem facing us. The more serious issue seems to be the crisis of confidence afflicting so many in reaction to Trump. Much like that middle aged guy who gets himself a sports car and a 20something girlfriend, these folks are desperate to deny they were wrong and obsessed with asserting the authority they think they should still have. A lot of middle aged men ruin their lives and the lives of their families because they can’t handle their crisis. It’s shaping up to be just as ugly for the country as a whole.
Mike
@MBunge:
It was razor-thin in the swing states and he lost by 3 million votes. It is ridiculous to claim that this could not have been the deciding factor. Flatly, utterly ridiculous.
@James Joyner:
One distinction that needs to be made is there is a big difference between “Russia influenced the election” in the sense that they interfered with the actual voting process to change the tabulated outcome and “Russia influenced the election” in the sense that they said something that caused people to vote for a different candidate than they had otherwise been planning to.
I’m somewhat disturbed that much of the news coverage seems to be smearing that distinction to suggest that the two are somehow equivalent.
As far as I am aware “legitimate” is not a legal term. Trump is legally President of the United States, end of story. He’s going to get all the levers of power and the nuclear football. (Will you be sleeping well? I’m old enough to have done duck, cover, and kiss your ass goodbye drills.)
The legitimacy of the election is open to question for at least three reasons: Russian meddling, James Comey, and spectacular conflicts of interest. If these are not fully and impartially investigated, there will be a cloud over every act and decision. And if it is found that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians, if Comey was politically motivated, if Trump profits from his foreign policy, then WTF do we do? But isn’t that better than normalizing this situation?
More depressing is contemplating what the election of Trump says about democracy. It’s bad enough that a chunk of the electorate accepted the CEC’s alternate universe and voted for someone who is obviously unqualified. But if we simply allow a hostile foreign power and a politicized FBI to screw with elections, were dead. And it’s awfully hard to believe there isn’t something a hell of a lot more conspiratorial going on than Putin hating Hillary and Comey being a political naif.
Republicans spent the last eight years painting the sitting President as illegitimate on the basis of nothing. They held endless investigations of nothing for blatantly political reasons. John Lewis may be overstating to call Trump illegitimate, but if he can help the Dems learn to fight a little dirty, more power to him.
Long term damage has already occurred, and will get a lot worse if we continue to allow one side to get away with what they’ve done and insist the other side be pure as the driven snow.
@MBunge:
“Any effect” is clearly an overstatement, of course it had some effect. And there is good evidence that Comey did affect the election by 2 or 3 points, the difference between a loss and what counts as a landslide these days. Lewis cited the Russians, but that’s not the only issue, is it?
Otherwise your argument is that we should ignore the illegitimate aspects of this election because Mike Pence might be worse than Trump?
I agree with Steven and James. Any appeal to the popular vote is a comment on the rules of the game. By the current rules, Trump won.
Also, I don’t actually want Trump to fail. Because that could be dangerous to the rest of us in many ways. There was a sliver of hope that he would transition to being somewhat presidential after the campaign was over, but that hope is gone. Not exactly sure what else to hope for at the moment …
Like or Dislike: 2 1
@MBunge:
I’ve heard plenty of cockamamie theories about this election, but this is the first time I’ve heard anyone suggest Iowa had something to do with the outcome.
Iowa wasn’t the state that determined the president, since Hillary could have won without it. The three closest states Trump won were Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, decided by fewer than 80,000 votes. Had she won those states, she’d have won the election, with or without Iowa. Very little needed to happen to make this occur. A 1% increase in Democrats as a share of the electorate in those three states would have done it. As would a 1% decrease in Republicans. That wouldn’t have been anywhere near what Obama got four years ago, but it would have made all the difference between winning and losing.
One of the most common fallacies in post-election analysis is thinking there’s a single grand theory to explain the results. Close elections never work that way. There are always going to be numerous tiny, marginal things that all by themselves could have changed the outcome. If you want to argue the election shouldn’t have been this close to begin with, fine. But it doesn’t change the fact that matters which you consider trivial could easily have affected the results, simply because only a minuscule amount of people needed to be affected for that to happen.
He’s likely a one term president who goes down in the history books as winning due to a number of strange quirks as well as meddling by both Russia and the FBI Director, and fails because of inexperience, lack of intelligence and wisdom, and personality disorders and poor judgment. By comparison, he greatly elevates any shortcomings of George W. Bush as being the far more wise as well as a much more decent man than himself. I find little to admire about Donald Trump with his politics based on prejudices, weird conspiracy theories, and his mistaken belief that rudeness and dirt ignorance is somehow a political ideology.
If anything, our country needs prayer right now to get through the next four years without some serious international problems that easily could have been avoided with nearly any other president in office but this man.
Like or Dislike: 11 1
@MBunge:
So, even though Trump is showing himself, in these pre-inaugural days, to be the impulsive narcissist greaseball many thought he would be, the bigger problem is that we are not coming together to support our new unthoughtful brash impulsive fact-averse narcissist minority president-elect?
Fantastic. I love this country.
@MBunge:
Given the people he has chosen to surround himself with, why do you think he would veto a bill privatizing social security?
If you want to attack the linguistic accuracy of illegitimate…have at it.
Maybe there is a better word. If there is one that captures the seriousness of this situation, I don’t know it and I consider myself a logophile.
The fact is that Trump spent 5 years doing everything he could to deligitimize Obama; see, Birtherism.
In that sense of the word Trump is far from legitimate.
Legally President? Yes.
But he was elected by Jim Comey and Russia…not the American people.
He doesn’t represent the best interests of the American people.
He does not seem interested in representing all American people.
I refuse to see a man who chooses Russia over our Intelligence Community, flawed as that community may be, as legitimate.
Like or Dislike: 11 0
@MBunge: Shorter MBunge: There is nothing that Trump can do that I will not rationalize away while continuing to claim I don’t support him.
Like or Dislike: 12 0
So why is it that after 8 years of doing everything they could to delegitimize the president, it’s up to the Democrats to put all that aside and be the bigger person? Clearly that strategy, as disruptive and destructive as it is, worked for the GOP. They paid no political price, they not only haven’t been forced to moderate, they are, arguably, even more radical then they were before.
If this is what they want government to be then I don’t see why the Democrats sould unilaterally disarm. I do understand that this knocking down of our institutions is a dangerous game and that is the one thing that has me profoundly worried. But it seems to me the only alternative is to allow the Republicans to simply have their way and do nothing.
These case for “unity” and “coming together” has all the trappings of a hostage situation. Every time I hear about how would should “give Trump chance”, I hear an inexplicable message that says, “nice country you have here, it would be a shame to burn it down”.
The bigger problem to me is the lengths the Republicans are willing to go to in order to stay in power. Simply having a debate of competing ideas is useless becase they know people will reject it, so they use obfuscation and misdirection and then we all wake up and it’s too late.
They have spent more time so far trying to gut ethics rules and parliamentary gymnastics in order to gut a law that they do not now, and never will have an acceptable replacement. On a happy note they have compleatly recovered from their visceral distaste of throat cramming.
Any neutral observer would have no choice but to conclude that these people are only there to support those who have paid their price and they have no interest in the hard work of broad consensus in the framework of the compromise government we have developed since the founding.
I think both the Comey letter and Russia effected the outcome. I also think that lingering hurt feelings about the Democratic primary hurt Hillary Clinton. Of course that was the point of the Russia leaks….piss off those already pissed off Bernie people and they will sit it out and let Trump win.
Republicans have now caught the bus. They will be stuck with Trump and they have no control over him. He has no respect for the law, the rules or the Constitution.
I have no intention of learning how to like the guy, he is not my President. He is “the” President. Not the same thing at all.
Like or Dislike: 10 0
@Rick DeMent: I am not arguing “give Trump a chance”–that is not the point at at. I am questioning this particular line of attack. I am not saying learn to like the guy. This is not a call for unity.
If every 4 to 8 years the party out of power spends that time saying how the other side is illegitimate, the ultimate damage is done to institutions, not parties of politicians.
Like or Dislike: 3 1
Keeping in mind that I am largely in agreement over the disastrous possibilities that are contained in a Trump presidency, I would ask: what does it mean to all of you that he is “not legitimate” –I see a lot of assertions that he is not legitimate, but I see very little as to what that is actually supposed to mean apart from, as I said in the post, a way to signal unhappiness.
Further, it isn’t as if this is the only way (or an especially effective way) to criticize him.
Like or Dislike: 0 1
@Steven L. Taylor:
“Not legitimate” to me means that I owe him no benefit of the doubt, no trust, no loyalty. It’s a statement of what the citizenry owes to this man: nothing but opposition. He is not the legitimate president by standards I recognize, he has legal but no moral authority, so he is at very best to be reluctantly tolerated, and should the opportunity arise, he should be ejected from office.
Like or Dislike: 10 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
I understand that and a big part of me agrees.
It just seems like the Democrats will never be able to get back to being competitive if they cede all the dirty tricks to the opposition. I am faced with a world where all the progress we have made in so many areas, some stretching back to TR, is about evaporate. It seems as if the electorate is now just fine with this civil cold war we seem to be in right now. And if it is a war then I can’t say I would blame anyone for using all the weapons available.
I have no problem with the idea that Trump won. But the Republicans are going to do a lot of throat cramming with no regard for the fact that the US electorate is pretty evenly divided and they know they will face no electoral consequences becase that have utterly convinced their supporters that everyone in opposition is not legitimate. That is the reality on the ground. They have de-legitimized the entire democratic party in the eyes of any of their supporters to the extent that even some progressives believe it. I don;t way the Democrats to haev to go the way of the Tea party. Primaring good people for lack of “purity”. I just don’t see a way out.
The GOP seems to be furiously undermining any ability by any orginazation to get answers to legitimate areas of concern. There will not be any investigations into these allegations against Trump unless he outlives his usefulness to the GOP. In fact I have a good idea that Hillary Clinton will be the target of more investigative scrutiny then Trumps relationship with Russia or any of the conflicts of interest that his business dealings will create.
I hope I’m wrong.
Like or Dislike: 9 0
@Steven L. Taylor: I was not actually referring to anything you said. I know that is not what you are saying at all, but other people are telling us we have to learn and like Trump, or give him a chance or something like that.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
I realize that you aren’t a fan of using the Federalist to interpret the Constitution (unlike Scalia who used it when it was convenient and revised it shamelessly to suit his whims when it wasn’t so convenient. But I digress…)
Nonetheless, it’s pretty clear from Federalist 68 that the president is supposed to be pretty good, not just a byproduct of electoral votes that are mindlessly rubberstamped by the electoral college:
Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption. These most deadly adversaries of republican government might naturally have been expected to make their approaches from more than one quarter, but chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils…
…The process of election affords a moral certainty, that the office of President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications. Talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity, may alone suffice to elevate a man to the first honors in a single State; but it will require other talents, and a different kind of merit, to establish him in the esteem and confidence of the whole Union, or of so considerable a portion of it as would be necessary to make him a successful candidate for the distinguished office of President of the United States.
Is there any doubt that both of those objectives have been badly compromised?
No, Trump is not legitimate. If there is a poster child for one who has talents for low intrigue, it’s him. His acquiescence to Putin makes it that much worse; one of the purposes of the electoral college was to protect the country from foreign powers that oppose our interests, and that clearly is a problem here.
Like or Dislike: 5 0
This is an extremely difficult situation that our Republic finds itself in.
Russia’s strategy is to undermine our democracy and our values and principals.
Trump is really just a tactic.
Unfortunately Trump is choosing to be a useful idiot for Putin.
If Trump wants to be seen as legitimate then I think he needs to embrace the facts and act to earn legitimacy…not thumb his nose at the opposition and say “fwck you, I won”.
That would take a yyuuuge measure of humility…which he does not possess in any measure.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
So why are Democrats getting this lecture and not Republicans? During the Bush years the air was filled with “You hate America! , “Then get out!” and “You support the terrorists!” Siding against the President was seen as traitorous and those evil libs needed to GTFO NOW. Come the Obama years, those same conservatives did *not* leave as they said objectors should but spent 8 years flipflopping and acting like opposing the President is a god-given liberty. Now that they are back in power, chants of “We won, get over it” and “Get out!” fill the air again. That’s 16 years of damaging institution with zero indication they’ll stop but the second libs considered doing the same, they need to re-consider for the institution? Liberals, by and large, did not engage in this kind of juvenile behavior so they’re the one who need monitoring?
This sounds remarkably like an abusive relationship where one partner rages, breaks things, is horribly verbally abusive and everyone goes “Eh, that’s John. He’s an ass but what are you going to do?”. When Mary calls him a son of a bitch in public after she can’t take his taunting anymore, she gets scolded for not being ladylike and respecting the institution of marriage. Mary is expected to conform while John gets to ruin her life with his asshattery because he “won”. God forbid she consider a divorce or force any kind of therapy on the the troublemaker – no, she be the adult and work to keep her marriage afloat. Estrangement is the best that could be hoped for under these circumstances when only one group has any interest or encouragement to keep the institution alive and well.
Like or Dislike: 10 0
@KM:
The abusive boyfriend is an ideal metaphor for today’s GOP.
They complain endlessly in order to gain leverage, not because their complaints are legitimate. There will always be a problem to whine about and a hair that is out of place because attacking flaws (whether real or imagined) help the manipulator to manipulate and to achieve dominance.
The abuser then bristles whenever the victim attempts to turn the tables by using those very same tactics against him. The manipulator is ultimately a hypocrite who never takes responsibility for his own failures because blame is to be used as a weapon.
Liberals are idiots if they put up with that crap. Bullies worry only about those who can bully them back.
Like or Dislike: 7 0
Excellent post, I think your analysis is entirely correct.
Our all-oppositional-all-the-time politics doesn’t really allow for it, but I think a more effective anti-Trump strategy is to give him some rope to hang himself. If he will actually be as bad as his most vociferous opponents believe, then he needs to be allowed some space in order fail on his own accord and then own the results of that failure. Pure and consistent opposition would allow him to shift political responsibility onto Democrats, similar to what GoP opposition did under President Obama. Oppose his policies, sure, but be strategic in picking battles and make sure he owns any failure.
The second problem with the legitimacy argument is that it will only be effective with people who already don’t like Trump – It’s preaching to the choir for them, but it will buttress Trumps support among this supporters and will have little to no effect for anyone else. What, for example, did the birther nonsense get for Republicans? Or what did the “selected, not elected” argument get for the Democrats with Bush? Nothing of any lasting value. Both were two-term Presidents.
Like or Dislike: 0 1
@Andy:
Then why is his current approval rating actually lower than his vote percentage?
President Trump.
He’s got the rope, he has the power to use it, he will do so, and he needs absolutely no help from us doing it. So, all in all you’re taking a very Vichy position.
Like or Dislike: 2 0
@Andy:
Er, it got them a populist 2016 Republican nominee.
Like or Dislike: 2 0
The problem with saying foreign involvement is automatic disqualification is that it makes it even easier to influence an election. Next time you help the person you want to win, and then makes sure that information gets out; automatic illegitimate President as far as the losing side is concerned, even if the help is obviously negligible. The pattern will be set, and will be expanded to ridiculous extents.
There is no advantage that one side takes that won’t be taken, often in a more outrageous way, by the other side when power shifts. All the criticism of Bush by the left (understandable I’d say given the Iraq war) was automatically passed onto Obama by the right. And it wouldn’t have mattered who the Democratic President was, they were always going to be attacked as revenge for the attacks on Bush. Obama being black added to it, but it was going to be there for any Democratic winner.
Its similar to what happened when America boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics because of Afghanistan. It automatically meant the Soviets were going to boycott the 1984 LA Olympics, even though they couldn’t point to an ongoing American invasion – they simply made up their own reasons for payback. Same thing will happen with legitimacy.
Trump won by the rules, and unless some direct involvement is shown, that makes him legitimate. The response has to be to make sure there’s a huge Democratic turnout in the midturns, and in 2020 (assuming Trump makes it that far without being impeached by the GOP senators, who I suspect dislike him even more than the Dems, and for the same reason that intra-religious fights are always worse than fights between religions).
And I still predict he’ll resign before finishing his term, and for the obvious reason – its a very stressful, hard job, and he’s going to be bored with it.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Legal does not equal legitimate.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@george:
Not only did Trump actively encourage Russian interference, but he offered a quid pro quo via his willingness to drop sanctions.
How much more obvious does it need to be?
Like or Dislike: 2 0
@Hal_10000:
Agreed. I’m not going to quibble about his legitimacy. Legally the man will be president in a few days, so legally he’s legitimate.
What I’m focused on, and what needs to be made the subject of constant and unrelenting attention, is his unsuitability for the office.
He may have been elected president, but he is woefully unqualified to serve.
Like or Dislike: 5 0
@michael reynolds:
It’s not a Vichy position – it’s about effective strategy. Do you want opposition to Trump to be effective or not? If your main line of attack is going to be that he is not a legitimate President then your strategy will not be effective based on historical experience.
Trump has a ton of failings and political weaknesses that are easily exploited and IMO it would be counterproductive to focus efforts on claims that his Presidency is illegitimate. You bring up his cratering poll numbers – that’s the result of his own actions, not any dubious claims coming from the progressive camp that he’s not the legitimate President Elect.
Said another way, convincing the majority in this country that he is a bad President is a much easier hill to climb that trying to convince them he’s not the legitimate President. The “bad President” line of attack also doesn’t come with the potential long-term institutional collateral damage that Steven discusses in the body of his post.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Andy:
The Republicans control the entire federal government, yet you’re arguing in earnest that their tactics aren’t effective? Seriously?
Like or Dislike: 2 0
@HarvardLaw92:
“Woefully unqualified to serve”: Yes, yes, and triple yes. Intellectually unqualified, temperamentally unqualified, experientially unqualified, ethically unqualified, and psychologically unqualified. But these are all features rather than bus to an ardent Trumpkin.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@CSK:
I’m not concerned about ardent Trumpkins. I’m concerned about using what promises to be an unending stream of errors (forced and otherwise) to motivate everybody else to step up and throw his behind out of the White House. If it helps us pick up seats in 2018 as well, all the better.
You’re getting ready to have ringside seats for the biggest trainwreck of all time. We’d be fools not to 1) exacerbate that at every opportunity and 2) use it to our advantage.
There is nothing to be gained in this political reality by acting like frightened cats, cowering in the corner and babbling about fairness. The sooner we grow a pair, and take the fight to the enemy, the sooner we start getting our country back.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@MBunge:
As a volunteer who knocked on doors of reliable (past primary voting history) democrats I can assure you I heard hundreds say : “but her emails showed” and “wikileaks shows just how corrupt the democrats have become” as well as variations on that theme.
So, no I can’t prove that the Wikileaks-Russian sponsored propaganda war on Clinton was sufficiently effective to throw the election to Trump. Just my small sampling in my county makes it clear to me that the Trump-Wikileaks-Russian campaign cabal had the desired impact.
Like or Dislike: 6 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
“If every 4 to 8 years the party out of power spends that time saying how the other side is illegitimate, the ultimate damage is done to institutions, not parties of politicians.”
And if every time one party is out of power, it says the other side is illegitimate (as has happened throughout my adult life), while the other side does not when it is out of power, then there is a lot of damage being done to our two party system as well.
Like or Dislike: 2 0
…our country needs prayer right now…
Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.
Mother Jones
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@HarvardLaw92:
Oh, I have no doubt that we’re about to witness a train wreck of epic proportions. The question is: How long before someone can get to the brakes and hit them?
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Andy:
The usefulness of a strategy or message cannot be assessed without considering the target. What is the target?
We have the minority vote and are unlikely to lose ground there. We are also unlikely to gain voters there. Republican voter suppression laws, and attacks on immigrants may depress numbers further.
So where are our votes? In places like Cobb County Georgia where Trump barely won areas Romney had carried handily. Our future voters are suburban white people with a pattern of lukewarm support for Republicans. Suburban whites in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina. Those people will feel the lazy centrist’s obligation to ‘give plenty of rope.’ In so doing, Trump will be unimpeded and will likely do very serious damage.
By denying legitimacy we legitimize early opposition. We interrupt the process of ‘norming’ this cretin and grab the existing opposition to Trump and give it focus and direction.
We also weaken Trump directly. A mandate is a powerful thing. Being a good little psychopath he understands this and immediately started lying about a ‘landslide.’ We are taking that back, denying him even the barest shred of a pretense of a mandate. He won’t be Landslide Trump, he’ll be Illegitimate Trump, Glitch Trump. This then informs our Allies around the world to be very cautious in dealing with him as he’s likely to be gone in 4 if not sooner.
Those suburban white moms and dads love things like stability and competence. Democrats are almost by default the party of stability. That perception is likely to grow, if we can keep our idiot college campus Left from shooting us in the back.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Pch101:
Well,
1) The Federalist Papers were not legal documents, so they have no consequence in that sense.
2) Even if we want to use them to understand the state of mind of the Framers, the bottom line on what Hamilton wrote about the EC (as I have repeatedly noted): it never worked that way and to argue that now it should start working that way is just silly.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@michael reynolds:
Except for those Republicans who defected to the Libertarians, Republicans who bothered to vote stayed loyal to the party. (Many of them were reluctant, but they did not switch parties in above-average numbers.)
What the Democrats needed was more turnout. In order to bolster turnout, the Dems need to have a compelling message AND to rile up their base. The Democratic base needs to be less frightened and more angry, as angry voters are more likely to turn up than the fearful ones who are inclined to give up.
Kowtowing to the Republicans will not help because committed Republicans will not switch parties. The Democratic positions on entitlement programs, racial issues and abortion will limit the party’s opportunities for conquest. The Dems have no choice but to increase their own turnout, yet they must also avoid the sort of pro-tax populism (i.e. Bernie Bros) that will cost them with independents.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
Scalia cited the Federalist papers as if they were statute. We use the Federalist to know the details of original intent, and we have the case law to prove it. So no, it is wrong to say that they have no legal bearing.
In any case, you asked why Trump’s presidency is not legitimate, and I’ve explained it. You may not personally think much of the Federalist, but we have a Supreme Court that isn’t so dismissive.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@OzarkHillbilly:
So what is the distinction you wish to make?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
(And I agree that something legal may not be legitimate–but that one still has to say why the legal think is not legitimate.)
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Pch101: I actually think quite a lot of the Federalist, but you cannot argue that all of a sudden, over two centuries later, an institution should start working in a way that it never, ever worked before.
And I would note that Scalia, as a Justice, could cite whatever he wanted.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@HarvardLaw92:
I think that’s exactly it. Forget about legitimacy, most people think of that as meaning legality. He’s incredibly unqualified. In fact, that’s what got him most of his vote – he was a FU to first the GOP, and then the Dems. And he was an FU exactly because he was unqualified.
If they just wanted a racist/sexist/homophobe, they would have run Cruz, who wasn’t nearly the long shot Trump was. Or Rubio. If you want someone like that in power, you go for the one most likely to actually win. Instead they went for an extreme long shot for the GOP candidate, someone so unqualified Clinton’s camp wanted to run against him. His only purpose for 5-10% of voters was to give an FU.
But that kind of anger wears off (at least if its not regularly stocked by news of extreme PC attitudes) and then that 5-10% will be open to discussing, as Michael Reynolds points out, stability. Or lack thereof. And qualifications comes into that.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@george:
Putin’s actions are not the problem, Trump’s are. Had Trump come out of the gate denouncing Putin’s efforts, no harm no foul. That’s not what he did. He openly encouraged Putin to continue committing illegal actions designed to destroy his opponent. On hundreds if not thousands of occasions he deliberately exploited Putin’s agitprop.
And you’re kidding yourself if you think the GOP Congress will stand up to him. They will not. In fact, they are already busily ensuring that he can use his office to enrich himself.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
If the Supreme Court is inclined to use the Federalist to explain/justify/(rationalize?) their rulings, then it is simply wrong to say that it has no legal bearing.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@michael reynolds:
For the vast majority of the American public the legitimacy of Trump’s election is settled – trying to relitigate it is a waste of time, particularly when there is so much other negative stuff about him that can be exploited.
“Selected, not elected” did not impede Bush, nor did it prevent his reelection. Birtherism did not prevent Obama from getting elected twice. So, the notion that attacking the legitimacy of Trump’s election will somehow damage him is wishful thinking. He is the President and opponents should focus on his actions as President to ensure he’s not reelected. You’re not going to win over those suburban voters by banging on the legitimacy drum for four years.
Like or Dislike: 1 1
@michael reynolds:
We agree here, but differ as to strategy and language. I think the people who need convincing are likely to be turned off by attempts to delegitimize the processes and institutions of the US government.
Plus, I would note that there is evidence to suggest highly negative campaigns drive down turnout. It is likely that Clinton lost because of the nasty nature of this last campaign as a slightly higher turnout in PA and WI would probably have turned the election to HRC.
I am not saying sing kumbaya. I am not saying “give him a chance.” I am saying oppose as you have noted. I just don’t think that there is any linguistic or conceptual stock in the term “illegitimate” and I think it distracts from his actual actions. I think it simply sounds like a case of partisan dislike or, at least as some have described it above, petty tit for tat.
I say bypass the abstractions and attack actions. There will be plenty to attack.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
@Gustopher:
I agree, but there is a specific argument about basic human rights superseding unjust laws to be made in those cases.
What is the argument (as opposed to the assertion) that Trump’s election was illegitimate?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@michael reynolds:
According to Gallup, one major reason for his low approval rating wrt how he’s handled the transition is that many people, particularly independents, disapprove of his cabinet choices.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Gustopher:
That is a whole other discussion.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Pch101:
The point isn’t to get committed Republicans, anymore than it was the GOP aim to get committed Democratic voters. That 90% of votes are locked in stone. Its the other 10% that switch, and many of them went from Obama to Trump. They don’t care about ideology or party.
That’s one of the problems with after election analysis – everyone thinks the opposition party is driven by a single issue. Reading conservative websites, they think progressives are completely unified and vote in lock step, while they see the GOP as completely splintered. And the reality is, both parties are splintered, and neither is good at getting out the vote. Look at the percentage of eligible voters if you doubt the last; it’s among the worst in the developed world. Most of that is the two party system – voters are more likely to find someone they can stomach if you have more parties. With a two party system you get splintering, people find their opinions aren’t matched by either party, and often end up not voting at all.
Trump lost votes to Johnson, Clinton to Stein, but neither Johnson nor Stein had a chance (in fact, third party chances are so bad they couldn’t even get decent people to run Libertarian or Green), so most people didn’t bother to vote at all.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Ratufa:
Because he got a lot of FU voters, people who don’t like him, but who don’t like any of the established candidates and just wanted to send a message. For them he wasn’t someone they particularly wanted in power, he was a way of showing their displeasure with both parties. Remember, he beat the GOP establishment before he beat Clinton.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@michael reynolds:
“Had Trump come out of the gate denouncing Putin’s efforts, no harm no foul. That’s not what he did. He openly encouraged Putin to continue committing illegal actions designed to destroy his opponent. On hundreds if not thousands of occasions he deliberately exploited Putin’s agitprop.”
Moreover, Trump has been acting as Putin’s defense counsel both during the campaign and afterwards, making implausible arguments for why Russia was not involved in the Wikileaks against Clinton and treating the suggestion that Russia was involved as an insult to Trump. It’s almost as if Trump believes that if the allegation is proven that Trump becomes illegitimate and therefore must do everything he can to fight it.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
How about this: Democrats have numeric advantages in the electorate, but they turn out at lower rates than do Republicans. If voters perceive the system to be illegitimate, more voters stay home. Lower turnout is typically advantageous to Republicans.
So, I ask you all: what is it that really needs motivating here and is attacking the system helpful o to your ultimate goals?
I would note, too, that the system is configured in a way that favors Republicans anyway, so the turnout issue is even more significant for Dems.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Bob@Youngstown: The headline was in the future tense because he isn’t president quite yet.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
The legitimacy problem lies with Trump and his party, not with the entirety of the American government.
The goal should be to remove Trump and his party from power, not to burn the whole thing down.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Pch101:
Here’s a way to cut through this argument: do you think that the SCOTUS would use Fed 68 to reinterpret how the EC works? I don’t. I don’t think Scalia would have, either.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Pch101:
Since Trump became president via the constitutional and legal order of the US government, to call him an “illegitimate president” is to attack the institutions that made him president, not to attack him.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
Thanks in part to state laws passed by Republicans with the explicit aim of making it more difficult for traditionally Democratic constituencies to vote.
In Wisconsin, an estimated 300,000 voters were unable to vote because of Republican voter-suppression laws. Trump won Wisconsin by a much smaller number than that. This alone renders the legitimacy of Wisconsin’s result questionable at best.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Pch101:
Justices cite philosophy, foreign laws, and any number of other sources. That does not give them legal bearing in and of themselves. It is the opinion of the Court that had legal bearing regardless of how they reached the decision.
What I mean by “legal bearing” is that it has some sort of legal force in and of itself. A law has legal bearing in this sense, as does a state constitution, or a previous SCOTUS opinion.
Really, I think you are misunderstanding my view, overall, of the Federalist. In regards to the EC I am making a fairly narrow point: the EC NEVER worked like Hamilton described. Not ever. As such, you have zero basis for pretending like that essay has anything other than historical significance at the moment. No court is going to look to Fed 68 and then decided that the EC as it currently functions is unconstitutional.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Steven L. Taylor:
My point is pretty straightforward: Hamilton told us that we should have good presidents, not just winners of electoral votes.
Whether or not the electoral college behaves as intended is not the point. You asked why Trump is not legitimate, and I gave you the answer: Because Trump’s “talents for low intrigue” and eagerness to sell the US down the river to a foreign power make him unfit for the presidency. And since presidents are supposed to be fit for the job, Trump is not legitimate.
You are essentially arguing that simply winning electoral votes is enough to establish legitimacy, and it is clear from Federalist 68 that this isn’t the case at all. Just because the electoral college shirked its duties and behaved like a rubber stamp does not mean that Trump is legitimate or that the electoral college did its job.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Thomas Hilton: Indeed.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@george:
Yes, he attracted many ” FU voters”, and his cabinet is now filled with GOP insiders and corporate executives — exactly the people many of his voters thought they were flipping the bird to. Democrats should see this as an opportunity to use Rovian “attack the opponent’s strength” tactics against Trump. Tarnish his populist appeal and his image turns into that of just another pro-business, establishment Republican, with added scoops of sleazy sexual scandal, incompetence, and a much bigger mouth than most of that ilk.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Pch101: You are entitled to your position, but your arguments about the electoral college might as well be from an alternative universe. Just because something was written in the Federalist does not mean that the constitution ended up working they way they thought it would. Madison was wrong about the theory of factional balancing he put forth in Fed 10.
Ironically, if the EC had, in fact, chosen Clinton over Trump, there would have been more of a case that her presidency would have been illegitimate because the institutions would have functioned differently, in a rather radical way, than it ever had before.
Look: you know I do not like the EC and think it should be abolished. Likewise, I think Trump is going to be a disaster.
But that just because I don’t like him and would prefer a different institutional process to pick the president does not make him illegitimate.
Like or Dislike: 0 0