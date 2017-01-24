Donald Trump Declares His Inauguration Day To Be A “National Day Of Patriotic Devotion”

One of the first actions taken by President Trump on his first day in office was to name his Inauguration Day a “National Day Of Patriotic Devotion”:

President Trump has officially declared the day of his inauguration a national day of patriotism.

Trump’s inaugural address on Friday frequently referred to patriotism as the salve that would heal the country’s divisions. ”When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” Trump said from the steps of the Capitol after being sworn in as president.

Later that day, Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, said that naming a national day of patriotism was among the executive actions that Trump took in his first few hours as president.

On Monday, the paperwork was filed with the federal government declaring officially that Jan. 20, 2017 — the day of Trump’s inauguration — would officially be known as the “National Day of Patriotic Devotion.”

“Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Jan. 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country — and to renew the duties of government to the people,” the order says.