Milo Yiannopoulos And The State Of American Conservatism
The 2017 version of the Conservative Political Action Conference is scheduled to begin on Thursday, and it has already managed to generate controversy. The latest incident started when it was announced over the weekend that Milo Yiannopoulos, a controversial writer associated with Breitbart News who seems to have created his own niche as someone who, much like Ann Coulter, says things for the sake of causing controversy and outrage and then revels in the outrage he causes, would be delivering the Keynote Address at the conference. Almost immediately, the invitation to Yiannopoulos stirred controversy even among conservatives given his ties to Breitbart, his loud and outspoken support for Donald Trump, and the contents of his writing and speeches in which he clearly champions ideas that fall within what has come to be called the “alt-right,” a catch-all term that describes a branch of conservatism that is at the same time nationalist, xenophobic, and in many cases outright racist. Given the fact that Yiannopoulos’s appearances at places such as the University of California at Berkeley and other locations have been the subject of heated protests that have often devolved into violence, it was anticipated that his appearance at CPAC would be similarly controversial.
The invitation turned out to be far more controversial than even first anticipated. Early yesterday morning, videos were released via a conservative blog that appeared to show Yiannopoulos excusing pedophilia and advocating in favor of sexual relationships between adults and children as young as 13 years old. The outrage was quick and vocal, with voices on both the right and the left calling on the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, to withdraw the invitation. By the end of the day, that’s exactly what happened as Yiannopoulos was disinvited from CPAC and quickly faced other consequences from having his past words made public:
WASHINGTON — Milo Yiannopoulos, a polemical Breitbart editor and unapologetic defender of the alt-right, tested the limits of how far his provocations could go after the publication of a video in which he condones sexual relations with boys as young as 13 and laughs off the seriousness of pedophilia by Roman Catholic priests.
On Monday, the organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded their invitation for him to speak this week. Simon & Schuster said it was canceling publication of “Dangerous” after standing by him through weeks of criticism of the deal. And Breitbart itself was reportedly reconsidering his role amid calls online for it to sever ties with h
Mr. Yiannopoulos’s comments, which quickly created an uproar online over the weekend, put many conservatives in a deeply uncomfortable position. They have long defended Mr. Yiannopoulos’s attention-seeking stunts and racially charged antics on the grounds that the left had tried to hypocritically censor his right to free speech.
But endorsing pedophilia, it seemed, was more than they could tolerate. The board of the American Conservative Union, which includes veterans of the conservative movement like Grover Norquist and Morton Blackwell, made the decision to revoke Mr. Yiannopoulos’s speaking slot and condemn his comments on Monday.
“We initially extended the invitation knowing that the free speech issue on college campuses is a battlefield where we need brave, conservative standard-bearers,” Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, said in a written statement.
Regarding Mr. Yiannopoulos’s comments, Mr. Schlapp called them “disturbing” and said Mr. Yiannopoulos’s explanation of them was insufficient.
Late Monday, Mr. Yiannopoulos said that he would hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss his statements.
Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has railed against Muslims, immigrants, transgender people and women’s rights, is a marquee contributor to Breitbart News, where he serves as senior editor. He has amassed a fan base for his stunts and often-outrageous statements. But by Monday afternoon, his future at the website was being intensely debated by top management.
One Breitbart journalist, who requested anonymity to describe private deliberations, described divisions in the newsroom over whether Mr. Yiannopoulos could stay on. There was some consensus among staff members that his remarks were more extreme than his usual speech, the journalist said, and executives were discussing by telephone whether his apology was enough to preserve his position at the site.
A Breitbart representative declined to comment.
After the video was leaked on Twitter by a conservative group called the Reagan Battalion, Mr. Yiannopoulos denied that he had ever condoned child sexual abuse, noting that he was a victim himself. He blamed his “British sarcasm” and “deceptive editing” for leading to a misunderstanding.
But in the tape, the fast-talking polemicist is clear that he has no problem with older men abusing children as young as 13, which he then conflates with relationships between older and younger gay men who are of consenting age.
“No, no, no. You’re misunderstanding what pedophilia means,” Mr. Yiannopoulos says on the tape, in which he is talking to radio hosts in a video chat. “Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old who is sexually mature. Pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty,” he adds, dismissing the fact that 13-year-olds are children.
The notion of consent, he says, is “arbitrary and oppressive.”
At one point in the video, an unknown speaker says that the behavior being defended by Mr. Yiannopoulos is akin to molestation by Catholic priests. Mr. Yiannopoulos responds, in an ironic tone, by crediting a priest for having helped develop his sexual technique.
Conservatives reacted with near unanimous disgust at the comments. Some expressed bewilderment that conference organizers would extend an invitation to Mr. Yiannopoulos in the first place, given his history of statements that have been offensive to blacks and Muslims, and have generally pushed the bounds of decency. Twitter has banned him.
In addition to losing the opportunity to speak at CPAC, Yiannopoulos also lost a multi-million dollar book deal with Simon and Shuster, and, by the end of the day, it was reported that as many as a half-dozen top Breitbart employees were threatening to quit if the site didn’t end its relationship with him because of the comments. This afternoon, it was announced that Yiannopoulos had “resigned” from his position at Breitbart.
I haven’t written about Yiannopoulos before largely because, while I was unfortunately well aware of who he was and what he was saying, I didn’t think it was necessary to give the man more of what he quite obviously craves, which is publicity whether it’s positive or negative. Much like Ann Coulter and similar provocateurs on the right, he seemed to thrive on negative press and opinion most of all and, slowly but surely, he went from being a guy who wrote a badly edited column at Breitbart to a media star among certain segments of the right, largely thanks to the negative reaction he would create among people that conservatives viewed as their political enemies.
As I noted above, he had become especially well-known for his appearances on college campuses, usually sponsored by some official or unofficially recognized group of conservative students on some of the most politically liberal campuses in the country. These protests usually resulted in protests that would accomplish little more than draw even more attention to Yiannopoulos and his cohorts. Additionally, his column and other posts at Breitbart would be frequently passed around on social media both despite and because of the controversy that they aroused. Yiannaopoulous also became one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of Donald Trump at the Breitbart site and, arguably, was one of the major forces behind the process that turned that site into the advocates for the Trump campaign and outlet for the so-called alt-right that it has become over the past two years.
Despite the fact that Yiannopoulos specialized in being particularly offensive, and the fact that he often brought up topics that at least the socially conservative wing of the GOP would find offensive from other sources, he nonetheless had become a star for many on the right. To a large degree it appeared that this stardom derived from the fact that he was purposely seeking to offend people that conservatives considered political enemies. In addition to that, however, there were clearly other things involved in his rise to fame that had little to do with his deliberate offensiveness, just as there was more to the fact that Breitbart News has become one of the most heavily viewed websites on the right. Namely, as much as some conservatives preferred not to recognize it, Yiannapoulos and Breitbart were speaking for an increasingly growing segment of the right while what become the “Never Trump” movement that sought to divorce the right from their rhetoric found that they didn’t have nearly the power or numbers they thought they did. To be fair, not everyone on the right fell for Yiannopoulos’s act. Just as there is still a group on the right that is standing up and criticizing Donald Trump, there has always been a part of the right-wing in the United States that rejected the things that people like Milo, Ann Coulter, and others stand for. In many cases, though, these people remained quiet in no small part because it quickly became politically and personally risky for people to speak out against the rising paranoid populism that began popping up on the right with the rise of the Tea Party movement. Additionally, many commentators refrained from speaking openly against people like Milo due to the fact that doing so would often lead to online threats and harassment from supporters who seemed to have few scruples about what they said. Finally, one gets the sense among many of these dissidents that it wasn’t clear just how many others agreed with them. As a result, they remained quiet. However it happened, though, Yiannapoulos and those he spoke for became louder voices and the voices of reason on the right looked around to discover it was too late to stop them.
To be fair, not everyone on the right fell for Yiannopoulos’s act. Just as there is still a group on the right that is standing up and criticizing Trump, there has always been a part of the right-wing in the United States that rejected the things that people like Milo, Coulter, and others. In many cases, though, these people remained quiet in no small part because it quickly became politically and personally risky for people to speak out against the rising paranoid populism that began popping up on the right with the rise of the Tea Party movement. Additionally, many commentators refrained from speaking openly against people like Milo due to the fact that doing so would often lead to online threats and harassment from supporters who seemed to have few scruples about what they said. Finally, one gets the sense among many of these dissidents that it wasn’t clear just how many others agreed with them. As a result, the cancer that people like Milo, Coulter, and Donald Trump represented was allowed to fester and grow to the point where it has become so powerful that it has a seat in the White House in the form of both Trump and his right-hand man Steve Bannon.
Matt Lewis, a conservative political writer who wrote a book about the state of the GOP and conservatism called Too Dumb To Fail, explains why it was that so many conservatives fell for Milo’s act:
The invitation to speak at CPAC tells you all you need to know about the state of American conservatism and why it was so easily co-opted by Trumpism. So why was he invited in the first place? Yiannopoulos, like Trump, is a paradox. On one hand, he brings a certain cosmopolitan flair to a group of people accustomed to being thought of as unsophisticated; on the other hand, he reinforces every negative stereotype imaginable. I was among those who criticized CPAC’s decision to baptize Trump by inviting him to speak at its 2013 meeting. Now, that seems quaint. Once arguably too wonky and prudish, today’s conservatism, judging by CPAC’s invited speakers, is increasingly crude, vulgar, and lowbrow.
Yiannopoulos’s invitation was, perhaps, the logical denouement for a cause that prioritizes provocateurs over polemicists and entertainment over substance. His appearance could be seen as a microcosm of a movement that became everything it used to hate—that defines deviancy down.
True conservatism has been replaced by a fetish for fighting political correctness. Along with a penchant for showmanship, this seems to be Yiannopoulos’s entire shtick―and it’s a good one. The enemy of your enemy is your friend, and since Yiannopoulos says horrible things about radical feminists and other annoying leftists, he is, ergo, a conservative hero. This was the initial message from Schlapp. Before rescinding Yiannopoulos’s invitation (in response to a critical tweet from conservative writer Jonah Goldberg), Schlapp said the “1st amendment is dead on campus. Conservatives should fight back. As radioactive as milo is he is fighting back.”
If “fighting back” means using the weapons of identity politics and victimhood is the name of the game, then Yiannopoulos is bulletproof. He’s gay and (he says) part Jewish (and he likes ” black dick,” so you can’t call him a bigot or a homophobe). He also has a British accent, which American conservatives mistake for sophistication, so he can’t be labeled a rube. He’s also a martyr who evokes sympathy when his intentionally provocative behavior sparks even more outrageous (and intolerant) behavior. Not only do these characteristics provide him cover to say anything outlandish he likes, they also provide cover for his fans. After the news broke that he had been disinvited to CPAC, Yiannopoulos posted a statement on Facebook. Quite tellingly, he begins by casting himself as both a sympathetic minority (a gay man) and a “child abuse” victim. The problem is that we too often confuse being politically incorrect with being a hero. It is one thing to defend someone’s right to say something vile; it is another thing to reward him for it.
It’s unlikely that Yiannopoulos would have had his CPAC invitation revoked, or suffered any of the other consequences that followed from the revelations that were released Sunday night. Instead, he would have been celebrated at CPAC as a hero who is bravely standing up for freedom of speech against the forces of “political correctness.” As Lewis puts it, the problem with conservatism today isn’t the fact that Yiannopoulou made some clearly insane comments about pedophilia and sexual relationships between adults and children. The problem is that he was invited to speak at CPAC and considered a celebrity on the right to begin with. To a large degree, Yiannopoulos rose to fame for the same reasons that Donald Trump did, because he said things that an uncomfortably large segment of the American right agrees with and because he annoyed people who were considered political enemies. This isn’t the sign of a healthy political movement that is concerned with the future of the country, it’s the sign of a self-absorbed group of people who believe what they believe not for strong intellectual reasons but because it feels right and because it offends people. While people like this have always existed, they’ve become an increasingly vocal segment of the American right, and people like Milo and Trump the end result of the transformation of the American right from the largely intellectual movement it started out us under the leadership of people like William F. Buckley Jr. and others into the populist outlet for rage and xenophobia it has turned into. Again, this isn’t true of all conservatives, but it’s something that they let happen to their movement. Unless and until they act to take that movement back, it will continue to drift even further into the fringes of American politics, and that will have serious consequences for American politics.
Bravo, Doug. Most conservatives nowadays care only for how much they can hurt, insult or get on up on “libruls” (hereby defined as anybody they currently dislike) instead of any dedication to a set of principles. Troll culture is assh*ole culture by definition so it’s embrace into the conservative heart speaks deeply about their priorities in life. Republicans have had *so* many chances in the last few decades to get their agenda pushed forward, with now being the pinnacle of their power. What are they doing then? Wasting countless bandwidth and terrabytes of data celebrating librul tears at their LOL WE WON!!!
It’s all about letting your inner 5yr be the jerk you’ve always wanted to be instead of caring about government.
Just shows once again that conservatism is whatever they think pisses off liberals, updated weekly.
Funny. Buckley did the same thing with his fake Mid-Atlantic accent.
“To a large degree, Yiannapoulous rose to fame for the same reasons that Donald Trump did, because he said things that an uncomfortably large segment of the American right agrees with and because he annoyed people who were considered political enemies.”
Or as was said years ago:
“Today’s conservatism is the opposite of what liberals want today, updated daily.”
Let’s be crystal clear what just happened: The Conservative Right has zero problem with shunning Milo for his pro-pedophilia comments. They just don’t think bigotry, antisemitism, racism or misogyny are worthy of shunning – because they don’t think those are bad things.
But endorsing pedophilia, it seemed, was more than they could tolerate.
Of course sexually molesting adult women is totally acceptable to these same principled, conservatives.
This began with George HW Bush, Barry Goldwater and Strom Thurmond in 1964. Bush used his (feigned) opposition to the Civil Rights Act to turn Texas Democrats into Republicans. Goldwater used his genuine opposition to the Civil Rights Act to appeal to grassroots conservatives. Thurmond used it as a catalyst for changing parties.
Reagan then accelerated it by building relationships with then-new Religious Right and extolling the alleged virtues of “states rights”
American conservatism today is ultimately driven by intolerance and self-centeredness. It is more of a cultural movement than a political one.
Yiannopoulos is just the loudmouthed tip of an ugly and old iceberg. Ayn Rand was more verbose and less crude but was ultimately just as nihilistic. She has long been a patron saint for these people, which should tell you something about how deep it runs.
Very well-written, Doug.
Look, fundamentally this is a fight between smart and stupid, future and past, reality and fantasy. Conservatives started with a set of ideas which have proven to be either silly or unworkable or simply cruel. They’ve lost ground steadily on social issues, their ‘daddy party’ cred was blown out of the water by George W., and their libertarian economics landed us in a ditch it has taken us eight years to climb out of.
The essential problem of conservatism is that their ideas are wrong. They believe things which ain’t true. Their fantasies are sad, juvenile and poorly-imagined. Conservatism is brain-dead, which is why the allegedly conservative party, the GOP, so quickly abandoned everything they claimed to believe in and instead devoted themselves to hating liberals for the crime of being right.
I yield to no one in my contempt for PC fanatics and the social justice warrior Twitter thugs. No one’s hackles rise faster than mine at yet another insufferable lecture from some half-smart college professor talking PC nonsense. (I write young adult books and if you think the social justice warriors are obnoxious in the larger community, take a look at the nitwits I deal with professionally.) There is no question that liberals turned being correct into being humorless trolls.
But we are still right, and conservatives are still wrong, and the intolerable assholery of the campus Left does not justify racism, anti-semitism, misogyny, gay-bashing, trans-bashing and fascism on the Right. That’s a wee bit of an overreaction.
The reason the country is so intractably divided is that conservatives simply cannot face reality. Just as the race problem is a problem of white people, and misogyny is a problem of men, this divisiveness is a problem of conservatives. We liberals are not at fault for being right, however much conservatives don’t like us rubbing their noses in it. And they cannot justify being wrong just because they think we’re smug.
I was only vaguely aware of Milo until I listened to him on Bill Maher show. Seemed to me to be a typical outrage monger who worked this way for the cash. Being a real motor mouth who strived to fill up all the sound spaces, he seems to be to be basically Ann Coulter or Kelly Anne Conway in drag.
Anyway, now he’s free to work in Communications in the Trump Administration.
Don’t worry, Doug. I’m sure they will quickly reacquire their comfort, without any bothersome changing of actual opinions or behavior.
They always do.
@michael reynolds:
Andrew Sullivan was just writing a day or two ago that this is the sort of thing that turns moderate conservatives into doubled-down douchebags like Milo and Coulter. http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/02/andrew-sullivan-the-white-house-mole.html?wpsrc=nymag
@michael reynolds:
I’d take that a step further, Michael. It’s not just that they hold us accountable for them being wrong, they want to punish us for it That’s why its *always* a liberals fault in conservative world – even now, they are howling liberals screwed over their beloved Milo when it was a conservative group that aired the videos, a conservative group who cancelled his speech and a third who yanked his book deal. The main difference is lately, instead of just whining about it, they’ve decided to start visibly lashing out against their “enemies” with little to no restraint.
Getting even is always more important than serious policy. Doesn’t matter what they are getting even for, the country can go to hell as long as some liberal or affiliated group suffers. That’s why the trolls are running gleefully around for a month when His Tweetiness is singled-handed running up their tax bill and ruining long-standing alliances. Trump sassed back at a reporter so it’s all good for them. They’ve had to “shut up and take it for 8 years” so now America isn’t supposed to point out the dangerous moron with the nukes’ latest cray cray. They’re rather die in a fire and block the entrances rather then listen to a librul telling them we can smell smoke.
Highly-rated. Helpful or Unhelpful: 15 0
BTW, at least this episode has taught me the difference between pedophilia, hebephilia, and ephebophilia.
Well, I hopped over to my favorite pro-Trump website, Lucianne.com, and the consensus is that that Milo was torpedoed by Soros-funded saboteurs posing as conservatives.
Yeah, yeah, I know.
@Franklin:
Nobody likes a nag, especially an over-entitled SJW nag. But trying to claim getting nagged turns you to neo-Nazism and fascism? BS.
He claims they adopted “bratty positions” to annoy people almost as a defensive mechanism. No, they chose to be be brats. It’s a personality thing – a kind-hearted person doesn’t turn into a troll because someone mocked them…. but a born assh*le does. They glory in hate and causing strife because it appeals to them deep down inside. Plenty of hassled conservatives came out of college without the attitude Breitbart’s crowd wears like a badge of pride.
It’s pretty simple: if your response to be shown you are acting like an asshat is to go “Yeah, well FU!!!” and get worse, then you are most likely an asshat. QED. Once again, it’s not liberals’ fault these people show us what ugliness lies inside them.
Excellent article Doug.
Two observations:
I must admit, the 1st thing that came to my mind when Milo was brought down was: How come campus liberals and progressives didn’t vet Milo and come up with this information?
The second thing was pure schadenfreude.
@KM: Furthermore, this quote in Sullivan’s article may not always be true:
I am thinking about this article a few months ago about how the son of Stormfront founder and godson of David Duke went off to a liberal college, and instead of isolation and mocking, found friendship and acceptance (along with some vigorous debate about his beliefs). It caused him to rethink and ultimately repudiate his white nationalist views.
Like or Dislike: 8 0
@SKI:
“The Conservative Right has zero problem with shunning Milo for his pro-pedophilia comments.”
As cleek points out, not because he is pro-pedophilia. Because he is pro-gay pedophilia.
@Monala:
A neo-Nazi girl duo named Prussian Blue (those who are familiar with Holocaust denial will understand the name) publicly announced their rejection of white supremacy as they got older.
Some of the kids can be saved as they get old enough to separate themselves from the nonsense that their parents sold them. But the adults are probably not reachable.
Finally something for the POS comment circle jerk at OTB to be happy about!! And it involves their favorite club NAMBLA!!!!
So funny seeing the ignorant POS commenters calling other people out – hataz gotta H8
Liberals protest racism, sexism and outrageous speech – we are “sensitive snowflakes seeking a safe space“.
Two weeks later, conservatives discover same and… ?
Yeah.
I guess I’ll reiterate what I wrote in the other thread, which is equally applicable here:
Milo is the culmination of something that has been going on for a couple of decades, where “conservatism” has gradually morphed into trollism. Limbaugh planted the seeds in the ’90s, and Ann Coulter helped bring it to fruition the following decade. Baiting liberals wasn’t just something they did, it became practically their defining philosophy.
The trick was to make reactionary attitudes seem cool and subversive, to make intolerance attractive by casting it as rebellion against an oppressive elite. Above all, it was a strategy for dealing with the way racism, sexism and other -isms were driven underground in the late 20th century. Since modern Western culture has long thrived on the destruction of taboos, the key to reviving traditional bigotry was to present it in a similar light. Trollism was the perfect vehicle for this revival because it was devilishly fun and provided them with an airtight excuse for anything that came out of their mouths–can’t you take a joke, people?!
As Milo put it in his laudatory piece about the alt-right last year, “For the meme brigade, it’s just about having fun. They have no real problem with race-mixing, homosexuality, or even diverse societies: it’s just fun to watch the mayhem and outrage that erupts when those secular shibboleths are openly mocked.”
Never mind that in practice the right, including the alt right, is pretty damn serious about its basic beliefs. And when you consider what happened to Leslie Jones, the idea that this is all fun and games becomes harder to justify. But it’s convenient for them to think of themselves as pranksters showing up humorless scolds (a category that now apparently includes SNL comics), because it relieves them of the need for intellectual integrity or moral responsibility while enabling them to think of themselves as the true sophisticates who are the only ones in on the “joke.” It sure beats arguing about tax rates.
Oh really? That must be in the same way that the favorite club of conservatives is Stormfront…so where’s your swastika, asshole…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Milo didn’t defend pedophilia with prepubescent boys, but pederasty with post pubescent boys, 13 and older.
Still Creepy But LoveIsLove.
@Paul L.:
It’s called ephebophilia. And you’re okay with a 13-year-old boy and a 55-year-old man engaged in a sexual relationship?
Milo is not a ‘flaw’. He’s a ‘feature’ for Breitbart.
@Paul L.: Ugh. No.
Ann Coulter already figured out a way to blame what is happening to Milo on liberals. You can check out her twitter feed for yourself if you want, but I don’t really want to give her any more hits.
@CSK:
No, But I am what progressives call intolerant.
I think it is worth noting that the people who call themselves conservatives aren’t actually conservative. It’s like how anyone who says “America First” isn’t putting America first, and that anyone who says “I’m just trying to be fair” is completely screwing you over.
The fact that the so-called conservatives are willing to carry water for people like Milo Yiannopoulis, Bannon, Flynn, and Trump shows that they are something else entirely. I don’t think there was a sudden change in the past year — I think it’s been an increasingly rapid decline since the Clinton presidency, but I do think that they have stopped even pretending to be conservative by any rational definition.
But, Conservative has a better ring than Weird Mix Of Cultural Revanchist And General Troll.
The problem with American conservatism is that they concluded that acting like Nazis was not the problem; instead, the problem was everyone calling them Nazis.
If conservatives had shown the slightest bit of sanity in the past twenty years, SS and Medicare would have already been slashed, Hispanic Catholics would be a firm GOP voting bloc because of immigration amnesty, and Barack Obama would still be a State Senator in Illinois. Instead, they wanted to get high on their own supply.
@michael reynolds:
Didn’t you know liberal smugness drove Real Americans to spray paint swastikas on Jewish tombstones?
@Moosebreath:
This is exactly what I started thinking. Is Ted Nugent still popular in CPAC world?
Huffington Post, 2014
I’m glad bandit and Paul L could show up, more evidence that the GOP are nothing but trolls at this point.
@bandit: …said the ugly hater…
@Katharsis:
Oh… Do you mean potential Senator Nugent ?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ted-nugent-2018-senate-run_us_58a74da8e4b037d17d27a476
What is shocking to the senses is that he is originally from Jaclkson, MI, the home of Lincoln’s Republican party, bastion of liberal thought.
However, with the Nixon Southern Strategy, central and western Michigan became so much more a southern confederate state that Ted just fits right into the Zeitgeist.
After all, after this Milo incident, a republican draft dodging heterosexual child molester probably would be accepted with open arms.
Working with a President that is a two time adulterer with 5 children from 3 wives… no problem!
That certainly gives a whole new meaning to the term “family values”…
