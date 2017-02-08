Senator Elizabeth Warren Silenced By Senate During Debate On Sessions Nomination
The Senate’s consideration of Jeff Sessions to be the next Attorney General was interrupted last night when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to rebuke Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for reading from a letter that Coretta Scott King, the wife of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., sent to the late Senator Edward Kennedy and several other Senators back in 1986 when Sessions was up for a seat on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals during the Reagan Administration:
WASHINGTON — Republican senators voted on Tuesday to formally silence a Democratic colleague for impugning a peer, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, by condemning his nomination for attorney general while reading a letter from Coretta Scott King.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, had been holding forth on the Senate floor on the eve of Mr. Sessions’s expected confirmation vote, reciting a 1986 letter from Mrs. King that criticized Mr. Sessions’s record on civil rights.
Sensing a stirring beside her a short while later, Ms. Warren stopped herself and scanned the chamber.
Across the room, Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, had stepped forward with an objection, setting off an extraordinary confrontation in the Capitol and silencing a colleague, procedurally, in the throes of a contentious debate over President Trump’s cabinet nominee.
“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair,” Mr. McConnell began, alluding to Mrs. King’s letter, which accused Mr. Sessions of using “the awesome powers of his office in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters.”
Mr. McConnell called the Senate to order under what is known as Rule XIX, which prohibits debating senators from ascribing “to another senator or to other senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a senator.”
When Mr. McConnell concluded, Ms. Warren said she was “surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate.” She asked to continue her remarks.
Mr. McConnell objected.
“Objection is heard,” said Senator Steve Daines, Republican of Montana, who was presiding in the chamber at the time. “The senator will take her seat.”
The debate appeared to center, in part, on whether the rule allowed exemptions for quoted remarks — Ms. Warren had been reading directly from the letter from Mrs. King, the widow of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — to demean a sitting senator.
In a party-line vote, 49 to 43, senators upheld Mr. Daines’s decision, forcing Ms. Warren into silence, at least on the Senate floor, until the showdown over Mr. Sessions’s nomination is complete. He is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday.
Immediately, Democrats took up Ms. Warren’s cause, urging on social media for Republicans to “#LetLizSpeak.” Ms. Warren said on Twitter that Mr. McConnell had “silenced Mrs. King’s voice” on the Senate floor, to say nothing of “millions who are afraid & appalled by what’s happening in our country.” Within hours of being shut down on the Senate floor, Ms. Warren read the letter from Mrs. King on Facebook, attracting more than two million views — an audience she would have been unlikely to match on C-Span, if she had been permitted to continue speaking in the chamber.
Democrats argued that Mr. McConnell was enforcing the rule selectively, citing examples of Republicans appearing to test the boundaries of Rule XIX. In one instance from 2015, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas accused Mr. McConnell of lying “over and over and over again.” In another, last year, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas described the “cancerous leadership” of Senator Harry Reid, the former Democratic leader.
Republicans accused Ms. Warren of violating the rule repeatedly, saying she had been warned before Mr. McConnell’s objection. Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, suggested that Ms. Warren had been rebuked over “a quotation from Senator Ted Kennedy that called the nominee a disgrace to the Justice Department.”
“Our colleagues want to try to make this all about Coretta Scott King, and it is not,” he said.
But when Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, sought clarification, he was informed that while a warning was issued over the letter from Mr. Kennedy, the ruling itself hinged on Mrs. King’s letter. That judgment came from Senator Mike Rounds, Republican of South Dakota, who had taken over as the presiding officer.
The rule in question is part of the Standing Rules of the Senate and Rule 19 in general sets certain rules regarding debate in the Senate and how Senators must conduct themselves as well as the rules that govern when debate on a given matter shall begin and end during the course of an ordinary legislative day. Other provisions of Rule 19 include a rule that no Senator shall refer “offensively” to any state in the Union, which I suppose means that Senators from Ohio and Michigan are forbidden from making reference to any of the many jokes that are traded back and forth leading up to the annual Ohio State-Michigan football game. The relevant part of the rule reads as follows:
No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.
As with many of the Senate’s standing rules, there is no commentary or other guide to lead to an understanding of what the intention behind the rule is, or what it means to “impute…….any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.” According to some reports, the rule developed after the infamous incident in 1856 when Senator Charles Sumner was hit repeatedly with a cane by Congressman Preston Brooks of South Carolina, an attack that left Sumner suffering from injuries that plagued him for the rest of his life but also made him a hero of the abolitionist movement. Brooks had apparently been motivated by a speech Sumner made on the Senate floor in which he spoke in disparaging terms about several Democratic Senators from the South during a debate over the admission of Kansas and Nebraska as states, a debate that turned on the question of the expansion of slavery into the territories. Whatever the motivation, though, there does not appear to be much of a record of the rule being enforced over the past 166 years, at least not one that would provide a guide for determining whether Warren’s comment really did cross the line that the rule attempts to draw. Additionally, as Amber Phillips points out in The Washington Post, there are many examples of Senators saying things about other Senators during floor speeches that arguably fall within the provisions of what the rule was meant to prohibit. Additionally, the immediate response to what happened on the floor lends credence to the idea that the rule is, at best, selectively enforced. Soon after she was silenced, Warren was posting a Facebook Live video of her reading the letter from a corridor just outside the doors that lead to the Senate floor, and Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and several other Democratic Senators read the full text of Mrs. King’s letter into the record, an action for which none of them were rebuked in the manner that Warren was.
CNN’s Eric Bradner suggests in his report on the incident that the GOP’s plan to silence Warren ended up backfiring on them:
“They can shut me up, but they can’t change the truth,” Warren later told CNN’s Don Lemon.
The moment immediately galvanized the Democratic base. Weeks after the women’s marches around the country turned out droves of anti-Trump protesters, Warren — silenced by male senators for attempting to read a letter from a civil rights icon — had given those women a new rallying point.
Adding fuel to the backlash, supporters noted the apparent hypocrisy that Warren’s male colleagues were able to read from the letter uninterrupted. Sen. Mark Udall read the letter to enter it into the congressional record Wednesday morning and Sen. Jeff Merkley was allowed to read from King’s letter Tuesday night, though he couched his remarks as only reading portions of the letter and with the context to be in line with Senate rules.
Warren is now forbidden from participating in the floor debate over Sessions’ nomination ahead of a confirmation vote expected Wednesday.
“I literally can’t be recognized on the floor of the Senate,” she told Lemon. “I have become a nonperson during the discussion of Jeff Sessions.”
(…)
By Tuesday night, the hashtag #LetLizSpeak was trending on Twitter. Millions of people had also watched on Facebook as Warren read the letter outside the Senate chamber.
MoveOn members contributed $250,000 to Warren’s re-election campaign in about 12 hours.
Warren used Twitter to attack Sessions and McConnell.
“I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system,” she wrote.
In a follow-up tweet, she said: “I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law.”
And then: “Tonight @SenateMajLdr silenced Mrs King’s voice on the Sen floor – & millions who are afraid & appalled by what’s happening in our country.”
From a political point of view, I’m not so sure that the conclusion that this will backfire on the GOP is really all that accurate. To the Republican base, there are few Democrats of national stature that are disliked as Elizabeth Warren, so McConnell taking this action against her is likely to rally them as much as it is likely to rally the Democrats around Warren, and that will only inure to McConnell’s benefit. Additionally, Republicans seem to believe that Warren doesn’t play very well outside the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and that they can win a victory by making her the most prominent critic of the Republicans on Capitol Hill and the Trump Administration. Whether or not this is true, of course, is part of the gamble that Republicans would be taking here, but as the standoff over a replacement for Justice Scalia showed, Senator McConnell is not above using the Senate rules to gamble a bit so the fact that they chose to target her over something that will enhance her stature among Democrats but which most Americans aren’t going to care about one way or the other then it’s worth whatever short-term price they might pay. Whether or not that turns out to be true is something only time will tell.
In any case, here’s the video of what happened on the Senate floor last night:
And here’s the text of Mrs. King’s 1986 letter:
Coretta Scott King 1986 Letter and Testimony Signed by Doug Mataconis on Scribd
Comments
I don’t necessarily disagree with the rule in general. However, when the Senator is being confirmed for another office, it’s absolutely ridiculous for it to apply then.
Most Americans won’t care but the GOP will when their time inevitably comes. I look forward to Rule XIX being used against the GOP in the future Democrat President’s nominations. If nothing else, Warren will take pleasure in citing it with herself as precedent.
I think it did backfire. Would anybody outside of the Senate walls have paid any attention to King’s letter without McConnell’s flapping jowls stirring up the scent of it?
It’s clear that Trump’s authoritarianism is spilling over into the whole Republican mindset.
I continue to believe that nobody thinks as poorly of Republican supporters, as Republican politicians do. Censuring a woman then allowing a series of men to say exactly the same thing, probably DOES play well with a large portion of the Republican base. You would think the Senate Majority Leader would not try to emphasize the point though.
I must admit, I was paying no attention whatsoever to the extended comments by Democrats on the Session’s nomination, until I heard that Republicans were silencing Warren.
All the Republican action did was remind everyone that, right now and into the foreseeable future, Republicans can do as they please because they have he votes.
Republicans are running the table now.
Sorry Doug…when the opposition is not allowed to comment on an appointee for fear of censure…that’s a sad day for our Republic.
The Streisand Effect is strong in this case. I was formerly unaware of this particular letter.
I believe at least the story, and often a link to the full letter and attached statement, made the front page of every major paper this morning, and OTB. Thank you, Doug. Way to go, Mitch!
McConnell threw a bone to the Trumpistas. What this really tells you is that the GOP will be moving further right and become more partisan as it attempts to appease the far right. The GOP really does negotiate with terrorists, after all.
On the other hand, Elizabeth Warren responded appropriately by taking her show directly to social media, so she also owes McConnell a thank you.
This is the future of government. The minority party will appeal directly to its base via social media and other channel. Parliamentary procedure will not be an effective tool for silencing the minority now that the public can be reached directly.
These days, you don’t need to hold formal hearings or interrogate in order to make your point. As we can see, being denied the opportunity to debate provides an opportunity to post about the refusal on Facebook.
I’m not particularly a fan of Warren, but keep up the good work, Liz.
Guys like McConnell have, since they oozed out of the primoridal slime circa 227 million B.C., been telling women to shut up. At least he’s consistent.
Because of the GOP’s choice here, thousands, perhaps million of people read King’s letter who otherwise would not have. So … thanks guys! Well played! Can you try to censure people for bringing up Sessions’ awful awful record on police accountability, the War on Drugs, mass incarceration and marijuana legalization? Because ya’ll are about to appoint someone who would turn the clock back on all of that and destroy a lot of the good work many *Republicans* have been doing to end our demented moral panic over crime.
So millions of individuals who otherwise would not have paid attention to Sessions’ confirmation have now read or heard Warren’s speech, the previously chagrined democratic base is fired up and growing, and Warren raised a quarter of a million towards her re-election in just a few hours.
Guys, I cannot even begin to explain how poorly thought out this tactic is. We need to do something else entirely. And that something should be…not this. We need strategy.
@Doug
What Warren does in the Senate consistently goes hyper-viral. It was for that reason alone McConnell shut her down.
@Neil Hudelson:
It may help to use the special OTB James Pearce Sarcasm Font, just in case anyone missed the point…
I am not a liberal Democrat, but I must admit I respect Warren for taking this stand. And McConnell is looking like an ass right now.
You see what I’m surprised by, just a smidgen, is that the liberal laft that speaks and desires for all of us to be tolerant, do not want to be tolerant of anyone that disagrees with where they are coming from. So the definition of tolerance isn’t that all Americans experience a fall level of tolerance, it’s that all Americans that agree with them experiences this so-called tolerance.
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/02/08/tim-scott-reads-bigoted-insults-tweeted-to-him-for-supporting-sessions-nomination/
Want the truth
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/video-coretta-scott-king-thanked-jeff-sessions-rosa-parks-library/
If a Senator does it, can it really be conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming of a Senator?
It’s a lesser version of “If the President does it, it isn’t a crime.”
Ouch
http://bit.ly/2koaUyu
That doesn’t mention anything about discussing conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming of an attorney general.
@Jake:
Excellent. That was a high level of incoherency, even by current Republican talking point standards.
It wasn’t Mark; he was replaced by Cory Gardner. Tom Udall maybe, from NM?
At any rate, glad you guys were impressed with the letter. I can’t wait to see what the fired up Democratic base, and our new AG Jeff Sessions, will come up with.
well, the kinda person who thinks Gateway Pundit is an important information source….
@Pete S: “I continue to believe that nobody thinks as poorly of Republican supporters, as Republican politicians do. ”
I second that, and add that they are correct in their estimate.
@dxq:
And your source thought Hillary was going to win easily.
All you have here is an echo chamber. The blind leading the blind. Go Sessions
@Jake:
Don’t you mean “HH?”
@James Pearce:
Right, so in a war of base vs. base, you think an event that gave our base a bunch of money and a bunch of emotional energy, and, as see up-thread appealed to people not normally inclined to love Warren, was a bad thing. I like you, I always read you, but you don’t have a clue on strategy as you prove by steadfastly refusing to propose one.
This is simply who the Republicans have become–a bunch of useless ignorant crackers who will attempt to win by silencing their opponents whenever the arguments of those opponents hold more weight than their own do. More importantly, 1) whatever Warren said is going to be immaterial to the outcome of the debate–the GOP caucus has adequate votes to approve whoever Trump wants; shirt, they have the votes to approve an empty suit to be the next AG, 2) the optics of the event, with others allowed to read into the record what she was censured for, suck and make them look like a bunch of useless ignorant crackers trying to “put some uppity woman back in her place,” 3) they’re doing all of this to please guys like Jake–the indisputable king of Nabisco.
But as to backfiring, that all depends on what the citizens in the opposition decide to do. Jake and the rest of the base are fine with everything that is going on and they elected this mess.
I don;t think it is politics as usual.
Whether their action plays will with their base is another issue altogether. Regardless of who that shakes out it is not and should not be, politics as usual to use an obscure rule to silence a Senator during a discussion of the fitness of an appointee to the Cabinet. Character IS an issue.
I don’t think that he thirty year old letter is a smoking gun that proves unfitness, BTW.
But censorship is a big deal. I don’t have any respect anymore for any Republican in Congress.
Someday, somewhere, someone — a thousand years from now, ten thousand years — is going to write a big fat authoritative book on “The Demise of the American Nation”, giving full and just attention to the intentional destruction of the system of republican government envisioned by the Founders. And Mitch McConnell is going to get a chapter or two all to himself, and he is not going to be that volume’s hero.
@michael reynolds:
To be clear, I do not think it was “a bad thing.” But this is why I don’t consider it necessarily a good thing, either: I just watched a fight to prevent Jeff Sessions from being confirmed morph into a fight about Elizabeth Warren reading a letter to the Senate, and while everyone was tweeting #letlizspeak, “law and order” Jeff Sessions was confirmed.
I can’t help but be disheartened by that. As for strategy, I’m going to buy clones now before the market goes dry.
@Jake: I thought she would win too. I underestimated the number of morons and partisans in this country.
Truthfully, I think that Warren had a right to read the letter because Sessions is up for Attorney General. And because there was a time when his actions actually cost him Republican support for a judgeship. Things like common decency mattered to them then. And I also think there should be some discussion of Session’s support of civil forfeiture, even when the person in question has not been convicted of a crime. So, his support for voter suppression and his lack of support for due process actually go to the heart of the matter here.
@James Pearce:
And your grand strategy for preventing that outcome would have been what exactly?
This whole tawdry incident is another part and parcel example textbook case of why Congress is broken, inept, and hypocritical. Just more showboating, soapboxing, playing to tv cameras, and political hucksterism. Warren set a trap for McConnell, and he took it. I guess they were trying to compete with the soap opera tv hour.
This is why public support for Congress is so low. Instead of these kind of high camp dramas and adolescent type theatricals, they should be working on some sort of relief and help for the middle class working people.
I would just as soon watch Springer: better acting.
@James Pearce:
Sessions was going to get confirmed anyways. If they weren’t going to jump ship on DeVos, they weren’t going to on Sessions. You seem to be under the impression that we can somehow control the Republicans to stop them for voting however the hell they want. The only way that can happen is public pressure on the Congresspeople in question….. maybe. See, they don’t have to listen to the public. They just got elected! They’ve got at least a year before they really start worrying about optics. They’re ducking out of meetings, hiding from protests, ignoring calls. The DGAF is strong in DC right now because they’re all riding high on WE WON!!!11!!
But the public will care in the long run. We can’t stop Sessions from being sworn in but we can point out all the dirty tricks they used to make it happen. #letlizspeak reminds everyone that yet again, Repubs suck when it comes to people not like them. Keep the outrage alive with every new outrage they create and eventually it burns into the dimmest of brains: these people are bad. Do not vote for them again. Sessions will only pile it on with his crap in office to make it worse.
We can’t stop them, James. What we can do is make them so goddamn unattractive no voter wants to be near their lever in the voting booth.
