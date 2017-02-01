Trump Deludes Himself Into Believing He Did Well Among African-American Voters
During the same Black History Month event I referenced earlier, Donald Trump claimed that he did “substantially better” among African-American voters than previous Republican candidates:
“If you remember, I wasn’t going to do well with the African American community, and after they heard me speaking and talking about the inner city and lots of other things, we ended up getting — I won’t go into details — but we ended up getting substantially more than other candidates who had run in the past years. And now we’re going to take that to new levels.”
As it turns out, he was wrong about that:
Here’s what the exit polls show for the percentage share of black votes in the presidential elections since 1972.
Democrat Republican
2016 89 8
2012 93 6
2008 95 4
2004 88 11
2000 90 9
1996 84 12
1992 83 10
1988 86 12
1984 90 9
1980 85 11
1976 83 16
1972 82 18
Trump appears to have focused on the fact that he got 8 percent of the vote vs. 6 percent for Mitt Romney in 2012 and 4 percent for John McCain in 2008. In the polling world, a two- or even four-percentage-point shift is relatively small. It certainly does not qualify as “substantially more.”
Moreover, who was running as a Democrat in 2008 and 2012? Oh, yes, the first African American candidate, Barack Obama. Trump was not running against a black man, so that further discounts his claims of a substantial achievement.
Strictly by the numbers, Trump actually did worse than any Republican running against a white man, though in effect he came close to tying George W. Bush in 2000 and Ronald Reagan in 1984.
So, except for the two elections where there was an African-American on the ballot, Trump did worse among African-Americans than any Republican in the past forty-five years. The Washington Post‘s Glenn Kessler gives Trump three Pinocchios for this claim. One thing you can say about Trump, he’ll keep the fact checkers busy over the next four to eight years.
Comments
Hey, he’s just going by “alternative facts.”
Seriously: This is just another example of Trump’s ability to convince himself and his drooling acolytes that reality is whatever he wants it to be.
Say, isn’t that where the devil is, in the “details”?
For the love of all that is holy, please don’t let him be president for eight years.
Remember when Trump, during the campaign at one of the debates, was asked to respond to the release of the audio tape that included his comments about groping women as he pleased, responded by saying, “they’re just words”?
That’s pretty much how Trump rolls. After all, he’s a salesman / con man – words are whatever he wants them to be. He’s extremely adept at avoiding fallout and negative consequences for his various malpractices, whether in business, or now, in politics.
Remember, he’s a student of black history. Here he is at an event for Black History Month, showing his depth of knowledge:
I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Reverend King, so many other things, Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice. Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and millions more black Americans who made America what it is today. Big impact.
Does he think Frederick Douglas is still alive? And what’s with the “big impact”? Not significant enough to have made a Yuge impact?
What an ignorant man.
What gives you the impression he’s “deluded” about this? Was he “deluded” when he claimed the Trump Steaks were still on the market by holding up a steak bearing the label of a different company?
He isn’t deluded, he’s lying. It’s just that people have a hard time believing anyone would deliberately lie about stuff so obviously false and easily disproven. And yet that’s what he does. Over and over and over.
