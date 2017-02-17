Trump’s Press Conference Performance Confirmed Everything Bad We Thought About Him
For most of last night and all of this morning, and likely continuing into the weekend and the Sunday shows, nearly the sole topic of discussion has been the news conference that President Trump held yesterday afternoon in the East Room of the White House. It was a hastily arranged affair, seemingly announced only two hours prior to when it actually occurred. It started out normal enough with Trump announcing that he had selected Alexander Acosta, who served as both a United States Attorney in Florida and in the Justice Department in Washington under President George W. Bush before becoming Dean of Florida International University School of Law, for Labor Secretary to replace Anthony Pudzer, who had withdrawn his name the day before. Oddly enough, though, Acosta was not present for the announcement and his appointment was only part of a long, rambling monologue that Trump gave before taking a single question from the assembled reporters, a monologue in which he continued his bashing of the media, his complaints about leaks regarding the contact that Michael Flynn and other members of his Administration had with Russian officials, and his parallel insistence that while the leaks were deplorable the reporting about them was, somehow, fake news. And that was just beginning of a nearly ninety-minute affair that left most viewers wondering what in the world they had just watched:
WASHINGTON — President Trump, smarting from a series of crises, moved his surrogates aside on Thursday and assigned the rescue of his month-old presidency to the only spokesman he’s ever really trusted — himself.
For days, a frustrated and simmering president fumed inside the West Wing residence about what aides said he saw as his staff’s inadequate defense and the ineffectiveness of his own tweets. Over the objections of some top advisers who wanted to steer him away from confrontation, Mr. Trump demanded to face the media, determined to reject the narrative that his administration is sinking into chaos, scandal and incompetence.
In a rowdy, free-for-all news conference hastily staged in the East Room, Mr. Trump attempted to deflect attention from news coverage about Russian intelligence, the resignation of his national security adviser, the defeat of his labor secretary nominee, and deepening questions about his ability to govern.
“I turn on the T.V., open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos,” Mr. Trump said as he attempted — with little discipline — to read from prepared remarks listing his accomplishments since being inaugurated one month ago. “Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine.”
From there he offered a disjointed and emotional performance in which he appeared to release pent-up anger and suspicion about the “dishonest media,” Democrats, intelligence officials, “criminal” leakers, Hillary Clinton, environmentalists and judges.
Taking a room of reporters and the television audience on a journey through the Trump psyche, the president was at times angry (at the news media), playful (“I love this,”) bewildered (by “bias and hatred”), occasionally respectful (“It’s a great honor to be with you”) and needy (“I’m really not a bad person, by the way”).
Ever the salesman, Mr. Trump painted his presidency as he wishes it to be: an Electoral College victory so massive it was historic — a falsehood pointed out by a reporter in the room — plus accomplishments in the first four weeks that have outpaced, he said, every other president.
For his supporters, the performance was certain to be energizing. Mr. Trump turned sober questions from journalists into, at times, mesmerizing television. He attempted to reassert his command of “dishonest” journalists at a time when the news media is questioning his capacity to lead. It all made the brooding boss feel better, people close to Mr. Trump said.
The news conference, they said, was Mr. Trump’s best effort at spitting the bit out of his mouth and escaping the bridle of the West Wing, where he views his only way to communicate his side of any argument is his 140-character limited Twitter feed.
Still, it is unlikely that Mr. Trump’s 77-minute performance will divert much long-term attention from questions about his campaign’s relationship with Russia, or reassure wavering Republicans on Capitol Hill that their agenda is on track. Yet Mr. Trump’s close allies said he had met his more immediate goal of soothing himself with a sense of control over his own administration.
Mr. Trump, who has long required employees to sign nondisclosure agreements, has been unnerved, aides said, by leaks big and small, ranging from disclosures about his evenings spent alone in the White House residence to the details of his calls with global leaders. Now, Mr. Trump finds himself at the mercy of a vast, leaky bureaucracy.
“The first thing I thought of when I heard about it is: How does the press get this information that’s classified? How do they do it?” Mr. Trump said of the leaks. “The press should be ashamed of themselves.”
The news conference was not without its high points for the embattled president. His initial statement about a surge of optimism in the business world and more jobs was, however fleetingly, a focused message on the issue that helped elect him. And he lured a few reporters into a trap of debating the quality of their reporting as opposed to the merits of their original questions.
And after complaining to aides about the dour delivery of his press secretary, Sean Spicer, at the daily televised briefing, Mr. Trump laced his own banter with humor.
But he also revealed how crushing he is finding the onslaught of criticism that a president receives, saying that he has long preferred the business media to the political press corps he must now deal with.
With the same lack of discipline that his supporters on the campaign trail found refreshing, Mr. Trump lashed out at the news media, which he called “out of control.” He accused The New York Times of publishing what he termed a “discredited” story — evidently a reference to an article this week about current and former American officials who say that phone records and intercepted calls show that members of his campaign had repeated contact with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.
He said The Wall Street Journal had published an article that was “almost as disgraceful.” He mocked Jim Acosta, a CNN correspondent, saying at one point, “Yeah, go ahead, Jimmy.”
His exchange with Mr. Acosta — a frequent foil for Mr. Trump in his news conferences on the campaign trail — made it clear that the president believes that the American people are with him, and against the news media. “That’s why the public sees it,” Mr. Trump said. “They see it. They see it’s not fair. The public is smart, they understand it.”
Mr. Trump also blamed former President Barack Obama — whom he had often described in glowing terms since his inauguration — for handing him a failing government.
“I inherited a mess,” Mr. Trump asserted. “It’s a mess. At home and abroad, a mess. Low pay, low wages, mass instability overseas, no matter where you look.”
At one point, Mr. Trump searched for a new face among the veteran White House reporters who were challenging him and settled on a journalist wearing a skullcap whom he clearly did not recognize, hoping for the best.
“Are you a friendly reporter?” Mr. Trump said. The response of the reporter, Jake Turx of Ami magazine, a Jewish publication, could not be heard in the room.
The president’s anger then flared when Mr. Turx asked about a rise in anti-Semitic incidents around the country.
Telling Mr. Turx to sit down and accusing him of lying about asking a “very straight, simple question,” Mr. Trump rejected the charge that he is personally anti-Semitic — something the reporter had explicitly said he was not asserting.
Perhaps the lowest point of the entire affair came when April Ryan, the Washington correspondent for American Urban Radio Network, asked Trump why he had not scheduled a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus yet despite the fact that they had requested such a meeting in a letter sent just days prior to his Inauguration. Trump responded by claiming that he had a meeting set up with committee member Congressman Elijah Cummings but that it was canceled after Cummings was told not to meet with the incoming President, a claim that seemed absurd on its face given that Cummings is a senior member of the CBC and not known as being someone who easily takes orders from others. Cummings later confirmed that Trump had not told the truth and that there had never been a meeting scheduled between the two men. As the exchange with Ryan continued, Trump asked the reporter is she knew the members of the CBC and if she could schedule a meeting for him, a statement that made one wonder if Trump thought Ryan was his secretary or whether he figured that she would know the members of the CBC since she too is African-American.
At other points in the press conference, Trump continued his long-standing practice of insulting the media as useless, treating individual reporters such as CNN’s Jim Acosta (no relation to the Labor Department nominee noted above) in an especially condescending manner, and making the same false claims that he has in the past. For example, he claimed that his Electoral College win was the largest since Ronald Reagan, a claim which is, as I have noted before, a demonstrable lie. When NBC’s Peter Alexander gave him a live fact check on the claim by pointing out that both President Obama and President Clinton had larger Electoral College victory, Trump responded by claiming that he meant the largest by a Republican. When Alexander responded by noting that President George H.W. Bush had gotten more than 400 Electoral Votes in 1988, Trump responded by claiming that this is what he was “told,” without specifying exactly who told him what was obviously a falsehood. In reality, the only President who Trump beats out in terms of Electoral College wins is George W. Bush who, of course, won rather narrow victories in both 2000 and 2004.
All of this led to an amusing fact-check video on this morning’s Morning Joe:
The entire affair left one wondering a simple question that I asked on Twitter shortly after it ended:
It’s safe to say that there has never been a press conference like the one much of the nation watched unfold yesterday afternoon, not under President Nixon during the height of Watergate when reporters like Dan Rather were grilling him while the walls of scandal, not under President Reagan during Iran-Contra or under Clinton during the Lewinsky affair and impeachment, and not under President Bush 43 during the lowest points of the Iraq War. It’s as if Donald Trump lives in a completely different reality from the rest of us and that he has no awareness of what’s happening around him. While ever President is likely on somewhat of an unsteady footing during the first months in office, Trump now seems completely out of his element and lashing out irrationally in much the same way that he did during the Presidential campaign, which perhaps explains why he’s scheduled a campaign rally for Fort Lauderdale this weekend while he has down at Mar-a-Lago for the third weekend in a row since becoming President. Based on reporting, it seems clear that his Administration is internally dysfunctional, with Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus apparently engaged in a battle for influence and control that will likely only end with the departure of one or the other in the near future. They’ve bungled everything from the immigration executive order rollout to their cabinet appointments, and they can’t seem to stay on message. Perhaps it will improve in the future, but that’s only going to happen if an adult takes charge inside the West Wing and if they somehow manage to get the President himself to stay on message. Neither of those things seem to be very likely.
None of this should come as a surprise, of course. This is the Donald Trump we saw running for President, and the Donald Trump that has been a ‘celebrity’ since the 1980s. Anyone who thought that actually becoming President would change him in any respect was being incredibly naive, and the odds that he’s going to change at all at any time over the course of the next four years, or longer, are pretty much non-existent. The problem that this leaves the nation, of course, is that this is a man we’re stuck with as President until at least January 2021. As bad as these first four weeks have been, they’ve all unfolded over the course of what has been a relatively calm period of time in domestic and world affairs. What happens when, inevitably, Trump is faced with his first real international or domestic crisis? How will he react when he faces his first Congressional defeat, or a rebuke from the Judiciary even more substantial than the one dealt last week by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals? Or when his poll numbers dip even lower than they already are, which they inevitably will at some point in the future? If his behavior so far is any indication, it won’t be pretty and, in the wrong circumstances, it could end up being disastrous. Of course, the American people knew this long before Election Day. Many of us spent more than a year warning about this man. Now he’s President, though, and we all have cause to be concerned about where he’ll taking this country while he’s in power.
Trump’s all over the place quoting Rush Limbaugh as saying that Trump’s press conference was one of the best he (Limbaugh) had ever heard.
“Trump now seems completely out of his element and lashing out irrationally”
He just needs to do some more “Nuremberg type rallies” and he will be RIGHT as rain again.
I’m sure Jake, JKB, Guarneri and the like loved the performance by the worlds most visible sufferer of Dunning-Kruger effect.
For the people more interested in reality it’s pretty apparent that the man is not able to perform the duties of the office. He makes Bush 43 look brilliant.
I don’t know how this happens; but someone in power needs to recognize the fact that Trump is not in any way capable of handling a significant crisis.
I mean…I want to laugh about the clown…he’s unhinged…but it’s going to be a serious tragedy when something happens.
Trump is informed by Fox News and talk radio and kook websites like Infowars.
The fact that conservatives and libertarians never called out these charlatans UNTIL NOW is telling.
Oh NOW it’s a crisis, that we have a POTUS who actually believes Fox News!
So let me deliver a message from America’s liberals:
F— you.
You are part of the problem. You are part of Trumpism. You have enabled these flarkers for years and years, and NOW, you want flarking LIBERALS to SAVE YOU, because you cannot count on your fellow Republicans/Libertarians.
Here’s your Ayn Rand President. Too bad he happens to be a Peter Keating, instead of a Howard Roark. But democracy/meritocracy something something, except, OH WAIT, we live in a flarking popular reality TeeVee show, and if Hillary Clinton is BORING or DOGGED BY QUESTIONS FROM REPUBLICANS/AKA HER NATURAL POLITICAL ADVERSARIES….
And you know what annoys me THE MOST about flarking Republicans/Libertarians?
You could have had it all.
You could have had a Grand Bargain cutting SS/Medicare under Clinton, or Bush, or Obama.
But you couldn’t, because you know why? The Baby Boomers were too old by then.
And then Fox News ruled that compromise with Democrats equaled treason.
And that was game over. You hitched your fate to Fox News, and Rush Limbaugh, and Matt Drudge.
It worked for a time. Bush squeaked by on 271 votes, and was the weakest war President in history. No biggie.
Then it lead to the election of the first black man to POTUS.
That, of course, lead to the “whitelash” of Trump. Also Clinton fatigue. It’s hard to separate.
So now we have a POTUS that is essentially, Richard the Second. Convinced of his Divine Mandate to Rule by his extremely weak Electoral College victory, he has demanded FEALTY and LOYALTY AND FRIENDLINESS from the press.
And he watches cable news, and doesn’t listen to his intelligence.
And Bannon is content to play the role to Ellsworth Toohey.
Great job, Republicans/Libertarians. Thanks. Treason in defense of Russia is the price you pay for a small vial of liberal tears.
Because as long as liberals are mad about it, it’s worth doing. Selling secrets to Russia? Good. Destroying NATO? Amen. Abandoning Israel? White Power.
The ever-shrill Paul Krugman nails it in his column today. Key paragraph:
“The point is that you can’t understand the mess we’re in without appreciating not just the potential corruption of the president, but the unmistakable corruption of his party — a party so intent on cutting taxes for the wealthy, deregulating banks and polluters and dismantling social programs that accepting foreign subversion is, apparently, a small price to pay.”
@Mark Ivey:
That’s why he’s going to Melbourne, Florida, tomorrow: to hold a “mega”rally” in a hangar at the airport. You can obtain tickets at his website.
And yes, he’ll feel much better after the waves of love from his cult members have washed over him.
Trump succeeds in being both a glaring aberration in the history of presidential politics and a logical extension of Republican party politics at the same time. It’s a remarkable, er, achievement.
It goes to show you that combining bad ideas with populist fervor only makes those bad ideas worse. What makes populists populists is their contempt for the system, i.e. their inability to play nicely with others. But it isn’t possible to make a government function and be that tone deaf at the same, as this circus of failure has demonstrated.
Oh, it wasn’t an SNL skit?
Dang, we’re screwed.
Over that The American Conservative, Pat Buchanan is ruminating (like a cow?) that the ‘deep state’ is attacking Trump. But really, ‘The Deep State’ is just standing in a long line like so many others.
Breathtaking, simply breathtaking
The GOP Senate seems to be getting a clue. The Russia stuff is DoA. Two committees will begin, and then comes the drip drip drip from the world’s intel communities. GOP chairman so-and-so will sadly shake his head, compelled to widen the scope of the investigation to save his butt.
This is the only armor left for the GOP, which is being taken down in real time by the man-baby disaster. Seems like sane minds in the Senate are waking up to this. The House? Not so much…
The corruption is beginning to seep out into plain view.
Remember how Trump was against the one China policy? And then how he suddenly switched sides?
He was bribed.
Everything that reasonable people fear about Trump–the unhinged stream-of-consciousness rambling, the bluster, the rage, the paranoia, the ignorance, the feelings of persecution–is what his fan club members love about him.
This can’t be emphasized enough. The crazier Trump gets, the more his loyalists will support him.
It will be interesting to see how the rally/lovefest in Melbourne turns out tomorrow.
@Lit3Bolt:
So, Liberals pointing out that conservatives have lied FOR YEARS to forward their corporate agenda… and every occasion of IOKIYAR…
Means that LIBERALS are responsible for Trump and the complete bats#it insanity of this ramshackle administration ????.
O M G that is the wildest spin I have ever heard, and I remember Nixon vividly.
Kudos for the most dramatic lack of grasp on reality !!!
@michael reynolds:
Yep. Bribed. Blatantly.
Trumpkins are praising their Dear Leader for his pwnage of the press. He showed them who’s Boss (and incidentally, treated a black female reporter like the damn help she clearly was) so all this “non-sense” about him being out of his
minddepth are clearly librul lies and fake news to confuse right-thinking Americans. I’m mean, like look at him! He got up there and totally proved he’s the bestest President and that these illegal leakers are going down! Who cares that they were reporting a crime Trump was hoping you wouldn’t notice, they’re criminals!! And Hillary!!! OMG did you know, she lost! BIGLY! To him, Donald J Trump your Awesome President for now and forever, amen. Presser over, now go get me a sammichset up my meeting woman.
Truly, this was an ass-whooping for the ages, Doug. To say otherwise is to be like Shepard Smith, a FOX traitor who lies about how the President is wrong about stuff and is mean. Don’t be like Shepard Smith, Doug. They’ll cast you out into the abyss with Megyn Kelly and all the other conservatives who won’t fall in line for the Donald. You might as well hang out with the libruls – I hear they have cookies over on the Dark Side.
The Mango Mussolini now has an approval rating of just 38% according to Gallup.
An 18% drop since he was sworn in just 4 weeks ago.
Wanna bet the SNL writers are working like fiends right now to do this press conference justice?
@KM:
Half of our citizens have an IQ below 100.
Hey, they have to vote for someone.
@michael reynolds: For the lawyers, how is receiving a trademark, which is a thing of value, from the Chinese government not a violation of the emoluments clause?
No one expected the progressives/liberals or the media to offer any support for Trump. He presents himself as not quite all there, yet he takes on the Left, the Media, Leftist judges, Obama’s ideas of governing via regulations and EOs, and any individual that challenges him openly. Obviously, these targets are lashing back at a furious rate, organizing nation-wide disloyal opposition at every turn, in the hope of taking Trump down.
Meanwhile, the nation’s critical businesses, foreign involvements, military rebuilding, and eradication of much of Obama’s rule continues unabated, if somewhat delayed here and there, in any practical sense. Both Obamacare and Tax reform are on the agenda, and these items will raise even greater opposition from the left, not to mention perhaps the most galling decision to fill the empty Supreme Court seat, and the most important next one as well, with conservatives. Were it not so drawn out and raucous, this show would beat the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey three ring circus for entertainment.
Every conservative I’ve personally heard from thought his press conference was excellent and long overdue. I’ve listened to those on the right for many years complaining that Republicans never fight back when they are slandered and lies and misrepresentations are spread about them. Now, we have someone who will fight back hard and not just lie down and take it.
Naturally, heavily biased, partisan, unethical “reporters” are outraged that they can’t just get by with doing whatever they feel like no matter how dishonest and manipulative without getting called out for it. At the same time, they are getting so explicit with their Trump hatred that even non-partisan people couldn’t avoid noticing it. It’s very hard not to admire Trump’s guts. He’ll go right into the lion’s den and antagonize the violent lions without hesitation. The “press’s” refusal to recognize how millions of Americans actually view Trump (and them) is one of the reasons Trump won.
@Jake:
Thanks for confirming my point that American conservatism is no longer a political movement, but a social club for stupid people.
@Jake: How is it “gutsy” to act like a 10 year old spoiled child?
That is what he is. You cannot avoid this truth, Jake. Until you treat him as such, no one is going to take the GOP at all seriously.
@Jake:
What purpose does going after the media serve? How does it actually accomplish anything?
@mannning:
Um, it’s been obvious since before the election that Trump is going to be the executive order president. It’s literally all he has. And yet people who raged about OEs from Obama support Trump.
@rachel: don’t they just have to copy the transcript from yesterday?
@David M: all I saw was a guy yelling at another bunch of guys and ladies then trying to get the black lady to do some scheduling work for him.
other than that …it really was an SNL sketch in the making.
@ltmcdies:
I won’t disagree that that it was completely bonkers, but the Trumpkins think it was the greatest thing ever, and he showed the media. I just don’t understand why they would care about taking the media down a notch. Even if Trump was successful, what’s the point? It’s completely meaningless.
@Jake:
Change right to left and Republicans to Democrats and you get the same argument heard on the other side.
It is all bar talk.
A disclaimer: this is not intended to put me in violation of Godwin’s Law. DT’s behavior these last few days is reminiscent of the last weeks in the Fuhrerbunker, with the leader demanding counterattacks by nonexistent armies. My bet is that Bannon wins, Priebus goes over the side and starts plotting with Paul Ryan a challenge to the Prez in 2020.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Pussy grabbing President Pud will take himself down.
@David M:
It has one intended purpose: to position Trump in his supporters’ minds as the sole reliable source of information.
Once he succeeds at that, he can convince them to believe and do anything he wants.
It’s a strategy favored by autocrats throughout history, and if there’s anything we know Trump’s supporters want, it’s a Trumpist dictatorship, with themselves as the beneficiaries and the unfavored groups–minorities, women, non-Christians–being put in their “proper” place.
@Mikey:
I understand why Trump is doing it. What’s in it for the MAGA morons cheering him on? What does it get them?
@David M: They get a President who represents the full voice of their hatreds.
@David M:
I guess it depends on what MAGA means for said moron.
– Does it mean jobs or economic recovery? Well, it does nothing practical but confirms for them the media’s stories about the immigration EO must be slander for a really great idea. How that translates to jobs is a South Park joke in the making (PROFIT!!) but it gels with their guts that immigrants are somehow to blame for their lack of $35hr jobs for high school dropouts. If only the damn media wasn’t distracting him with stupid things like treasonous underlings, he’d be on those jobs so fast!! STFU media let him do his job!
Result: little but they are willing to give him enough rope to hang us all
– Does it mean America First (TM)? If you were dumb enough to elect somebody who won’t hire Americans over foreigners for his own companies for MAGA reasons, then you are dumb enough to believe his rambling that these lying liars who lie are keeping him from instilling Greatness back in our country. Soothing the feels like putting on a Raffi song for a baby. We’re #1! Libruls hate America, sad! They’re keeping us from being awesome – terrible!
Result: Psychological validation and confirmation of beliefs. Warm, fuzzy feelings inside
– Does it means culture war victory? Bitch-slap that media, Donald! Do it! Make the libruls cry for daring to ask you about stuff! Who cares if it’s true, we want to spite our enemies and choke their rivers with our dead! You do what you gotta do, man – we’re behind you no matter what if it makes them hurt!!
Result: Rage-ahol shots with a chaser of librul tears all around! Permanent liver damage and shortened life span. They will tell you it was worth it when going for their liver transplant (at the taxpayers expense, of course). Schedenfreude is a hell of a drug
@Jake:
You apparently do not know any Conservatives. You certainly aren’t one. No Conservative would think anything about Trump is excellent and long overdue.
We all noticed that confronted with the fact that Trumps EC margin was not the largest since Reagan, which you claimed, you ran and hid.
Now you are back spouting about dishonest media.
Why not go back from where you crawled…where you can all revel in your “alternative facts”.
@mannning:
Thank you Comrade Mannning.
As you know very well, Republicans had no problem being ‘disloyal opposition’ for the past 8 years, in the hope of taking Obama down.
@David M:
Many people are joiners who want to be led and wish to belong to something that is bigger than themselves.
That instinct can be channeled for good or for bad. This is an example of the bad.
If you want to understand them a bit better, then get Jake to explain what it’s like to be a sheep who feels like a wolf.
@Jake:
Here’s what passes for truth in Jake’s world…
https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/02/17/donald-trump-said-17-false-things-at-press-conference-where-he-called-media-dishonest.html
